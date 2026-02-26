LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ipl Afghanistan news nothing crime news punch Aditi Bhatia godrej CJI Surya Kant Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein miami dade murder case donald trump ipl Afghanistan news nothing crime news punch Aditi Bhatia godrej CJI Surya Kant Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein miami dade murder case donald trump ipl Afghanistan news nothing crime news punch Aditi Bhatia godrej CJI Surya Kant Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein miami dade murder case donald trump ipl Afghanistan news nothing crime news punch Aditi Bhatia godrej CJI Surya Kant Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein miami dade murder case donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ipl Afghanistan news nothing crime news punch Aditi Bhatia godrej CJI Surya Kant Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein miami dade murder case donald trump ipl Afghanistan news nothing crime news punch Aditi Bhatia godrej CJI Surya Kant Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein miami dade murder case donald trump ipl Afghanistan news nothing crime news punch Aditi Bhatia godrej CJI Surya Kant Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein miami dade murder case donald trump ipl Afghanistan news nothing crime news punch Aditi Bhatia godrej CJI Surya Kant Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein miami dade murder case donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs ZIM: How Fans Can Travel Free on Chennai Metro for T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match – Full Step-by-Step Guide

IND vs ZIM: How Fans Can Travel Free on Chennai Metro for T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match – Full Step-by-Step Guide

Chennai Metro is offering free travel for fans attending the India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match at Chepauk. Ticket holders can use their match QR code for a return journey.

Chennai Metro And Team India (Image Credits : X)
Chennai Metro And Team India (Image Credits : X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Last updated: February 26, 2026 17:28:05 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs ZIM: How Fans Can Travel Free on Chennai Metro for T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match – Full Step-by-Step Guide

When the Super 8 schedule of the T20 World Cup 2026 was announced, India vs Zimbabwe did not look like a blockbuster contest. But cricket has a way of changing narratives quickly. After India’s crushing 76-run defeat to South Africa, this clash has suddenly turned into a high-pressure, must-win encounter for the defending champions.

India, one of the co-hosts, now find themselves in a difficult spot. Another slip-up could seriously dent their hopes of reaching the semi-finals. That sense of urgency has added extra weight to Thursday’s game at Chepauk.

Sensing a big turnout for the crunch fixture, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has stepped in to make travel easier for fans. The metro service will be free for match ticket holders during the game window, roughly between 6 pm and midnight. Supporters simply need to scan the QR code printed on their match ticket at the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates. The same ticket will allow a return journey from the Government Estate Metro Station after the match.

You Might Be Interested In

CMRL has also arranged extended train services to manage the expected rush once the game ends. The last trains towards Wimco Nagar Depot and Airport stations will depart from Government Estate at 12 am. Passengers heading towards the Green Line can switch trains at Chennai Central Metro Station during the special late-night service.

The match begins at 7 pm IST at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, and the stakes could not be higher for India. A win is essential to keep their semi-final dreams alive. However, even that may not guarantee safety. India’s net run rate suffered a major blow in the heavy loss to South Africa. Because of that damage, it is possible that even victories in their remaining Super 8 matches against Zimbabwe and West Indies might not be enough. Net run rate could ultimately decide their fate. With pressure mounting and qualification hanging in the balance, Chepauk is set for an intense evening of cricket.

Also Read: IND vs ZIM Weather Report: Rain Threat Looms Over Chennai — Will It Knock India Out of T20 World Cup 2026? Pitch And Weather Forecast Inside

First published on: Feb 26, 2026 1:08 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Chennai MetroiccIND vs ZIMindiat20 world cupt20 world cup 2026zimbabwe

RELATED News

KKR Pacer Umran Malik Leaks 36 in One Over, 59 in Two During DY Patil T20 Cup Spell

ISL Row: Churchill Brothers Blocked from Entry Despite AIFF Backing

Stuttgart vs Celtic Live Streaming: Where to Watch UEFA Europa League match on TV and Online

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Turns DY Patil Clash into Video Game with Blistering 331.58 Strike Rate

From Pitch to Power: Cristiano Ronaldo Secures 25% Of UD Almeria In Bold Business Investment

LATEST NEWS

Meerut Man Kills Wife’s Lover, Lights ‘Beedi’ In Front Of Police Before Surrender, Boasts About Murder On Video – Watch Viral Clip

Who Is Borge Brende? President And CEO Of World Economic Forum Who Resigned Over Links With Jeffrey Epstein; What Are Allegations Against Him

Agriculture To AI, UPI System: PM Modi Signs Multiple Cooperation Agreements To Strengthen India-Israel Relations During State Visit

NSSNET 2026: Registration Begins for Classes 6–7 Admissions, Important Dates And Direct Link Here

March 2026 Holiday Calendar India: Full List of Festivals, Long Weekends, Bank Holidays & School Closings

Dr Priti Adani Calls For Women To Anchor India’s Growth Story

GSEB Board Exams 2026 Begin for SSC and HSC Students, Check Key Exam-Day Guidelines Here

Virosh Ties The Knot: Age Difference Between Dear Comrade Stars Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Will Shock You

Who Is Amit Malhotra? The Media Veteran Taking Charge As JioStar’s Head Of International Business

Big Relief For Air Travellers: Free Tickets Cancellations, Detail Changes Within 48 Hours Of Booking; DGCA Revises Norms For Airlines

IND vs ZIM: How Fans Can Travel Free on Chennai Metro for T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match – Full Step-by-Step Guide

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs ZIM: How Fans Can Travel Free on Chennai Metro for T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match – Full Step-by-Step Guide

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs ZIM: How Fans Can Travel Free on Chennai Metro for T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match – Full Step-by-Step Guide
IND vs ZIM: How Fans Can Travel Free on Chennai Metro for T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match – Full Step-by-Step Guide
IND vs ZIM: How Fans Can Travel Free on Chennai Metro for T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match – Full Step-by-Step Guide
IND vs ZIM: How Fans Can Travel Free on Chennai Metro for T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match – Full Step-by-Step Guide

QUICK LINKS