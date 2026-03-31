India vs Hong Kong, Football Match Live Streaming Details, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: When And Where To Watch It Live On TV, Online

Where To Watch India National Football Team vs Hong Kong National Football Team: Languishing at the last spot in group C of the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers, India are set to face off against Hong Kong for their last group match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on March 31. The team under Khalid Jamil is no longer in the equation after acquiring only two points across five games. They have not secured a win in any of their games, including a much-talked-about loss to Bangladesh in November.

Hong Kong will come into the match with confidence after securing a tight 1-0 victory over the Blue Tigers in June 2025. However, the Indian players will have an advantage in being more rested compared to the Hong Kong team, since the Indian Super League (ISL) started just over a month ago.

Will Ryan Williams Play?

The game will mark the first appearance of Ryan Williams, who has recently changed his nationality to India.

“The first was getting the Indian passport in my hand, which took a lot longer than we would have liked, and then, being eligible to play now. As long as I’m fit, and I’m playing well — scoring goals, assisting and making a difference in the team — any chance that I get to put the Indian jersey on, I’ll take it,” Williams was quoted by Sportstar before the match.

India National Football Team vs Hong Kong National Football Team — Where To Watch

On which date will the India vs Hong Kong match take place?

India vs Hong Kong, the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match will be played on Tuesday, March 31.

At what time does the India vs Hong Kong, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match begin?

The India vs Hong Kong, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match will begin at 07:00 PM IST.

Where is the India vs Hong Kong, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match being played?

The India vs Hong Kong, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

Where can you watch the India vs Hong Kong match online and on TV in India?

Fans can watch the India vs Hong Kong, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match online on FanCode.

India National Football Team vs Hong Kong National Football Team Players:

India: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Abhishek Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Lalengmawia Ralte, Danish Farooq, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Ryan Williams, Lallianzuala Chhangte

Hong Kong: Tse Ka Wing (GK), Alexander Jojo, Chan Shinichi, Oliver Gerbig, Sun Ming Him, Tan Chun Lok, Chan Siu Kwan, Ngan Cheuk Pan, Everton Camargo, Ng Yu Hei, Lau Ka Kiu

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