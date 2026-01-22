LIVE TV
Home > Sports > When Is IND vs NZ 2nd T20I? Check Date, Venue Information, And Predicted Playing XI Ahead Of The Thrilling Encounter

When Is IND vs NZ 2nd T20I? Check Date, Venue Information, And Predicted Playing XI Ahead Of The Thrilling Encounter

The competition is predicted to be similar with the tactical battles as India will attempt to establish their dominance on the home ground and New Zealand will seek to gain the upper hand in the Indian subcontinent.

(Image Credit: BCCI via X)
(Image Credit: BCCI via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 22, 2026 09:45:41 IST

When Is IND vs NZ 2nd T20I? Check Date, Venue Information, And Predicted Playing XI Ahead Of The Thrilling Encounter

The T20I series that is set for January 2026 between India and New Zealand will be very significant for the teams because they need to perfect their skills for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 and it will be a great treat for the fans who will get to see five T20 matches. After the one day series in the first month of the year, both teams approached the shortest format with India at the top, winning the first match as the T20I series opener. The first game was held on January 21, 2026, in Nagpur and India grabbed the chance to get a 1-0 advantage in the five match series and also to get ready for the upcoming captivating battle between the two teams in the white ball format.

When Is IND vs NZ 2nd T20I?

India has proven to be in a winning phase and their next challenge will be the second T20I scheduled for January 23, 2026, at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. The game is set to commence at 7:00 PM IST with the toss taking place approximately 30 minutes prior. This match is going to be very significant for the Kiwis as they will be trying to equal the series while India will be looking for a two match lead which would also be a morale booster going into the rest of the series. The series is being played in different locations for the viewers in India to enjoy watching international cricket live.

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Predicted Playing XI 

Team India Predicted Playing XI: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.

Not only will these matches decide the series’ outcome, but they will also offer trial bands to both the participants and the practice of the covering and bowling parts in real match conditions before the World Cup. The audience can expect a thrilling series as along with the veteran players the gun youngsters will also get a chance to prove their mettle. The competition is predicted to be similar with the tactical battles as India will attempt to establish their dominance on the home ground and New Zealand will seek to gain the upper hand in the Indian subcontinent.

First published on: Jan 22, 2026 9:45 AM IST
When Is IND vs NZ 2nd T20I? Check Date, Venue Information, And Predicted Playing XI Ahead Of The Thrilling Encounter

When Is IND vs NZ 2nd T20I? Check Date, Venue Information, And Predicted Playing XI Ahead Of The Thrilling Encounter

