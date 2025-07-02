India Clinch 2nd T20I to Take Commanding 2-0 Lead Over England

Indian Women’s Cricket Team sealed a crucial 24-run victory over England Women in the second T20I at the County Ground in Bristol on Tuesday (July 01), taking a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. This win follows India’s record 97-run triumph in the series opener and brings them one step closer to a historic series win on English soil.

Rodrigues and Amanjot Rebuild After Top-Order Collapse

Put in to bat first, India stumbled early, losing Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur cheaply to be reduced to 31/3. However, Jemimah Rodrigues and Amanjot Kaur pulled off a stunning recovery with a 93-run fourth-wicket stand. Rodrigues scored a fluent 63, while Amanjot remained unbeaten on 63 off just 40 deliveries—her maiden T20I half-century. Richa Ghosh chipped in with a quickfire 32 to power India to a competitive 181/4.

Charani’s Spell Seals the Deal for India

England’s chase faltered early as poor running and tight Indian fielding saw them slump to 2/2 in the second over. Shree Charani, who shone with the ball, dismissed the dangerous Amy Jones and Alice Capsey in the same over, finishing with 2/28.

Tammy Beaumont (54) and Jones (32) tried to revive the innings, but their 70-run partnership wasn’t enough. Once they fell, England’s momentum faded. India’s bowlers maintained pressure throughout the innings, restricting the hosts to 157/7 in their 20 overs.

India now head to The Oval for the third T20I on Friday (July 04) with a chance to seal their first-ever multi-game T20I series win in England. A victory would mark a significant milestone for the Women in Blue and underline their growing dominance in white-ball cricket. Indian Team would also be playing a three match ODI series from July 16 to July 22

Brief Scores:

India Women 181/4 (Amanjot Kaur 63*, Rodrigues 63; Bell 2/17)

England Women 157/7 (Beaumont 54; Charani 2/28)

Player of the Match: Amanjot Kaur

