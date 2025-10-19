India Vs Australia: Did Shubman Gill Get A Good Scolding From Gautam Gambhir After Losing 1st ODI? Intense Conversation Goes Viral

The Indian cricket team, led by Shubman Gil,l was left to consider many things as it lost the first game in a series of three against Australia in a tame manner.

Gautam Gambhir’s Heated Exchange With Shubman Gill

Although India lost, the skipper of the Indian team, Shubman Gill was not pessimistic but pointed out that there was fighting spirit in his side despite having a bad start in Perth. Chasing 131 in 26 overs (changed playing conditions due to rain), Australia captain Mitchell Marsh was the only one who did not lose his life, being on 46, as wicketkeeper-batter Josh Philippe (37) and Matthew Renshaw (21 not out) got the team to the line in 21.1 overs, having seven wickets in hand.

Just after the game, India coach Gautam Gambhir was observed having a heated discussion with Gill, bowling coach Morne Morkel and batting coach Sitanshu Kotak.

Gautam Gambhir not looking happy with Shubman Gill after the big defeat against Australia today 🇮🇳⚠️#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/jnXUwBtZzz — Rana Ahmed (@RanaAhmad056) October 19, 2025

Head Coach Gautam Gambhir conversation with Captain Shubman Gill and other coaches after suffering the 1st loss in the Australia 🦘.#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/gDd0jXkYHw — Ashu Kharwar (@AshuKharwa66211) October 19, 2025

Shubman Gill Praises Team’s Spirit Despite Seven-Wicket Defeat

During the post-match presentation, Gill admitted that the loss of three wickets during the powerplay put India on the defensive, but he was pleased with the effort of the team trying to take the match as far as possible with a small total in the rain-affected match. It was also the first leadership job of Gill in 50-over format.

He said, “When you lose three wickets in the powerplay, you’re always trying to play a catch-up game. A lot of learnings for us from this game, and a lot of positives for us as well. We were defending 130 and we took the game, not till the very end, but pretty deep. We were very satisfied with that.”

Gill also recognized the huge fan attendance during the game and he appreciated the fact that the fans couldn’t resist the weather to come out in support of the team. “We are very fortunate,” he said. The fans came out in large numbers and hopefully they could cheer us up in Adelaide also.

As they seek to match the series, India will seek to enhance their performance in the second ODI. Having the best order performing poorly in the first game, a firmer opening would prove vital especially with the same circumstances.

The post-match comments by Gill identified certain areas that require improvements and the team will be keen on applying such lessons in the next encounter.

ALSO READ: India Gets Crushed By Australia By 7 Wickets In First ODI: When And Where Will They Play Second ODI? Know Details Here