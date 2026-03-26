India to Host Zimbabwe After 25 Years! BCCI Reveals 2026-27 Schedule, Australia’s BGT 2027 Confirmed — Full Details Inside

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has announced the fixtures for India’s 2026–27 home season, which will primarily feature white-ball cricket before a blockbuster Test series against the Australia national cricket team early in 2027. Notably, India will not play any home Tests until the much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy begins on January 21.

India to host West Indies, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe for white-ball series

India’s home campaign starts on September 27, 2026, with a three-match ODI series against the West Indies cricket team in Thiruvananthapuram, followed by a five-match T20I series across cities like Lucknow, Ranchi, Indore, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.

In December, the Sri Lanka national cricket team will tour India for a white-ball series featuring three ODIs and three T20Is across Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Cuttack, and Pune.

The new year will begin with the Zimbabwe national cricket team visiting India for a three-match ODI series from January 3 to January 9, with matches scheduled in Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Mumbai. Notably, this marks Zimbabwe’s return to India for a bilateral series after more than two decades, having last toured in 2002.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy Starting From January 21

The highlight of the season will be the five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, running from January 21 to March 3, with matches in Nagpur, Chennai, Guwahati, Ranchi, and Ahmedabad. India will be looking to reclaim the trophy after losing the previous series 3-1.

Additionally, India is set to host the Afghanistan national cricket team in June for a one-off Test and three ODIs. The team is also expected to tour Sri Lanka for Tests in July and travel to New Zealand later in the year. Overall, the 2026–27 season promises a busy schedule, building up to a high-stakes Test showdown against Australia.

Team India’s schedule for 2026-27 home season

Date Match Venue September 27, 2026 India vs West Indies, 1st ODI Thiruvananthapuram September 30, 2026 India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI Guwahati October 3, 2026 India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI New Chandigarh October 6, 2026 India vs West Indies, 1st T20I Lucknow October 9, 2026 India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Ranchi October 11, 2026 India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I Indore October 14, 2026 India vs West Indies, 4th T20I Hyderabad October 17, 2026 India vs West Indies, 5th T20I Bengaluru December 13, 2026 India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI Delhi December 16, 2026 India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI Bengaluru December 19, 2026 India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI Ahmedabad December 22, 2026 India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I Rajkot December 24, 2026 India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Cuttack December 27, 2026 India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I Pune January 3, 2027 India vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI Kolkata January 6, 2027 India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI Hyderabad January 9, 2027 India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI Mumbai January 21-25, 2027 India vs Australia, 1st Test Nagpur January 29 – February 2, 2027 India vs Australia, 2nd Test Chennai February 11 – 15, 2027 India vs Australia, 3rd Test Guwahati February 19 – 23, 2027 India vs Australia, 4th Test Ranchi February 27 – March 3, 2027 India vs Australia, 5th Test Ahmedabad

The Indian national cricket team will also host the Afghanistan national cricket team in June for a one-off Test and a three-match ODI series. Later in the year, India is expected to tour the Sri Lanka national cricket team for a Test series in July and travel to the New Zealand national cricket team in November.

India had previously lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in the 2024–25 edition, going down 3-1.

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