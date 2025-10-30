LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Justice Surya Kant Abhishek Nayar latest crime news Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo trump administration Justice Surya Kant Abhishek Nayar latest crime news Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo trump administration Justice Surya Kant Abhishek Nayar latest crime news Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo trump administration Justice Surya Kant Abhishek Nayar latest crime news Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo trump administration
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Justice Surya Kant Abhishek Nayar latest crime news Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo trump administration Justice Surya Kant Abhishek Nayar latest crime news Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo trump administration Justice Surya Kant Abhishek Nayar latest crime news Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo trump administration Justice Surya Kant Abhishek Nayar latest crime news Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo trump administration
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND W vs AUS W Semi Final ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Ellyse Perry’s New Record To Reach…

IND W vs AUS W Semi Final ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Ellyse Perry’s New Record To Reach…

The context of Perry achieving this feat is important that she did it batting against India in the World Cup semi final, which came with stakes and pressure. The innings itself was confident, showing her ability to rotate the strike, form partnerships, and then accelerate when necessary while also displaying her elite batting traits.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 30, 2025 19:08:52 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND W vs AUS W Semi Final ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Ellyse Perry’s New Record To Reach…

Ellyse Perry, Australia’s star all rounder, exhibited another master class display by scoring 77 off 88 balls against India in the semi final of the 2025 Women’s Cricket World Cup at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Perry struck six fours and two sixes in her innings, which was staged after Australia had lost a wicket for 25/1 at one stage. Perry’s dominant yet composed presence re set the innings, including a significant partnership with Phoebe Litchfield.

Ellyse Perry’s New Record To Reach…

In achieving her milestone, Perry also became only the fourth Australian woman to score more than 4,500 runs in Women’s One Day Internationals (WODIs), scoring 4,504 with an average of 48.43 over her 165 matches. Perry is now behind Belinda Clark (4,844 runs), Karen Rolton (4,814 runs), and Meg Lanning (4,602 runs) in terms of Australia’s all time women’s WODI run. The context of Perry achieving this feat is important that she did it batting against India in the World Cup semi final, which came with stakes and pressure. The innings itself was confident, showing her ability to rotate the strike, form partnerships, and then accelerate when necessary while also displaying her elite batting traits. Aside from the feat of passing the 4,500 run milestone, Perry is also a long time world class all rounder and this achievement of scoring over 4,500 WODI runs adds invaluable weight to her stature. As Australia continues through the tournament, Perry’s form and experience are important. For cricket fans around the world, this milestone is a reminder of the sustained excellence, and a reminder of Perry’s importance to women’s cricket.

Also Read: Kerala Blasters Edge Rajasthan FC 1-0 In AIFF Super Cup 2025 Thriller

You Might Be Interested In
First published on: Oct 30, 2025 7:08 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ashleigh gardnerEllyse PerryEllyse Perry ind w vs aus wEllyse Perry recordIND W vs AUS WIND W vs AUS W Semi FinalIND-W VS AUS-W live

RELATED News

Abhishek Nayar Appointed KKR Head Coach Ahead Of IPL 2026

India vs South Africa Test In Guwahati Makes History With New Chapter In Test Cricket, First To..

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez Net Worth 2025: The Billion-Dollar Duo

Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin’s Death, How Did The Tragic Accident Happen?

IND W vs AUS W Semi Final ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Fans Paint DY Patil Stadium With Love For Team India Women Against Australia Women

LATEST NEWS

Shah Rukh Khan To Play Vampire In New Movie After KING? Superstar Drops A Big Hint, Calls It ‘Bloody Good Idea’

IND W vs AUS W Semi Final ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Ellyse Perry’s New Record To Reach…

Germany And India Reinforce Cooperation In Wind Energy

Chhath Puja Horror in UP’s Chandauli: 5-Year-Old Girl Raped, Killed and Buried in Chaff, Culprit Roams Free

Justice Surya Kant Appointed As 53rd Chief Justice Of India, To Take Charge On November 24

Indian Family In Switzerland Packs Hotel Buffet Breakfast Despite ‘No Takeaway’ Rule

JD Vance Wants Hindu Wife Usha To Convert To Christianity, Says ‘But If She Doesn’t…’

Game Changers Texfab Hosts Successful Investor Roadshows Ahead of SME IPO

Kerala Horror: Husband Pours Hot Curry On Wife’s Face For Refusing Black Magic Ritual, Wanted To Tie A Locket To Her Body

Jio, Vodafone Idea Launch Caller Name Display Pilot In Haryana: You’ll Now Know The Real Identity

IND W vs AUS W Semi Final ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Ellyse Perry’s New Record To Reach…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND W vs AUS W Semi Final ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Ellyse Perry’s New Record To Reach…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND W vs AUS W Semi Final ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Ellyse Perry’s New Record To Reach…
IND W vs AUS W Semi Final ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Ellyse Perry’s New Record To Reach…
IND W vs AUS W Semi Final ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Ellyse Perry’s New Record To Reach…
IND W vs AUS W Semi Final ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Ellyse Perry’s New Record To Reach…

QUICK LINKS