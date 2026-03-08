‘Giving Out Strategies to New Zealand’: Ravichandran Ashwin Faces Fan Backlash Over Video Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 Final

Ravichandran Ashwin has continued to remain in the limelight even after announcing his retirement from international cricket in December 2024. He played his last season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2025. However, even with his playing days being behind him, Ashwin has continued to be involved in the world of cricket.

Ahead of the all-important T20 World Cup final, the former off-spinner made headlines with a video on his YouTube channel. In his video, Ashwin is seen giving out tips on how to bowl to Shivam Dube. Having spent a lot of time with Dube in the CSK nets, there is no doubt over the fact that the veteran off-spinner would know about the strengths and weaknesses of the left-handed Indian batter.

WATCH: Ashwin gives tips and strategies for bowling to Shivam Dube





Ravichandran Ashwin, in his video, gave out multiple details on how to bowl to Shivam Dube. The former off-spinner talked about how spinners could target Dube by cramping him for any room. This will prevent the left-handed batter from freeing his arms. Ashwin demonstrated the plan by showing Dube’s wagon wheel, which showed that he does not score much on the square of the wicket on both sides.

Meanwhile, Ashwin also talked about how the Indian spinners can target the Kiwi batters. Finn Allen, coming fresh off a record-breaking century, could face some challenges when facing the spin duo of Axar Patel and Varun Chakravarthy. The right-handed batter does not charge down the pitch often and can be pushed to the back foot. Ashwin believes good length deliveries from Axar Patel round the wicket could challenge Allen.

Ravichandran Ashwin receives backlash

Ashwin giving out strategies to New Zealand 😭 pic.twitter.com/4jbZi0jpXZ — Beast (@Beast__07_) March 8, 2026









Fans on social media platforms lashed out at Ashwin as he gave tips and strategies on how to bowl to Shivam Dube. The former off-spinner was called out for giving away tips that could harm the Indian team.

Why would you give strategy to opponent team just before important WC Final? You can educate them & your subscribers after the end of Final too! pic.twitter.com/3ZPRsNqNDO — Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) March 8, 2026









Given the importance of the upcoming final clash, Ashwin was called out giving strategies to the opposition nation.

