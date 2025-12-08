LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs SA 1st T20I: Check Team India Playing XI Prediction Against South Africa At Barabati Stadium Cuttack

For the 1st T20I against South Africa at Cuttack, India probably will present a mix of skilled and fresh players in a balanced way, giving priority to all round depth and spin options. The expected XI indicates that India will use home conditions and their recent winning momentum to overpower the rivals in the first match of the series.

IND vs SA 1st T20I: Check Team India Playing XI Prediction Against South Africa At Barabati Stadium Cuttack (Image Credit: ANI)
Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 8, 2025 14:23:33 IST

The T20I series opener between India and South Africa will take place on December 9, 2025, at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. India has gotten the support of momentum from the win in the ODI series against South Africa, and also from the T20 series victory in Australia. The first match is likely to field a not so old but still balanced XI considering the injuries of a few senior players and the new face or rather, the new face that the team management has decided to go with.

The predicted Indian XI is made up of Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, and Kuldeep Yadav. This selection is an amalgamation of youth and experience with a combination of top order aggression, and all rounders providing depth in the middle order, and a bowling unit capable of unraveling the spin friendly conditions anticipated in Cuttack.

IND vs SA 1st T20I

Barabati Stadium is a ground that typically supports spinners, hence, the selection of many spin bowlers is tactically preferred. It is also the case that the returning players like Hardik Pandya bring the balance with their all round capabilities while the aggressive miners up and down the order are providing both intent and depth. India would look to take the first match as an opportunity to set the pace of the series by utilizing these strengths.

First published on: Dec 8, 2025 2:23 PM IST
