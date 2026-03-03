IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026: Why Abhishek Sharma Could be India’s Match-Winner vs England in The Semifinal at Wankhede

Abhishek Sharma has been unarguably the biggest disappointment in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. The left-handed batter entered the tournament as the number one-ranked batter in the shortest format. However, following a stomach infection, his returns in the tournament dwindled as he managed to get out on three ducks in his first three games.

He scored his first half-century against Zimbabwe but failed to create an impact against the West Indies in the virtual quarter-final clash. However, as India take on England at Wankhede Stadium, Abhishek is expected to score big and be the match-winner for the hosts.

Abhishek Sharma’s last match against England

Interestingly, India and England clashed against each other at the same venue a little over a year ago before the ICC Champions Trophy. It was a match that was as one-sided as one can get. Abhishek Sharma obliterated the English bowling attack featuring Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, and Mark Wood.

Unfortunately for England, both Archer and Rashid are leading their bowling attack in the T20 World Cup as well. In their seven overs against, the duo conceded a combined total of 96 runs.

Abhishek Sharma’s innings of 135 runs in only 54 balls meant that the visitors had no chance left in the clash. He had a strike rate of 250 in his knock, hitting 13 sixes and seven fours. Powered by Abhishek’s knock, India ended up scoring 247 runs and won the clash by 150 runs.

Abhishek at Wankhede

Abhishek Sharma has played two T20Is so far at Wankhede Stadium. In his first game, he scored 135 runs in 54 balls, while in his second game, the left-handed batter was dismissed for a golden duck against the USA.

In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Abhishek Sharma has played a few memorable knocks. In IPL 2022, Abhishek scored 65 runs off 42 balls against the Gujarat Titans and 43 off 32 balls against the Punjab Kings. In 2025, against the Mumbai Indians, the left-handed batter scored 40 runs off 28 balls.

