‘I Paid Rs 10,000 And Saw Only Leaders’: Angry Messi Fan Takes Kolkata Stadium Carpet Home As Ticket ‘Compensation’

The Kolkata leg of Lionel Messi’s GOAT Tour of India descended into chaos on Saturday, leaving fans frustrated and disappointed. High-paying spectators at Salt Lake Stadium struggled to catch a glimpse of the football superstar as he was surrounded by over 100 VIPs, dignitaries, politicians, and security personnel.

Instead of enjoying a once-in-a-lifetime experience, fans’ excitement turned into anger, with some protesting violently. Bottles were thrown, chairs were damaged, and banners torn as Messi’s visit lasted barely 20–25 minutes on the field.

Angry Fan Steals Stadium Carpet to Compensate Ticket Cost

One fan’s reaction captured nationwide attention. Frustrated at being unable to see Messi, he reportedly carried the stadium’s carpet home as compensation for his Rs 10,000 ticket.

“I have paid Rs 10,000 for the ticket, but couldn’t even watch the face of Lionel Messi. All I could see was the face of the leaders. I am taking this carpet home to practice,” the fan told a reporter in a viral video.

"I have paid Rs 10,000 for the ticket, but couldn't even watch the face of Lionel Messi. All I could see was the face of the leaders. I am taking this carpet home to practice," the fan told a reporter in a viral video.







VIP Culture Overshadows Fans’ Experience

Videos from the venue showed Messi being surrounded almost immediately by officials, photographers, and VIP guests, leaving little room for him to interact with fans. While those on the field enjoyed uninterrupted access, the majority in the stands struggled to see the football icon.

Security personnel were present in large numbers, but poor coordination and lack of crowd management allowed congestion and chaos to take over, further frustrating attendees.

Fans Travelled Miles for a Fair Viewing

Many fans had travelled long distances, some even from other states or countries, postponing personal milestones to witness Messi in India. Their expectations of a memorable experience were unmet, as access and privilege took precedence over the paying audience’s view.

Refunds and apologies were issued, but the disappointment lingered. For many, the broken trust and lost memories outweighed monetary compensation.

Organisers Held Responsible for Poor Crowd Management

Event organisers bore the brunt of criticism as multiple security agencies and staff failed to manage the crowd effectively. Inconsistent enforcement of instructions and unclear coordination on the field exacerbated the chaos, leaving the stadium in disarray.

Hyderabad showed the way

The second leg of Messi’s GOAT India Tour in Hyderabad was markedly smoother. Thanks to thorough planning, strict crowd control, and disciplined organisation, fans enjoyed uninterrupted access and witnessed Messi showcase his skills in a nearly packed Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

While the Hyderabad leg restored faith in the tour, the Kolkata incident will remain a cautionary tale of poor planning, VIP overreach, and frustrated fans demanding their experience be respected.

