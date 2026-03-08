Ricky Martin Vibes to Sukhbir Singh’s Famous Punjabi Song Ahead of IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final — WATCH

India are all set to take on New Zealand in the finale of the T20 World Cup 2026. While the fans wait for the summit clash at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, they will be treated with a stunning performance from Ricky Martin, Falguni Pathak and Sukhbir Singh.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Ricky Martin is seen vibing on Sukhbir Singh’s famous Punjabi song.

“Sport and music have a unique way of bringing people together, and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is a celebration of that shared passion. It’s an honour to be part of such a special occasion, where millions of fans come together with incredible energy and love for the game. I’m excited to perform at the Closing Ceremony and celebrate the thrill of the tournament with fans in the stadium and around the world,” Ricky Martin said.

Gates at the Narendra Modi Stadium will open at 3.30 pm IST, with the Closing Ceremony performances beginning at 5.30 pm IST ahead of the tournament Final at 7 pm IST.

With a packed stadium expected and millions watching around the world, the Closing Ceremony will provide a vibrant cultural

celebration before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 reaches its dramatic climax.

Coming to both teams’ T20 WC 2026 campaigns, India and New Zealand took different routes to the T20 World Cup 2026 final.

New Zealand recovered from group-stage losses to South Africa and England to dominate the semifinals, chasing down 170 against South Africa with a nine-wicket win in 12.5 overs, highlighted by Finn Allen’s 33-ball century–the fastest in T20 World Cup history.

India, unbeaten in the group stage except for a Super 8s loss to South Africa, secured a thrilling seven-run semi-final win over England, after posting 253/7 in the first innings of the match.

While New Zealand have historically never lost to India in T20 World Cups (2007, 2016, 2021), India’s recent 4-1 T20I series win over the Black Caps in India gives the hosts the momentum heading into the final.

(From Agency Inputs)

Also Read: IND vs NZ | India national cricket team Seeks Blessings of Lord Hanuman Ahead of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final Clash

