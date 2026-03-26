India to Host Zimbabwe After 25 Years! BCCI Reveals 2026-27 Schedule, Australia’s BGT 2027 Confirmed — Full Details Inside

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has announced the fixtures for India’s 2026–27 home season, which will primarily feature white-ball cricket before a blockbuster Test series against the Australia national cricket team early in 2027. Notably, India will not play any home Tests until the much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy begins on January 21.
India to host West Indies, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe for white-ball series
India’s home campaign starts on September 27, 2026, with a three-match ODI series against the West Indies cricket team in Thiruvananthapuram, followed by a five-match T20I series across cities like Lucknow, Ranchi, Indore, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.
In December, the Sri Lanka national cricket team will tour India for a white-ball series featuring three ODIs and three T20Is across Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Cuttack, and Pune.
The new year will begin with the Zimbabwe national cricket team visiting India for a three-match ODI series from January 3 to January 9, with matches scheduled in Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Mumbai. Notably, this marks Zimbabwe’s return to India for a bilateral series after more than two decades, having last toured in 2002.
Border-Gavaskar Trophy Starting From January 21
The highlight of the season will be the five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, running from January 21 to March 3, with matches in Nagpur, Chennai, Guwahati, Ranchi, and Ahmedabad. India will be looking to reclaim the trophy after losing the previous series 3-1.
Additionally, India is set to host the Afghanistan national cricket team in June for a one-off Test and three ODIs. The team is also expected to tour Sri Lanka for Tests in July and travel to New Zealand later in the year. Overall, the 2026–27 season promises a busy schedule, building up to a high-stakes Test showdown against Australia.
— BCCI (@BCCI) March 26, 2026
Team India’s schedule for 2026-27 home season
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|September 27, 2026
|India vs West Indies, 1st ODI
|Thiruvananthapuram
|September 30, 2026
|India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI
|Guwahati
|October 3, 2026
|India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI
|New Chandigarh
|October 6, 2026
|India vs West Indies, 1st T20I
|Lucknow
|October 9, 2026
|India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I
|Ranchi
|October 11, 2026
|India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I
|Indore
|October 14, 2026
|India vs West Indies, 4th T20I
|Hyderabad
|October 17, 2026
|India vs West Indies, 5th T20I
|Bengaluru
|December 13, 2026
|India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI
|Delhi
|December 16, 2026
|India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI
|Bengaluru
|December 19, 2026
|India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI
|Ahmedabad
|December 22, 2026
|India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I
|Rajkot
|December 24, 2026
|India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I
|Cuttack
|December 27, 2026
|India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I
|Pune
|January 3, 2027
|India vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI
|Kolkata
|January 6, 2027
|India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI
|Hyderabad
|January 9, 2027
|India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI
|Mumbai
|January 21-25, 2027
|India vs Australia, 1st Test
|Nagpur
|January 29 – February 2, 2027
|India vs Australia, 2nd Test
|Chennai
|February 11 – 15, 2027
|India vs Australia, 3rd Test
|Guwahati
|February 19 – 23, 2027
|India vs Australia, 4th Test
|Ranchi
|February 27 – March 3, 2027
|India vs Australia, 5th Test
|Ahmedabad
The Indian national cricket team will also host the Afghanistan national cricket team in June for a one-off Test and a three-match ODI series. Later in the year, India is expected to tour the Sri Lanka national cricket team for a Test series in July and travel to the New Zealand national cricket team in November.
India had previously lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in the 2024–25 edition, going down 3-1.
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