LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump astrologer marriage prediction afc cancer Iran attack Aditya Dhar china icc Indians Killed In Iran Strikes Near Oman Coast ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack donald trump astrologer marriage prediction afc cancer Iran attack Aditya Dhar china icc Indians Killed In Iran Strikes Near Oman Coast ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack donald trump astrologer marriage prediction afc cancer Iran attack Aditya Dhar china icc Indians Killed In Iran Strikes Near Oman Coast ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack donald trump astrologer marriage prediction afc cancer Iran attack Aditya Dhar china icc Indians Killed In Iran Strikes Near Oman Coast ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump astrologer marriage prediction afc cancer Iran attack Aditya Dhar china icc Indians Killed In Iran Strikes Near Oman Coast ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack donald trump astrologer marriage prediction afc cancer Iran attack Aditya Dhar china icc Indians Killed In Iran Strikes Near Oman Coast ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack donald trump astrologer marriage prediction afc cancer Iran attack Aditya Dhar china icc Indians Killed In Iran Strikes Near Oman Coast ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack donald trump astrologer marriage prediction afc cancer Iran attack Aditya Dhar china icc Indians Killed In Iran Strikes Near Oman Coast ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026: Why Abhishek Sharma Could be India’s Match-Winner vs England in The Semifinal at Wankhede

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026: Why Abhishek Sharma Could be India’s Match-Winner vs England in The Semifinal at Wankhede

T20 World Cup 2026: The last time India faced England in a T20I at Wankhede Stadium, the Men in Blue scripted a 150-run win powered by Abhishek Sharma’s explosive 135 off 54 balls. As IND vs ENG returns to the same venue for the semifinal, here’s why the left-hander could once again be India’s biggest match-winner in Mumbai.

Abhishek Sharma scored 135 runs against England, the last time the two sides met at Wankhede Stadium. Image Credit: X/@BCCI
Abhishek Sharma scored 135 runs against England, the last time the two sides met at Wankhede Stadium. Image Credit: X/@BCCI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: March 3, 2026 13:10:24 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026: Why Abhishek Sharma Could be India’s Match-Winner vs England in The Semifinal at Wankhede

Abhishek Sharma has been unarguably the biggest disappointment in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. The left-handed batter entered the tournament as the number one-ranked batter in the shortest format. However, following a stomach infection, his returns in the tournament dwindled as he managed to get out on three ducks in his first three games. 

He scored his first half-century against Zimbabwe but failed to create an impact against the West Indies in the virtual quarter-final clash. However, as India take on England at Wankhede Stadium, Abhishek is expected to score big and be the match-winner for the hosts. 

Abhishek Sharma’s last match against England

Interestingly, India and England clashed against each other at the same venue a little over a year ago before the ICC Champions Trophy. It was a match that was as one-sided as one can get. Abhishek Sharma obliterated the English bowling attack featuring Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, and Mark Wood. 

You Might Be Interested In

Unfortunately for England, both Archer and Rashid are leading their bowling attack in the T20 World Cup as well. In their seven overs against, the duo conceded a combined total of 96 runs. 

Abhishek Sharma’s innings of 135 runs in only 54 balls meant that the visitors had no chance left in the clash. He had a strike rate of 250 in his knock, hitting 13 sixes and seven fours. Powered by Abhishek’s knock, India ended up scoring 247 runs and won the clash by 150 runs. 

Abhishek at Wankhede

Abhishek Sharma has played two T20Is so far at Wankhede Stadium. In his first game, he scored 135 runs in 54 balls, while in his second game, the left-handed batter was dismissed for a golden duck against the USA.

In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Abhishek Sharma has played a few memorable knocks. In IPL 2022, Abhishek scored 65 runs off 42 balls against the Gujarat Titans and 43 off 32 balls against the Punjab Kings. In 2025, against the Mumbai Indians, the left-handed batter scored 40 runs off 28 balls.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2026: West Indies, Zimbabwe Squads Stranded in India After Middle East Airspace Closure

First published on: Mar 3, 2026 1:10 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Abhishek Sharmaind vs engt20 world cupt20 world cup 2026Wankhede

RELATED News

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal: India’s T20I Record at Wankhede Stadium – Top Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Centuries And Sixes

WATCH: Virat Kohli Spotted With Son Akaay in London Ahead of IPL 2026, Video Goes Viral

T20 World Cup 2026: West Indies, Zimbabwe Squads Stranded in India After Middle East Airspace Closure

AFC Asian Cup 2026: Iran Women’s Team Refuses to Sing National Anthem Amid Political Turmoil | WATCH

WWE Raw Results, Winners And Grades (March 2, 2026): Roman Reigns Returns, Seth Rollins Attacks Paul Heyman, Penta Wins Intercontinental Title

LATEST NEWS

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed, Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan Walk Through Dubai Mall Amid Iran Drone Strikes, Receive Big Public Praise As Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Xiaomi 17 Series All Set To Debut In India: Leica Camera, 6330mAh Battery, And Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chipset—Check All Features, Price And Launch Date

Has Iran Closed Strait Of Hormuz? What This Strategic Oil Route Is And How It Could Hit Global Crude Prices

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026: Why Abhishek Sharma Could be India’s Match-Winner vs England in The Semifinal at Wankhede

New Delhi YMCA Organizes Cyclothon 3.0: 180 Riders Pedal for a Pollution-Free Environment

AP POLYCET 2026 Registration Begins; Check Exam Date And Direct Link To Apply

‘We Safe In Dubai Guys, Working’: Rapper Honey Singh Shares A Safety Note With Fans On Social Media From Dubai Amid US- Israel Attack On Iran

‘Stocked And Ready To Win’: Trump Claims ‘Virtually Unlimited Supply Of Weapons’ Amid Concerns Of Long-drawn US-Iran War

Harry Styles’ Concert Hits Netflix, Fans Brace For A Surprise They Won’t See Coming!

CBSE Postpones Class 10, 12 Exams 2026 in Middle East After US-Israel-Iran War Escalates, Check New Dates Here

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026: Why Abhishek Sharma Could be India’s Match-Winner vs England in The Semifinal at Wankhede

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026: Why Abhishek Sharma Could be India’s Match-Winner vs England in The Semifinal at Wankhede

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026: Why Abhishek Sharma Could be India’s Match-Winner vs England in The Semifinal at Wankhede
IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026: Why Abhishek Sharma Could be India’s Match-Winner vs England in The Semifinal at Wankhede
IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026: Why Abhishek Sharma Could be India’s Match-Winner vs England in The Semifinal at Wankhede
IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026: Why Abhishek Sharma Could be India’s Match-Winner vs England in The Semifinal at Wankhede

QUICK LINKS