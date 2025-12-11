LIVE TV
Home > Sports > 'I Don't Think I Love Anything More Than…' : Smriti Mandhana Opens Up About Her True Passion Days After Calling Off Her Wedding With Palash Muchhal

After cancelling her wedding with Palash Muchhal, Smriti Mandhana opens up about her unshakeable devotion to cricket. Calling the sport her deepest love, she highlights how focus, discipline and performance remain her top priorities as she continues to lead Indian women’s cricket with unmatched passion.

Smriti Mandhana: The Left-Handed Star Driven by Pure Love for Cricket (Pc: X)
Smriti Mandhana: The Left-Handed Star Driven by Pure Love for Cricket (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 11, 2025 01:30:21 IST

In a sudden turn of events that many did not see coming, the Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana has recently put an end to her wedding with the composer Palash Muchhal which was widely covered. As days passed after this personal decision, the batter who is usually very quiet, started talking about the one thing that really rules her heart and passion, thus implying a strong dedication that even surpasses major life events.

During a interview on Wednesday, she expressed a thought which is rarely heard from top athletes about their stressful occupations, hence revealing an intense and unique concentration that might be the reason for her decision to distance herself from marriage arrangements. For Mandhana, the game is not merely a sport; it is a calling, a very deep love affair between her and the game that has been the foundation of her identity and career.

 Cricket’s Unbreakable Hold: Mandhana’s Passion

Smriti Mandhana’s commitment to cricket is not just a matter of profession; it is a matter of existence. O Shwasti, I do not think that there is anything that I love more than being on the cricket field,” she declared. Her absolute concentration is shown by her remarkable knowledge of the sport’s stats.

Mandhana has been a strong point of the Indian women’s team from her very first match. Her tenacity finds a way out through her batting lofty but technically in control. She has continually been at the top of the ranking list for batter performers worldwide in both ODIs and T20Is.

Thus, her uninterrupted pursuit of excellence is signified by this. The perfectionist trait of hers made her win the ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year title thrice (2018, 2019, and 2021), which is very rare and a sign of her outstanding performances continuously in the world.

An athlete of her stature would not take any distraction lightly, regarding it as a hurdle that is blocking the path of her real passion and thus it could be a reason behind her recent personal decisions.

Defining Priorities: The Focus on Performance

The cancellation of the wedding seems to be a strong declaration of Mandhana’s professional priorities which are at the top of the list. This is always the case with sports persons in the climax of their careers who are forced to make considerable sacrifices.

For Mandhana, the immediate priority is very definite: taking India to the victory in the next super-exciting tournaments. Her declaration of “true passion” is indeed a re-establishment of her career being her main concern, thus putting the international cricket hassle over everything else.

It is such a focus that enables a sports person to break the records and keep their high performance going. It is an example of the inflexible character of elite sports and the personal decisions that need to be made to stay in the possession of the game.

First published on: Dec 11, 2024 1:30 AM IST
