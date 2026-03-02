‘Shimron Hetmyer Was Not Out!’ – Mohammad Amir Stirs ‘cheating’ Debate After India Prove His T20 World Cup 2026 Prediction Wrong

Mohammad Amir once again came into the headlines for his controversial statement regarding Shimron Hetmyer’s dismissal. The former Pakistani fast bowler believed that it was a controversial decision from the umpires, and he did not think that Hetmyer was out.

Earlier during the tournament, Amir had predicted that the Indian team would not make it into the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026. However, with India winning the virtual quarter-final clash against the West Indies, they made it into the semi-final, setting up a clash against England at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

“Hetmyer’s decision was controversial,” Amir said









Amir, while appearing on Pakistani program, Haarna Mana Hai, said, “I feel that Hetmyer’s dismissal was controversial. I don’t think he was out. If he had stayed there a little longer and the score had reached 220–230, India would have been knocked out today,”

Hetmyer has been the highest run-scorer for the West Indies during the tournament. In seven games, the left-handed batter scored 248 runs. He struck at close to 186.46, hitting 19 sixes and 16 fours in the tournament.

His match-up against the Indian bowlers, particularly against Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy, was talked about before the match began.

Amir believes that India won’t win the World Cup

Amir went on to say that there is no way India wins the World Cup. He talked about how all of the other teams in the semi-finals are much stronger than India. Talking about the Indian bowlers, Amir talked about how, barring Jasprit Bumrah, every other Indian bowler is getting smashed. India’s poor fielding also received backlash from the Indian team.

Amir said, “Overall, if you look at it from a pure cricketing perspective, India are not playing good cricket. I firmly believe this. Check their fielding; they dropped three or four catches. Except for Bumrah, every bowler is getting smashed. Indian fans who understand cricket will agree with me. Pandya… I told you before that he never plays well against big teams. Varun Chakravarthy also got smacked. And the West Indies do not play spin as well as the teams India has yet to face. I still believe India are not the hot favourites in the tournament.”

Also Read: ‘Don’t Believe in Data’ — Gautam Gambhir Faces Backlash For His Ignorant Remark After IND vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026 Clash