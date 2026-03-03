LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Sale kantara savita shan Iran US War adult content IPL 2026 gautam gambhir alkaline hydrolysis ali khamenei death Bihar Politics Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan donald trump Sale kantara savita shan Iran US War adult content IPL 2026 gautam gambhir alkaline hydrolysis ali khamenei death Bihar Politics Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan donald trump Sale kantara savita shan Iran US War adult content IPL 2026 gautam gambhir alkaline hydrolysis ali khamenei death Bihar Politics Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan donald trump Sale kantara savita shan Iran US War adult content IPL 2026 gautam gambhir alkaline hydrolysis ali khamenei death Bihar Politics Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Sale kantara savita shan Iran US War adult content IPL 2026 gautam gambhir alkaline hydrolysis ali khamenei death Bihar Politics Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan donald trump Sale kantara savita shan Iran US War adult content IPL 2026 gautam gambhir alkaline hydrolysis ali khamenei death Bihar Politics Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan donald trump Sale kantara savita shan Iran US War adult content IPL 2026 gautam gambhir alkaline hydrolysis ali khamenei death Bihar Politics Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan donald trump Sale kantara savita shan Iran US War adult content IPL 2026 gautam gambhir alkaline hydrolysis ali khamenei death Bihar Politics Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs ENG: Why Team India’s Practice Session Was Postponed Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal in Mumbai?

IND vs ENG: Why Team India’s Practice Session Was Postponed Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal in Mumbai?

The Indian team reportedly postponed the start of its training session in Mumbai on Tuesday (March 3) to avoid a clash with the Lunar Eclipse.

The team wanted to observe the superstition that Lunar Eclipses, or Chandra Grahan in Hindi, are inauspicious. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)
The team wanted to observe the superstition that Lunar Eclipses, or Chandra Grahan in Hindi, are inauspicious. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: March 3, 2026 20:25:53 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs ENG: Why Team India’s Practice Session Was Postponed Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal in Mumbai?

Team India had reportedly postponed the start time of their training session on Tuesday to avoid a clash with the Lunar Eclipse, according to a report in The Indian Express. The team was scheduled to practice between 6-9 pm at the Wankhede Stadium ahead of the crucial semi-final against England on Thursday. The eclipse began at 3:20 PM IST, lasting until 06:47 PM.

“The team found out that since it is chandra grahan ‘lunar eclipse’ one should avoid doing anything good. As India is playing the semi-finals against England the team wanted to start on a positive note. Many felt that we can push the practice time until 6:40 PM one should avoid doing any activity. The team management agreed to it, and practice was postponed by an hour,” the newspaper quoted a source as saying.

What is the Belief?

The demon ‘Rahu’ seeks revenge by momentarily ‘swallowing’ the Moon, symbolizing a victory of darkness over light. Some of the protocols that are observed strictly: temples close, people fast, and pregnant women follow specific precautions to shield the unborn from perceived negative vibrations.

You Might Be Interested In

Team India’s Performance

The Suryakumar Yadav-led side won all their four Group Stage matches including a thumping victory against arch-rivals Pakistan. Riding high on confidence, India moved into the Super 8 but faced a road block after they suffered a defeat against South Africa in the first Super 8 fixture. 

India then defeated Zimbabwe to get off the mark in Super 8s and needed to beat West Indies to march into the semis. The Caribbean side had earlier defeated Zimbabwe while lost to West Indies in the Super 8 matches. 

The clash between India and West Indies became a virtual quarter-final where the Men in Blue held their nerves and clinched a win. West Indies had handed a target of 196 to India after the batters thoroughly dominated the Indian bowlers. Roston Chase struck 40 off 25 while Rovman Powell smashed an unbeaten 34 off 19. Jason Holder chipped in with 37* off 22. 

Later, Sanju Samson played a key role in India’s victory as he struck 97* off 50 and helped the side go over the line. Tilak Varma also played a vital role and hit 27 off 15. 

Also Read: IPL 2026 | Will Virat Kohli Return as RCB Captain in New Season? Royal Challengers Bengaluru Director of Cricket Drops Massive Hint

First published on: Mar 3, 2026 8:25 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: lunar eclipset20 world cup 2026team india

RELATED News

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: Where to Watch Copa Del Rey match on TV and Online

Wolverhampton vs Liverpool Live Streaming: Where to Watch English Premier League match on TV and Online

IPL 2026: Will Virat Kohli Return as RCB Captain in New Season? Royal Challengers Bengaluru Director of Cricket Drops Massive Hint

T20 World Cup 2026: Gautam Gambhir’s Emotional Message to Rinku Singh After Father’s Demise — ‘You Are Not Alone’ | WATCH

F1 Ferrari Legend Lewis Hamilton Reveals His India Bucket List — ‘I Want to Climb Everest’

LATEST NEWS

IND vs ENG: Why Team India’s Practice Session Was Postponed Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal in Mumbai?

Why Ayatollah Khamenei Didn’t Hide Underground Despite Life Threats From Israel And USA? What Transpired On The Day Of His Death?

‘They Want To Talk, I Said Too Late’: Donald Trump Rules Out Iran Negotiations Amid Deepening Middle East Tensions, Says Leadership And Military ‘Gone’

Samsung Rolls Out ‘Holi Hai’ Festive Deals On Bespoke AI Appliances, Offers Up To Rs 20,000 Cashback And Free Installation | Check All Offers

Who Was Seyed Majid Ebn Al-Reza? Iranian Defense Minister Killed In Fresh Israeli Strikes At President’s Office; Was Sworn In 2 Days Ago

VTU Results 2026 Out for December–January Exams; Direct Link to Download Here

WBSSC Group D 2026 Admit Card Out; Check Exam Date, And Steps To Download Hall Ticket Here

PM Modi Speaks With Sultan Of Oman, Kuwaiti Crown Prince Amid Escalating Middle East Conflict; Key Focus On Indian Diaspora’s Security

Holi 2026: Why Is Stock Market Closed On March 3? Will Trading Resume Tomorrow? Check All Details Inside

Who Is Sapthami Gowda? Kantara Actress Slams Paparazzi For Inappropriate Photo Angles Says ‘Unnecessary Zooms That Focus On Our Bodies Rather Than Our Work’

IND vs ENG: Why Team India’s Practice Session Was Postponed Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal in Mumbai?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs ENG: Why Team India’s Practice Session Was Postponed Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal in Mumbai?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs ENG: Why Team India’s Practice Session Was Postponed Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal in Mumbai?
IND vs ENG: Why Team India’s Practice Session Was Postponed Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal in Mumbai?
IND vs ENG: Why Team India’s Practice Session Was Postponed Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal in Mumbai?
IND vs ENG: Why Team India’s Practice Session Was Postponed Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal in Mumbai?

QUICK LINKS