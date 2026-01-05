‘I DO NOT Authorize’: Pratika Rawal Speaks Out Against Fake Photos, Issues Strong Statement Amid Grok ‘Remove’ Trend

The Indian woman cricketer Pratika Rawal has taken the issue of spreading of the unauthorized AI edited photos of her on social media to the public, asking for the respect of personal privacy and consent in the digital age. Rawal, after the pictures surfaced online without her consent, made a post on the social media platforms where she specifically asked the AI assistant platform Grok that they should not edit, modify or distribute any of her photos taken in the past or future. Through her post, she pointed out that she does not give permission for any of her images to be used or changed by any third party, thus putting the spotlight on the growing misuse of AI for image manipulation and the ethical issues that arise in the case of public personalities. Her post further opened up the debate on the role of AI in privacy violation and how much importance should be given to the consent of the parties involved in the digital content creation.

Pratika Rawal Posting on X About Fake Image And ‘Remove’ Trend Of Grok

The reaction from Grok, the AI assistant platform that she contacted, was swift and straight to the point. The service recognized her request, promised that it honors her privacy and will not use, alter or edit her pictures without her express permission, and that any such requests would be turned down. Rawal’s position indicates a wider problem that many public figures are confronting: the ability of AI apps to easily produce edited or manipulated media, at times without clear control or approval, which leads to discussions about limits and the morality of digital content production. Her taking the initiative to lay down the rules with Grok illuminates the hardship that stars and sportsmen go through in managing their public image in a time when AI editing tools are both powerful and available to everyone.

Pratika Rawal’s Career

Rawal, who encountered significant attention as one of India’s top performers in the 2025 Women’s World Cup where she scored 308 runs and played a critical innings including a century and a strong 75 runs, has also suffered from injuries that forced her out of the tournament later on. She faced many obstacles, including being injured and unable to play in the knockout matches, yet she managed to stay in the limelight due to her accomplishments on the field and her advocacy for digital privacy rights. Not long ago, she was selected by UP Warriorz for the Women’s Premier League, and Rawal still remained an important player in Indian women’s cricket, as a topic for online discussion, now also involved in controversies regarding AI ethics and image consent.

