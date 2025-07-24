LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
celebrity news hulk hogan Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa celebrity news hulk hogan Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa celebrity news hulk hogan Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa celebrity news hulk hogan Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa
Live TV
TRENDING |
celebrity news hulk hogan Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa celebrity news hulk hogan Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa celebrity news hulk hogan Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa celebrity news hulk hogan Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa
Home > Sports > Hulk Hogan’s Divorce From Linda Was Among The Most Expensive Athlete Splits, But How Much Did It Cost Him?

Hulk Hogan’s Divorce From Linda Was Among The Most Expensive Athlete Splits, But How Much Did It Cost Him?

Hulk Hogan, born Terry Gene Bollea, passed away on Thursday at age 71 after suffering cardiac arrest, according to reports. WWE mourned the loss of one of wrestling’s most iconic figures.

WWE legend Hulk Hogan dies at 71 after cardiac arrest, remembered for his iconic wrestling career and cultural impact. Photo/X, Canva modified.
WWE legend Hulk Hogan dies at 71 after cardiac arrest, remembered for his iconic wrestling career and cultural impact. Photo/X, Canva modified.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: July 24, 2025 22:51:35 IST

Hulk Hogan, born as Terry Gene Bollea died on Thursday at the age of 71, according to reports. The WWE Hall of Famer has reportedly passed away after suffering cardiac arrest.

According to reports, authorities recieved an emergency call just before 10 a.m. and admitted Hogan to Morton Plant Hospital. He pronounced dead on arrival.

“WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away. One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans,” World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) said in a statement.

Hulk Hogan Wrestling Career

Hulk Hogan entered the  professional wrestling arena late 70’s starting his career in 1977. During 1980’s he emerged as one of the most famous figures in the wrestlinh industry while competing in major wrestling promotions including the World Wrestling Federation (now WWE), World Championship Wrestling (WCW), and Impact Wrestling carving his name everywhere.

Also Read: Wrestling Legend Hulk Hogan Passes Away at 71

Hulk Hogan’s influence as a start was beyond wrestling world. Over the years he made his name in mainstream pop culture. His dual career in wrestling and pop culture, charisma, signature moves, and larger-than-life personality, helped WWE to rise to global fame.

Hulk Hogan Divorce from Linda Hogan

Hulk Hogan married Linda in 1983. Their marriage lasted nearly 24 years before Linda filed for divorce in November 2007. The divorce was finalized in 2009.

“We’ve reached a marital settlement agreement,” Linda’s attorney told *Us Weekly* in a statement released in July 2009.

In a social media post from March 2025, Linda reflected on her strained relationship with daughter Brooke, stating the rift was due to “what I went through in my marriage” with Hogan, “what it entailed, and what it has caused over the years.”

How Much Did Linda Hogan Divorce Cost Hulk Hogan?

Hogan suffered significant financial losses in the divorce settlement. Reports indicate that Linda received 70% of the couple’s liquid assets and a 40% ownership stake in his companies. Additionally, she was awarded a $3 million property settlement and $7.44 million from their joint investment accounts.

Hogan was left with approximately $2.97 million and had to sell several of his properties to fulfill the terms of the settlement.

He was also ordered by the court to pay $180,000 to cover Linda’s legal fees. Reports suggest the legal costs continued to mount as Hogan delayed the process of transferring the agreed-upon settlement to his ex-wife.

Hulk Hogan Accused of Infidelity

The divorce was surrounded by controversy, with allegations that Hogan had cheated on Linda with their daughter Brooke’s friend, Christiane Plante. Plante once addressed the alleged affair publicly, but Hogan never commented on the matter. He consistently denied any infidelity in the marriage despite the accusations.

Also Read: Hulk Hogan’s Tumultuous Personal Life: Marriages, Scandals, and Family Drama

Tags: hulk hoganLinda HoganWWE

RELATED News

What Was Hulk Hogan’s Net Worth When He Died? WWE Icon’s Fortune And Recent Financial Losses Revealed
Hulk Hogan Once Made A Memorable Cameo In Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky III But It Cost Him His Job At WWE
Hulk Hogan’s Tumultuous Personal Life: Marriages, Scandals, and Family Drama
How Did Hulk Hogan Die? Medics Rushed To WWE Icon’s Florida House, Wrestler Loaded Into Ambulance On Stretcher
2026 Moto Grand Prix Calendar Out: Indian Grand Prix Not Included

LATEST NEWS

India UK Free Trade Deal: PM Narendra Modi Meets King Charles
Hulk Hogan’s Divorce From Linda Was Among The Most Expensive Athlete Splits, But How Much Did It Cost Him?
Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1: Pawan Kalyan Shines In A Period Actioner Let Down By VFX And Pacing Issues
Bengaluru Traders Call Off GST Protest After CM Siddaramaiah’s Assurances, July 25 Bandh Withdrawn
‘Kon Jaat Ba’? CASTEISM – ONLY Factor In Bihar Elections? Yadavs, Kurmis, Bhumihars And Kayastas Remain The Deciding Factor
Rain-Related Death Toll Climbed To 137: Seven Killed As HRTC Bus Meets With An Accident In Mandi
Madhya Pradesh: Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby With Rare Genetic Disorder, Bathed In Open ICU Care
Heavy Rains Lash Telangana: CM Revanth Reddy Puts Collectors on High Alert
‘KARMA’ Unleashed: Stray Kids Announce Fourth Full Album, Drops Trailer
India-UK Free Trade Agreement: See How Industry Leaders Applaud It As A Game-Changer?
Hulk Hogan’s Divorce From Linda Was Among The Most Expensive Athlete Splits, But How Much Did It Cost Him?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Hulk Hogan’s Divorce From Linda Was Among The Most Expensive Athlete Splits, But How Much Did It Cost Him?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Hulk Hogan’s Divorce From Linda Was Among The Most Expensive Athlete Splits, But How Much Did It Cost Him?
Hulk Hogan’s Divorce From Linda Was Among The Most Expensive Athlete Splits, But How Much Did It Cost Him?
Hulk Hogan’s Divorce From Linda Was Among The Most Expensive Athlete Splits, But How Much Did It Cost Him?
Hulk Hogan’s Divorce From Linda Was Among The Most Expensive Athlete Splits, But How Much Did It Cost Him?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?