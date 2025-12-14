LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
john cena Brown University Providence shooting US immigration rules delhi air pollution Brown University donald trump American forces Cricket john cena Brown University Providence shooting US immigration rules delhi air pollution Brown University donald trump American forces Cricket john cena Brown University Providence shooting US immigration rules delhi air pollution Brown University donald trump American forces Cricket john cena Brown University Providence shooting US immigration rules delhi air pollution Brown University donald trump American forces Cricket
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
john cena Brown University Providence shooting US immigration rules delhi air pollution Brown University donald trump American forces Cricket john cena Brown University Providence shooting US immigration rules delhi air pollution Brown University donald trump American forces Cricket john cena Brown University Providence shooting US immigration rules delhi air pollution Brown University donald trump American forces Cricket john cena Brown University Providence shooting US immigration rules delhi air pollution Brown University donald trump American forces Cricket
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ‘I Paid Rs 10,000 And Saw Only Leaders’: Angry Messi Fan Takes Kolkata Stadium Carpet Home As Ticket ‘Compensation’

‘I Paid Rs 10,000 And Saw Only Leaders’: Angry Messi Fan Takes Kolkata Stadium Carpet Home As Ticket ‘Compensation’

Kolkata chaos erupts during Messi’s GOAT India Tour as fans fail to see the superstar. One frustrated fan steals stadium carpet, saying, “I paid Rs 10,000 and saw only leaders,” highlighting poor crowd management and VIP dominance.

One frustrated fan steals stadium carpet. (Screengrab: X/@nibraz88cricket)
One frustrated fan steals stadium carpet. (Screengrab: X/@nibraz88cricket)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: December 14, 2025 09:14:53 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘I Paid Rs 10,000 And Saw Only Leaders’: Angry Messi Fan Takes Kolkata Stadium Carpet Home As Ticket ‘Compensation’

The Kolkata leg of Lionel Messi’s GOAT Tour of India descended into chaos on Saturday, leaving fans frustrated and disappointed. High-paying spectators at Salt Lake Stadium struggled to catch a glimpse of the football superstar as he was surrounded by over 100 VIPs, dignitaries, politicians, and security personnel.

Instead of enjoying a once-in-a-lifetime experience, fans’ excitement turned into anger, with some protesting violently. Bottles were thrown, chairs were damaged, and banners torn as Messi’s visit lasted barely 20–25 minutes on the field.

Angry Fan Steals Stadium Carpet to Compensate Ticket Cost

One fan’s reaction captured nationwide attention. Frustrated at being unable to see Messi, he reportedly carried the stadium’s carpet home as compensation for his Rs 10,000 ticket.

“I have paid Rs 10,000 for the ticket, but couldn’t even watch the face of Lionel Messi. All I could see was the face of the leaders. I am taking this carpet home to practice,” the fan told a reporter in a viral video.



VIP Culture Overshadows Fans’ Experience

Videos from the venue showed Messi being surrounded almost immediately by officials, photographers, and VIP guests, leaving little room for him to interact with fans. While those on the field enjoyed uninterrupted access, the majority in the stands struggled to see the football icon.

Security personnel were present in large numbers, but poor coordination and lack of crowd management allowed congestion and chaos to take over, further frustrating attendees.

Fans Travelled Miles for a Fair Viewing

Many fans had travelled long distances, some even from other states or countries, postponing personal milestones to witness Messi in India. Their expectations of a memorable experience were unmet, as access and privilege took precedence over the paying audience’s view.

Refunds and apologies were issued, but the disappointment lingered. For many, the broken trust and lost memories outweighed monetary compensation.

Organisers Held Responsible for Poor Crowd Management

Event organisers bore the brunt of criticism as multiple security agencies and staff failed to manage the crowd effectively. Inconsistent enforcement of instructions and unclear coordination on the field exacerbated the chaos, leaving the stadium in disarray.

Hyderabad showed the way

The second leg of Messi’s GOAT India Tour in Hyderabad was markedly smoother. Thanks to thorough planning, strict crowd control, and disciplined organisation, fans enjoyed uninterrupted access and witnessed Messi showcase his skills in a nearly packed Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

While the Hyderabad leg restored faith in the tour, the Kolkata incident will remain a cautionary tale of poor planning, VIP overreach, and frustrated fans demanding their experience be respected.

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi GOAT Tour Highlights: Football Icon Lionel Messi To Meet Fans Tomorrow At Wankhede Stadium Mumbai

First published on: Dec 14, 2025 9:14 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: lionel messiLionel Messi India TourLionel Messi newsMessi Kolkata stadium

RELATED News

Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour Day One Ends With Smooth Hyderabad Leg, But What Went Wrong With Salt Lake Stadium?

‘Happy to be in Hyderabad’: Lionel Messi Expresses Gratitude to Fans, Gifts Argentina Jersey to Rahul Gandhi

‘Once Again, Mismanagement And Sheer Incompetence…’: BJP Slams TMC After Chaos At Lionel Messi’s Stadium Visit

Intense Chat Between Hardik Pandya And Gautam Gambhir Sparks Buzz Ahead Of India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I | WATCH

BCCI Informs IPL Teams About Bowlers With Suspect Actions Before Auction, List Includes Former CSK Player

LATEST NEWS

Gujarat Couple And Child Kidnapped In Libya En route To Portugal; Abductors Demand Rs 2 Crore Ransom Amid Terror

Zohran Mamdani Condemns Brown University Shooting, Says ‘Senseless Violence Has Become Nauseatingly Normal’

Dhurandar Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranveer Singh’s Action Epic Nears Rs 300 Crore, Set To Beat Padmaavat Soon Record

Trump Corrects Himself After Claiming Suspect Was Caught In Brown University Shooting, Netizens Say ‘He’s Ill-Informed’

Why Old Photos Are No Longer Accepted In US Immigration Applications

Thick Smog Chokes Delhi, Airport Visibility Hurtle As Air Quality Turns Severe, Flights Disrupted Across Capital Today Morning

‘Dhurandhar’ Actor Arjun Rampal Confirms Engagement To Partner Gabriella Demetriades After 6 Years Of Togetherness

Brown University Mass Shooting: 2 Killed, 8 Critically Injured Reported Near College Campus With Gunman Still At Large

98 Students Fall Ill After Lizard Found In School Meal In Odisha’s Koraput District

‘This Is An ISIS Attack’: Donald Trump Vows Strong Response After 3 Americans Killed In Syria

‘I Paid Rs 10,000 And Saw Only Leaders’: Angry Messi Fan Takes Kolkata Stadium Carpet Home As Ticket ‘Compensation’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘I Paid Rs 10,000 And Saw Only Leaders’: Angry Messi Fan Takes Kolkata Stadium Carpet Home As Ticket ‘Compensation’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘I Paid Rs 10,000 And Saw Only Leaders’: Angry Messi Fan Takes Kolkata Stadium Carpet Home As Ticket ‘Compensation’
‘I Paid Rs 10,000 And Saw Only Leaders’: Angry Messi Fan Takes Kolkata Stadium Carpet Home As Ticket ‘Compensation’
‘I Paid Rs 10,000 And Saw Only Leaders’: Angry Messi Fan Takes Kolkata Stadium Carpet Home As Ticket ‘Compensation’
‘I Paid Rs 10,000 And Saw Only Leaders’: Angry Messi Fan Takes Kolkata Stadium Carpet Home As Ticket ‘Compensation’

QUICK LINKS