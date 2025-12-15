LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BJP Bihar chief Bondi Beach GOAT Tour kerala Anuj Sachdeva child aggression hollywood benjamin netanyahu BJP Bihar chief Bondi Beach GOAT Tour kerala Anuj Sachdeva child aggression hollywood benjamin netanyahu BJP Bihar chief Bondi Beach GOAT Tour kerala Anuj Sachdeva child aggression hollywood benjamin netanyahu BJP Bihar chief Bondi Beach GOAT Tour kerala Anuj Sachdeva child aggression hollywood benjamin netanyahu
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BJP Bihar chief Bondi Beach GOAT Tour kerala Anuj Sachdeva child aggression hollywood benjamin netanyahu BJP Bihar chief Bondi Beach GOAT Tour kerala Anuj Sachdeva child aggression hollywood benjamin netanyahu BJP Bihar chief Bondi Beach GOAT Tour kerala Anuj Sachdeva child aggression hollywood benjamin netanyahu BJP Bihar chief Bondi Beach GOAT Tour kerala Anuj Sachdeva child aggression hollywood benjamin netanyahu
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ‘If He Does Not Perform In…’ R Ashwin Opens Up About Shubman Gill’s Poor Batting Form, Says Can’t Bring Sanju Samson

‘If He Does Not Perform In…’ R Ashwin Opens Up About Shubman Gill’s Poor Batting Form, Says Can’t Bring Sanju Samson

Ashwin has expressed concern about how India and Shubman Gill would handle the vice-captain’s dip in form.

Shubman Gill (Image credit: ANI)
Shubman Gill (Image credit: ANI)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 15, 2025 19:16:00 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘If He Does Not Perform In…’ R Ashwin Opens Up About Shubman Gill’s Poor Batting Form, Says Can’t Bring Sanju Samson

India vice-captain Shubman Gill has struggled with the batting form ever since he has returned back to the team after suffering a neck injury during the first Test against South Africa. The Test and ODI skipper was ruled out of the fixture and subsequently missed the second Test and the ODI series. 

Former India spinner R Ashwin has expressed his concerns about Gill’s batting.

“I am a little concerned,” Ashwin said on his YouTube show Ash Ki Baat. “Shubman is not only the opener but also the vice-captain. How will you remove the vice-captain? It is going to be an incredibly tough decision. If you have to take that decision, inside this series you can’t bring Samson because it does not look nice to drop the vice-captain. You can ask whether vice-captains have been dropped in the past or not. But he has been taken and should be given a fair run. If he does not perform in the five games, then a decision will have to be made,” he added.

Ashwin further added that the team management should have the idea of the Playing XI but hailed the bowling department. 

“You should know your best XI and best squad (for T20 WC) by now. I don’t think there are any doubts in the bowling. That department is sealed. Another good message is that Harshit Rana is showing what he is capable of. He is executing what he is good at. The only question is, if Shubman doesn’t make the runs, should he be there or should Samson be playing. The only unfortunate thing from here on I do not want to see is Gill making runs at a lesser strike rate. That should not happen,” he added.

India have take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series after defeating South Africa by 7 wickets in the third encounter in Dharamsala.

Also Read: ‘I’m Not Out Of Form But…’: India Captain Suryakumar Yadav Rejects All Criticism Despite Not Being Among Runs

First published on: Dec 15, 2025 7:16 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: IND vs SAIndia vs South Africar ashwinshubman gill

RELATED News

R Ashwin-Led IPL 2026 Mock Auction: Check Sold and Unsold Players

Delhi Left Mesmerised: Jay Shah Presents India’s T20 World Cup Jersey To Lionel Messi, Next Stop Vantara

Why Was Shaheen Afridi Removed From Bowling During BBL Fixture Between Brisbane Heat And Melbourne Renegades

‘Non-Smoker Messi Will Smoke 25 Cigarettes Today,’ Memes Erupt As Star Footballer Lands In ‘Polluted’ Delhi For Final Leg Of G.O.A.T India Tour

IPL 2026 Auction Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Indian Premier League Auction Event Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps Online

LATEST NEWS

‘If He Does Not Perform In…’ R Ashwin Opens Up About Shubman Gill’s Poor Batting Form, Says Can’t Bring Sanju Samson

Will Australia Toughen Gun Laws After Bondi Beach Mass Shooting?

Samsung Likely To Increase Prices Of Galaxy A Series, What Can Be Possible Reasons?

Can Foreigners Finally Own Property In Saudi Arabia? New Law Explained As Country Eases Rules, Check Fine And What Stays Off-Limit

‘A Hard Day For Me’: Priya Sachdev Kapur Shares Emotional Note On First Birthday After Sunjay Kapur’s Death

Who Is Sanjay Saraogi? Six Time Darbhanga MLA Appointed New BJP Bihar Chief, A Look At His Political Career And Key Achievements

Hanukkah Turns Bloody In Sydney: 10-Year-Old Matilda Youngest Victim Of Bondi Beach Terror Attack

Looking For A Perfect Room Heater, These Are The 5 Best Room Heaters From Top Brands That You Can Consider Buying This Winter

‘I Am Home’: Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Tanya Mittal Breaks Down Hugging Father, Gets Emotional Grand Welcome At Gwalior Home

BMC Election 2026 Date: Maharashtra Braces Civic Polls on Jan 15 Amid Intense Mahayuti vs MVA Showdown

‘If He Does Not Perform In…’ R Ashwin Opens Up About Shubman Gill’s Poor Batting Form, Says Can’t Bring Sanju Samson

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘If He Does Not Perform In…’ R Ashwin Opens Up About Shubman Gill’s Poor Batting Form, Says Can’t Bring Sanju Samson

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘If He Does Not Perform In…’ R Ashwin Opens Up About Shubman Gill’s Poor Batting Form, Says Can’t Bring Sanju Samson
‘If He Does Not Perform In…’ R Ashwin Opens Up About Shubman Gill’s Poor Batting Form, Says Can’t Bring Sanju Samson
‘If He Does Not Perform In…’ R Ashwin Opens Up About Shubman Gill’s Poor Batting Form, Says Can’t Bring Sanju Samson
‘If He Does Not Perform In…’ R Ashwin Opens Up About Shubman Gill’s Poor Batting Form, Says Can’t Bring Sanju Samson

QUICK LINKS