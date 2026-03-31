LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Nicole Daedone Digvesh Rathi iran Ashwini Bhide Former British Airways Chief cuba 4-year-old boy assault Vasai arshdeep singh Candace Owens Rajasthan 12th Result 2026 Jaish-e-Mohammed bihar news Nicole Daedone Digvesh Rathi iran Ashwini Bhide Former British Airways Chief cuba 4-year-old boy assault Vasai arshdeep singh Candace Owens Rajasthan 12th Result 2026 Jaish-e-Mohammed bihar news Nicole Daedone Digvesh Rathi iran Ashwini Bhide Former British Airways Chief cuba 4-year-old boy assault Vasai arshdeep singh Candace Owens Rajasthan 12th Result 2026 Jaish-e-Mohammed bihar news Nicole Daedone Digvesh Rathi iran Ashwini Bhide Former British Airways Chief cuba 4-year-old boy assault Vasai arshdeep singh Candace Owens Rajasthan 12th Result 2026 Jaish-e-Mohammed bihar news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Nicole Daedone Digvesh Rathi iran Ashwini Bhide Former British Airways Chief cuba 4-year-old boy assault Vasai arshdeep singh Candace Owens Rajasthan 12th Result 2026 Jaish-e-Mohammed bihar news Nicole Daedone Digvesh Rathi iran Ashwini Bhide Former British Airways Chief cuba 4-year-old boy assault Vasai arshdeep singh Candace Owens Rajasthan 12th Result 2026 Jaish-e-Mohammed bihar news Nicole Daedone Digvesh Rathi iran Ashwini Bhide Former British Airways Chief cuba 4-year-old boy assault Vasai arshdeep singh Candace Owens Rajasthan 12th Result 2026 Jaish-e-Mohammed bihar news Nicole Daedone Digvesh Rathi iran Ashwini Bhide Former British Airways Chief cuba 4-year-old boy assault Vasai arshdeep singh Candace Owens Rajasthan 12th Result 2026 Jaish-e-Mohammed bihar news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > India vs Hong Kong, Football Match Live Streaming Details, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: When And Where To Watch It Live On TV, Online

India vs Hong Kong, Football Match Live Streaming Details, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: When And Where To Watch It Live On TV, Online

Where to watch India vs Hong Kong AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Ryan Williams set for India debut in Kochi. Get match timings, squads, and live streaming details.

Indian Football Team players in practice. (Indian Football)
Indian Football Team players in practice. (Indian Football)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: March 31, 2026 17:43:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India vs Hong Kong, Football Match Live Streaming Details, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: When And Where To Watch It Live On TV, Online

Where To Watch India National Football Team vs Hong Kong National Football Team: Languishing at the last spot in group C of the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers, India are set to face off against Hong Kong for their last group match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on March 31. The team under Khalid Jamil is no longer in the equation after acquiring only two points across five games. They have not secured a win in any of their games, including a much-talked-about loss to Bangladesh in November.

Hong Kong will come into the match with confidence after securing a tight 1-0 victory over the Blue Tigers in June 2025. However, the Indian players will have an advantage in being more rested compared to the Hong Kong team, since the Indian Super League (ISL) started just over a month ago. 

Will Ryan Williams Play?

You Might Be Interested In

The game will mark the first appearance of Ryan Williams, who has recently changed his nationality to India.

“The first was getting the Indian passport in my hand, which took a lot longer than we would have liked, and then, being eligible to play now. As long as I’m fit, and I’m playing well — scoring goals, assisting and making a difference in the team — any chance that I get to put the Indian jersey on, I’ll take it,” Williams was quoted by Sportstar before the match.

India National Football Team vs Hong Kong National Football Team — Where To Watch

On which date will the India vs Hong Kong match take place?

India vs Hong Kong, the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match will be played on Tuesday, March 31.

At what time does the India vs Hong Kong, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match begin?

The India vs Hong Kong, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match will begin at 07:00 PM IST.

Where is the India vs Hong Kong, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match being played?

The India vs Hong Kong, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

Where can you watch the India vs Hong Kong match online and on TV in India?

Fans can watch the India vs Hong Kong, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match online on FanCode.

India National Football Team vs Hong Kong National Football Team Players:

India: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Abhishek Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Lalengmawia Ralte, Danish Farooq, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Ryan Williams, Lallianzuala Chhangte

Hong Kong: Tse Ka Wing (GK), Alexander Jojo, Chan Shinichi, Oliver Gerbig, Sun Ming Him, Tan Chun Lok, Chan Siu Kwan, Ngan Cheuk Pan, Everton Camargo, Ng Yu Hei, Lau Ka Kiu

Also Read: In Pics: Meet Sahiba Bali — Glam IPL Anchor Under Fire Over Pakistan Remark in Viral Video; Fans Question if ‘Cute Face’ Got Her Cricket Role

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: afc-asian-cup-qualifiersIndia vs Hong KongIndia vs Hong Kong FootballIndian Football Match

RELATED News

PBKS vs GT Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 4: Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; Mullanpur Cricket Stadium, Chandigarh Pitch Report

Mohammed Siraj Dating Big Boss Fame Mahira Sharma? Viral Cafe Videos Sparks Buzz

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Indian Premier League Match Free on TV and Online In India

PBKS vs GT Prediction IPL 2026 Today Match at New Chandigarh: Preview, Predicted Playing XIs — 3 Key Players to Watch Out For

ISU vs PSZ PSL 2026: Lahore Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, H2H, and Squads

LATEST NEWS

India vs Hong Kong, Football Match Live Streaming Details, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: When And Where To Watch It Live On TV, Online

RBSE Class 12 Science 2026 Topper: Sonu Mehra, Daily-Wage Labourer’s Son, Achieves Near-Perfect Score of 99.80%

Interior Designers Tear Down Entire Setup After Client Refuses Payment; Netizens React After Video Goes Viral On Social Media | WATCH

What Is The Pink Saheli Card? Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Dismisses Rumours, Says AAP Is Annoyed By Welfare Schemes

XLRI, TimesPro announce admissions for the 11th batch of the Executive Development Programme in Project Management for Senior Professionals

Miss World 2026: 75th Anniversary Edition To Be Held In Vietnam- Check Date, Venue, Participation

Who Is Nicole Daedone? ‘Orgasm Sex Cult’ Guru Sentenced To 9 Years, Must Pay $890K In Restitution To Victims, Shocking Court Verdict Revealed

GSEB HSC Science Answer Key 2026 Out: Check and Raise Objections Before Deadline At gseb.org

IPL 2026: “Don’t Get Banned” — Rishabh Pant’s Warning to ‘Firebrand’ Digvesh Rathi Before LSG vs DC Clash in Lucknow

‘We Are Waiting For You’: Iran’s Elite Commandos Dare US As War Signals Escalate, Release Chilling Video Challenging American Troops | Watch

India vs Hong Kong, Football Match Live Streaming Details, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: When And Where To Watch It Live On TV, Online

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India vs Hong Kong, Football Match Live Streaming Details, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: When And Where To Watch It Live On TV, Online

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India vs Hong Kong, Football Match Live Streaming Details, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: When And Where To Watch It Live On TV, Online
India vs Hong Kong, Football Match Live Streaming Details, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: When And Where To Watch It Live On TV, Online
India vs Hong Kong, Football Match Live Streaming Details, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: When And Where To Watch It Live On TV, Online
India vs Hong Kong, Football Match Live Streaming Details, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: When And Where To Watch It Live On TV, Online

QUICK LINKS