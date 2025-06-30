Live Tv
Home > Sports > Shreyas Iyer’s Mom Celebrates Like A Child After Bowling Him Out In Indoor Cricket – Watch Viral Video

Shreyas Iyer’s Mom Celebrates Like A Child After Bowling Him Out In Indoor Cricket – Watch Viral Video

Shreyas Iyer and his mother's cute video is getting viral after his mother celebrated her son's wicket in a home cricket. Punjab Kings' official account has shared a video on social media where one can see Shreyas and his mother Rohini are playing cricket at their living room.

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: June 30, 2025 22:12:45 IST

Team India’s 4th number batter, Shreyas Iyer is enjoying his free time with family as he misses out on the Test series against England. Recently, Punjab Kings’ official X account shared a video of Shreyas Iyer playing indoor cricket with his mother Rohini. Shreyas Iyer’s mother is bowling to him and she clean bowled Shreyas Iyer in the second ball of the indoor cricket.

Shreyas Iyer vs Mom: Fun Indoor Cricket Turns Into a Viral Moment

In this video, Shreyas Iyer can be seen playing cricket with a plastic bowl and when he gets out on his mother’s bowling. The reaction of his mother is not something to miss out on. Shreyas defended the first ball, but in the second ball, he was not be able to defend and got bowled by his mother.

Shreyas can be seen playing barefoot with a cool t-shirt and black shorts. The video has been captioned with “Shreyas Iyer vs Mom: The real World Cup final in the living room”.

Shreyas Iyer Misses England Test Series Despite High Expectations

When Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli made their test retirement announcement, speculations were that now Shreyas Iyer would find his place in test cricket as well. His recent performance also made the buzz strong, however, things didn’t go according to plan, and he was not named in the squad.

Gautam Gambhir Responds to Shreyas Iyer’s Test Team Snub

When Team India’s head coach and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir was asked about this selection of the test team and why there’s no place for Shreyas Iyer. Gautam Gambhir replied that he doesn’t have any call for the selection of players, it’s not his job.

Shreyas Iyer’s Stats: Strong Record in ODIs and Test Matches

Shreyas Iyer has played a crucial role in the ODI format for Team India, he hit the most runs at the 4th number in the 2023 ODI World Cup. He even played amazingly in the Champions Trophy 2025, even in the final match, he played a crucial knock of 47 runs but missed out on the half-century.

Shreyas has played 14 test matches till now in his career after making his debut in tests in 2021. He has scored 811 runs in the 14 test matches with 1 century and five half-centuries.

(With Inputs From ANI)

