Home > Sports > IND vs AFG U19 World Cup 2026: Who Is Faisal Shinozada? 17-Year-Old Afghanistan Star Unleashes Cristiano Ronaldo's Iconic 'SIUU' Celebration After Scoring Hundred

IND vs AFG U19 World Cup 2026: Who Is Faisal Shinozada? 17-Year-Old Afghanistan Star Unleashes Cristiano Ronaldo's Iconic 'SIUU' Celebration After Scoring Hundred

Afghanistan’s 17-year-old batting sensation Faisal Shinozada announced himself at the U19 World Cup with back-to-back centuries, blending class with composure at the crease. After a headline-grabbing hundred against India in the second semifinal, Shinozada capped it off with a Cristiano Ronaldo–style “Siuuu” celebration.

Faisal Shinozada , Cristiano Ronaldo (Image credits : X)
Faisal Shinozada , Cristiano Ronaldo (Image credits : X)

Last updated: February 4, 2026 17:19:34 IST

IND vs AFG U19 World Cup 2026: Who Is Faisal Shinozada? 17-Year-Old Afghanistan Star Unleashes Cristiano Ronaldo’s Iconic ‘SIUU’ Celebration After Scoring Hundred

Faisal Shinozada is enjoying a dream run, and he showed it again with back-to-back centuries Against Ireland And India  celebrating in unforgettable style. The moment summed up his confidence, energy, and love for the big stage. The delivery was on middle and leg, and Shinozada moved forward calmly, flicking the ball towards deep mid-wicket. He pushed hard from the crease and, along with his partner, took a brave call to come back for a second run. As soon as he reached the other end and the scoreboard confirmed his hundred, the emotions poured out.

Shinozada removed his helmet, let out a loud roar, and leapt into the air. He punched the air with his bat before breaking into the famous Cristiano Ronaldo “Siuuuuu” celebration, drawing cheers from the crowd. Moments later, he went down on his knees in a Sajda, thanking God for the achievement. It was a powerful and personal celebration that showed how much the innings meant to him.

What is Ronaldo’s iconic Siuuuuu celebration

Ronaldo’s “Siuuu” is Cristiano Ronaldo’s famous goal celebration. After scoring, he jumps in the air, turns, lands with his arms out, and shouts “Siuuu.” The word comes from Portuguese and means “Yes.” It shows happiness, confidence, and pride after doing something big. Over time, the celebration has become very popular and is copied by fans and players in many sports. When someone uses the “Siuuu” celebration, it means they are enjoying a special moment and celebrating success in an energetic way.

Who is Faisal Shinozada 

Faisal Shinozada is an Afghan cricketer representing Afghanistan in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026, being held in Zimbabwe and Namibia. He has been in outstanding form, scoring back-to-back centuries and collecting a total of 401 runs in seven innings during the tournament. Only 18 years old, Shinozada was born in Kabul and has quickly emerged as one of Afghanistan’s brightest young talents. Shinozada made his mark in the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026, emerging as one of the tournament’s top performers. Known for his aggressive yet composed batting, he has scored heavily, including several centuries in youth internationals leading up to the semifinals.

Afghanistan Under-19 put up a strong batting display against India in the semifinal, scoring 310 for 4 in Bulawayo. Faisal Shinozada starred with 110 off 93 balls, while Uzairulla Niazi also impressed with 101 off 86 balls. The pair set the tone from the top, building momentum despite early pressure from India’s disciplined bowling attack. Their partnership anchored the innings and gave Afghanistan a competitive total to challenge India on the big stage.

IND vs AFG U19 World Cup 2026: Who Is Faisal Shinozada? 17-Year-Old Afghanistan Star Unleashes Cristiano Ronaldo’s Iconic ‘SIUU’ Celebration After Scoring Hundred

QUICK LINKS