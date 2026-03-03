IND vs ENG: Why Team India’s Practice Session Was Postponed Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal in Mumbai?

Team India had reportedly postponed the start time of their training session on Tuesday to avoid a clash with the Lunar Eclipse, according to a report in The Indian Express. The team was scheduled to practice between 6-9 pm at the Wankhede Stadium ahead of the crucial semi-final against England on Thursday. The eclipse began at 3:20 PM IST, lasting until 06:47 PM.

“The team found out that since it is chandra grahan ‘lunar eclipse’ one should avoid doing anything good. As India is playing the semi-finals against England the team wanted to start on a positive note. Many felt that we can push the practice time until 6:40 PM one should avoid doing any activity. The team management agreed to it, and practice was postponed by an hour,” the newspaper quoted a source as saying.

What is the Belief?

The demon ‘Rahu’ seeks revenge by momentarily ‘swallowing’ the Moon, symbolizing a victory of darkness over light. Some of the protocols that are observed strictly: temples close, people fast, and pregnant women follow specific precautions to shield the unborn from perceived negative vibrations.

Team India’s Performance

The Suryakumar Yadav-led side won all their four Group Stage matches including a thumping victory against arch-rivals Pakistan. Riding high on confidence, India moved into the Super 8 but faced a road block after they suffered a defeat against South Africa in the first Super 8 fixture.

India then defeated Zimbabwe to get off the mark in Super 8s and needed to beat West Indies to march into the semis. The Caribbean side had earlier defeated Zimbabwe while lost to West Indies in the Super 8 matches.

The clash between India and West Indies became a virtual quarter-final where the Men in Blue held their nerves and clinched a win. West Indies had handed a target of 196 to India after the batters thoroughly dominated the Indian bowlers. Roston Chase struck 40 off 25 while Rovman Powell smashed an unbeaten 34 off 19. Jason Holder chipped in with 37* off 22.

Later, Sanju Samson played a key role in India’s victory as he struck 97* off 50 and helped the side go over the line. Tilak Varma also played a vital role and hit 27 off 15.

