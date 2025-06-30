Live Tv
Home > Sports > “I’ll Be Done by 41”: Chris Woakes Reveals Retirement Plan Ahead Of Second Test vs India

“I’ll Be Done by 41”: Chris Woakes Reveals Retirement Plan Ahead Of Second Test vs India

England star pace bowler Chris Woakes has shared his idea of taking retirement from international cricket, and he said he does not see himself playing at the age of 41. This statement has come just before the second test match against India. Chris Woakes also has confirmed that England will be playing the same team in the second test.

Chris Woakes Retirement Plan
"I'll Be Done by 41": Chris Woakes Reveals Retirement Plan Ahead of Second Test vs India (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: June 30, 2025 23:14:17 IST

England’s seasoned quick Chris Woakes addressed his retirement plans and declared that he isn’t looking to follow the same path as legendary ageless seamer James Anderson ahead of the second Test against India at Edgbaston.

Chris Woakes on Retirement: “Not Playing Till 41 Like James”

With each passing day, Woakes, 36, is walking towards the sunset of his career. He is the most experienced quick in England’s current Test fold and is grooming a new generation of pacers.

Woakes didn’t put a timeframe on his career and wants to continue as long as he feels that he is contributing to the team while still trying to improve and get better.

“I don’t think I’ll be playing when I’m 41, James, particularly for England. I’ve tried to get the most out of my career. I’m still in that position where I feel like I’m trying to get better, trying to improve every time I go out there. Pass on that knowledge, as I said. People like to talk about age a lot,” Woakes told reporters in a press conference on Monday.

Love for Cricket and England Still Strong, Says Woakes

“But at the same time, it’s just a number. As long as I’m contributing to the team and feel like I’m performing well, then I’ll carry on. If one day that sort of time comes where you get a tap on the shoulder, then so be it. But at the moment I’m enjoying it. I love being around the group. I love enjoying playing cricket for England still, and I’ll carry on for as long as I possibly can,” he added.

Woakes Leads England’s Pace Attack in India Test Series

Woakes has been handed the responsibility of spearheading England’s attack in the ongoing five-match Test series against India. In the first Test, he managed just a solitary scalp of Karun Nair in the second innings.

Edgbaston Test: England Names Unchanged Playing XI

Even though it wasn’t the ideal beginning for Woakes, he will look to scythe more wickets in front of his home crowd.

England playing XI for the second Test against India: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir.

(With Inputs From ANI)

