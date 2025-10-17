'I made the right decision,' says Australian swimming star Titmus after shock retirement call

VIDEO SHOWS: SOUNDBITES FROM AUSTRALIAN SWIMMER AND OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALLIST, ARIARNE TITMUS / FILE FOOTAGE OF TITMUS WITH OLYMPIC MEDALS SHOWS: BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA (OCTOBER 17, 2025) (AUSTRALIAN BROADCASTING CORPORATION – Broadcast: No use Australia. Digital: No use Australia / .com.au internet sites / any internet site of any Australia-based media organisations or mobile platforms / Australian NVO clients / smh.com.au / news.com.au.) 1. AUSTRALIAN SWIMMER AND OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALLIST, ARIARNE TITMUS, WITH PARTNER AND FAMILY MEMBERS 2. (SOUNDBITE) (English) AUSTRALIAN SWIMMER AND OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALLIST, ARIARNE TITMUS, SAYING: "I'm excited, it feels nice to have it all out there. You know, it's a big, big decision but I feel like I've definitely made the right one, sitting into all the responses yesterday and having everyone know. You know, sometimes you can think have I made the right decision, but I've 100 percent made the right decision." 3. TITMUS WALKING 4. (SOUNDBITE) (English) AUSTRALIAN SWIMMER AND OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALLIST, ARIARNE TITMUS, SAYING: "You know, I always intended to return and that was the plan, to have a 12 month break off the back of Paris and then when Dean and I started speaking about I guess the roadway back, I just didn't really I never felt any fire to get back. So then I was waiting, you know, I'll wait a little bit and see if it starts to come and I just didn't have that fire in the belly anymore and yeah, that's kind of when I knew it was right but you still don't really know. I think you're still waiting for something to happen but it just never came and I'm actually really glad that I'm leaving like this. You know, I'm not leaving through injury, I'm not leaving through my performance dipping. I'm totally leaving at the right time while I still love the sport and off the back of what was a great Olympic Games, so I'm really happy with that." TOKYO, JAPAN (FILE – JULY 31, 2021) (REUTERS – Access all) 5. TWO GOLD MEDALS AND ONE SILVER MEDAL IN HANDS OF TITMUS 6. TITMUS LIFTING MEDALS UP 7. MEDALS BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA (OCTOBER 17, 2025) (AUSTRALIAN BROADCASTING CORPORATION – Broadcast: No use Australia. Digital: No use Australia / .com.au internet sites / any internet site of any Australia-based media organisations or mobile platforms / Australian NVO clients / smh.com.au / news.com.au.) 8. (SOUNDBITE) (English) AUSTRALIAN SWIMMER AND OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALLIST, ARIARNE TITMUS, SAYING: "I have so much to look forward to in my life, and hopefully you know, people are going to see the work that I'm going to continue to do that they shouldn't question whether I've made the right decision or not. And at the end of the day, this is a decision about my life and I have to do what makes me happy. So people can have their own thoughts on those things, but I know that I'm content with this." TOKYO, JAPAN (FILE – JULY 31, 2021) (REUTERS – Access all) 9. VARIOUS OF TITMUS HOLDING MEDALS BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA (OCTOBER 17, 2025) (AUSTRALIAN BROADCASTING CORPORATION – Broadcast: No use Australia. Digital: No use Australia / .com.au internet sites / any internet site of any Australia-based media organisations or mobile platforms / Australian NVO clients / smh.com.au / news.com.au.) 10. (SOUNDBITE) (English) AUSTRALIAN SWIMMER AND OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALLIST, ARIARNE TITMUS, SAYING: "But also I've lived a different life for my first 25 years and I now have the chance to do things that I've never done before and spend more time with the people that I love and just really put myself first. I've always put my goals in the pool first and so I'm excited just to live a little bit and you know, just relax." TOKYO, JAPAN (FILE – JULY 31, 2021) (REUTERS – Access all) 11. TITMUS POSING FOR SELFIE 12. VARIOUS OF TITMUS PUTTING AWAY MEDALS BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA (OCTOBER 17, 2025) (AUSTRALIAN BROADCASTING CORPORATION – Broadcast: No use Australia. Digital: No use Australia / .com.au internet sites / any internet site of any Australia-based media organisations or mobile platforms / Australian NVO clients / smh.com.au / news.com.au.) 13. (SOUNDBITE) (English) AUSTRALIAN SWIMMER AND OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALLIST, ARIARNE TITMUS, SAYING (WHEN ASKED ABOUT COACH DEAN BOXALL): "I was actually half-expecting him (Dean Boxall) to try and like twist my leg and try and bring me back, and that probably would have been selfish from his part because you know, he obviously didn't want me to stop, our partnership has just been so fun but he was actually the opposite. He was just so happy for me and proud of me and can see that I've got so much to look forward to in my life and was just very happy to support me." 14. TITMUS WALKING STORY: Australian four-time Olympic gold medallist Ariarne Titmus said on Friday (October 17) that she had "made the right decision" to retire from competitive swimming at the age of 25, ending a stellar career that featured one of the sport's great rivalries with American Katie Ledecky. "I've always put my goals in the pool first and so I'm excited just to live a little bit and you know, just relax," she told reporters in Brisbane, bowing out as one of Australia's most decorated athletes with eight Olympic medals and four world titles. The decision came as a shock to her nation, and the swimming world in general, as she had long planned a return to the pool to chase more Olympic glory at Los Angeles 2028. Titmus won her third individual Olympic gold medal in a 400m freestyle final dubbed "the race of the century" at the Paris Games when she beat Ledecky and Canada's Summer McIntosh to defend her title. After Paris, she resolved to take a year off from competing and training to recharge, electing to skip the world championships in Singapore and instead cover the meet as a TV commentator. But the return to the pool never materialised. Titmus had undergone surgery to remove benign tumours from her ovaries eight months before Paris and she said the health issue had reminded her about having a life outside swimming. (Production: Stefica Bikesh)

