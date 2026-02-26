LIVE TV
IND vs ZIM Weather Report: Rain Threat Looms Over Chennai — Will It Knock India Out of T20 World Cup 2026? Pitch And Weather Forecast Inside

India vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Get the latest weather update and pitch report for the Super 8 clash at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Thursday, February 26.

Team India, Chennai Weather (Image Credits : X)
Published By: Shubham Madaan
Last updated: February 26, 2026 13:29:36 IST

Suryakumar Yadav’s India take on Sikandar Raza’s Zimbabwe on Thursday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai in what is a must-win clash for both teams in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

India vs Zimbabwe: Match Preview

India has looked decent for most parts of the tournament, but their crushing 76-run loss to South Africa in the Super 8 opener has raised serious questions. The batting unit, which was expected to be India’s biggest strength, has not delivered consistently. Another defeat here could almost shut the door on their semi-final hopes. That alone makes this contest crucial.

Team management is likely to make a few changes. Sanju Samson could return to the XI to add some balance at the top. India has repeatedly lost a left-handed opener early to off-spin, and the inclusion of a right-hander like Samson may help counter that pattern. Though Samson hasn’t been in great form in recent months, he did show intent in his only outing this World Cup, smashing 22 off just eight balls against Namibia. His aggressive approach at the top could ease pressure on the middle order. All-rounder Axar Patel is also in contention to return after being left out against South Africa. His ability to contribute with both bat and ball could add much-needed depth.

Zimbabwe, meanwhile, have already turned heads in this tournament. Wins over Australia and Sri Lanka in the group stage showed their growth and belief. However, they were brought back to reality by a heavy defeat to the West Indies in their first Super 8 match. Led by Sikandar Raza, they will still believe they can trouble India.

India vs Zimbabwe: Pitch Report

The Chepauk pitch has evolved. Once famous for slow turners, it now offers better bounce and has been one of the better batting surfaces in this World Cup. Scores in the 180-200 range have been common here. A black-soil surface is expected for this match.

T20 World Cup 2026: What Happens If IND vs ZIM Is Washed Out Due To Rain?

If rain forces a washout in Chennai, both teams will share one point each. That would leave India with just one point from two matches, meaning they could only reach a maximum of three points even if they defeat the West Indies.

India vs Zimbabwe: Weather Report

As per AccuWeather, Chennai is expected to have clear skies today. Daytime temperatures will be around 31–32°C, cooling down to about 27°C in the evening. There is no rain forecast, so a full, uninterrupted match is likely.IND vs ZIM Weather Report: Rain Threat Looms Over Chennai — Will It Knock India Out of T20 World Cup 2026? Pitch And Weather Forecast Inside

India vs Zimbabwe Head to Head
India leads the T20I rivalry 10–3.

This will be the first time the two teams face each other in a T20I on Indian soil.

India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026: Squads

India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Axar Patel, Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Mohammed Siraj

Zimbabwe Squad: Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Brad Evans, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Ben Curran

First published on: Feb 26, 2026 12:35 PM IST
Tags: chennai weatherindiat20 world cupt20 world cup 2026zimbabwe

