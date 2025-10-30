IND W vs AUS W Semi Final ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Ellyse Perry’s New Record To Reach…

Ellyse Perry, Australia’s star all rounder, exhibited another master class display by scoring 77 off 88 balls against India in the semi final of the 2025 Women’s Cricket World Cup at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Perry struck six fours and two sixes in her innings, which was staged after Australia had lost a wicket for 25/1 at one stage. Perry’s dominant yet composed presence re set the innings, including a significant partnership with Phoebe Litchfield.

In achieving her milestone, Perry also became only the fourth Australian woman to score more than 4,500 runs in Women’s One Day Internationals (WODIs), scoring 4,504 with an average of 48.43 over her 165 matches. Perry is now behind Belinda Clark (4,844 runs), Karen Rolton (4,814 runs), and Meg Lanning (4,602 runs) in terms of Australia’s all time women’s WODI run. The context of Perry achieving this feat is important that she did it batting against India in the World Cup semi final, which came with stakes and pressure. The innings itself was confident, showing her ability to rotate the strike, form partnerships, and then accelerate when necessary while also displaying her elite batting traits. Aside from the feat of passing the 4,500 run milestone, Perry is also a long time world class all rounder and this achievement of scoring over 4,500 WODI runs adds invaluable weight to her stature. As Australia continues through the tournament, Perry’s form and experience are important. For cricket fans around the world, this milestone is a reminder of the sustained excellence, and a reminder of Perry’s importance to women’s cricket.

