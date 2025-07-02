Live Tv
India Clinch 2nd T20I to Take Commanding 2-0 Lead Over England

India Women defeated England by 24 runs in the 2nd T20I to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. Jemimah Rodrigues and Amanjot Kaur scored fifties, while Shree Charani starred with the ball. India now head to The Oval looking to clinch their first T20I series win in England.

Indian Team wins second T20I
Indian Team wins second T20I (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 2, 2025 09:37:44 IST

Indian Women’s Cricket Team sealed a crucial 24-run victory over England Women in the second T20I at the County Ground in Bristol on Tuesday (July 01), taking a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. This win follows India’s record 97-run triumph in the series opener and brings them one step closer to a historic series win on English soil.

Rodrigues and Amanjot Rebuild After Top-Order Collapse

Put in to bat first, India stumbled early, losing Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur cheaply to be reduced to 31/3. However, Jemimah Rodrigues and Amanjot Kaur pulled off a stunning recovery with a 93-run fourth-wicket stand. Rodrigues scored a fluent 63, while Amanjot remained unbeaten on 63 off just 40 deliveries—her maiden T20I half-century. Richa Ghosh chipped in with a quickfire 32 to power India to a competitive 181/4.

Charani’s Spell Seals the Deal for India

England’s chase faltered early as poor running and tight Indian fielding saw them slump to 2/2 in the second over. Shree Charani, who shone with the ball, dismissed the dangerous Amy Jones and Alice Capsey in the same over, finishing with 2/28.

Tammy Beaumont (54) and Jones (32) tried to revive the innings, but their 70-run partnership wasn’t enough. Once they fell, England’s momentum faded. India’s bowlers maintained pressure throughout the innings, restricting the hosts to 157/7 in their 20 overs.

India now head to The Oval for the third T20I on Friday (July 04) with a chance to seal their first-ever multi-game T20I series win in England. A victory would mark a significant milestone for the Women in Blue and underline their growing dominance in white-ball cricket. Indian Team would also be playing a three match ODI series from July 16 to July 22

Brief Scores:
India Women 181/4 (Amanjot Kaur 63*, Rodrigues 63; Bell 2/17)
England Women 157/7 (Beaumont 54; Charani 2/28)
Player of the Match: Amanjot Kaur

