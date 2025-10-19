LIVE TV
Home > Sports > India Vs Australia: Did Shubman Gill Get A Good Scolding From Gautam Gambhir After Losing 1st ODI? Intense Conversation Goes Viral

India Vs Australia: Did Shubman Gill Get A Good Scolding From Gautam Gambhir After Losing 1st ODI? Intense Conversation Goes Viral

India, led by Shubman Gill, suffered a seven-wicket defeat to Australia in the 1st ODI at Perth. Despite the loss, Gill praised his team’s fighting spirit after early wickets fell. Coach Gautam Gambhir was seen in a tense exchange post-match as India prepares to bounce back in Adelaide.

Gautam Gambhir seen having intense chat with Shubman Gill (PHOTO: X)
Gautam Gambhir seen having intense chat with Shubman Gill (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: October 19, 2025 18:52:19 IST

India Vs Australia: Did Shubman Gill Get A Good Scolding From Gautam Gambhir After Losing 1st ODI? Intense Conversation Goes Viral

The Indian cricket team, led by Shubman Gil,l was left to consider many things as it lost the first game in a series of three against Australia in a tame manner. 

Gautam Gambhir’s Heated Exchange With Shubman Gill

Although India lost, the skipper of the Indian team, Shubman Gill was not pessimistic but pointed out that there was fighting spirit in his side despite having a bad start in Perth. Chasing 131 in 26 overs (changed playing conditions due to rain), Australia captain Mitchell Marsh was the only one who did not lose his life, being on 46, as wicketkeeper-batter Josh Philippe (37) and Matthew Renshaw (21 not out) got the team to the line in 21.1 overs, having seven wickets in hand.

Just after the game, India coach Gautam Gambhir was observed having a heated discussion with Gill, bowling coach Morne Morkel and batting coach Sitanshu Kotak.

Shubman Gill Praises Team’s Spirit Despite Seven-Wicket Defeat

During the post-match presentation, Gill admitted that the loss of three wickets during the powerplay put India on the defensive, but he was pleased with the effort of the team trying to take the match as far as possible with a small total in the rain-affected match. It was also the first leadership job of Gill in 50-over format.

He said, “When you lose three wickets in the powerplay, you’re always trying to play a catch-up game. A lot of learnings for us from this game, and a lot of positives for us as well. We were defending 130 and we took the game, not till the very end, but pretty deep. We were very satisfied with that.” 

Gill also recognized the huge fan attendance during the game and he appreciated the fact that the fans couldn’t resist the weather to come out in support of the team. “We are very fortunate,” he said. The fans came out in large numbers and hopefully they could cheer us up in Adelaide also.

As they seek to match the series, India will seek to enhance their performance in the second ODI. Having the best order performing poorly in the first game, a firmer opening would prove vital especially with the same circumstances.

The post-match comments by Gill identified certain areas that require improvements and the team will be keen on applying such lessons in the next encounter.

First published on: Oct 19, 2025 6:52 PM IST
India Vs Australia: Did Shubman Gill Get A Good Scolding From Gautam Gambhir After Losing 1st ODI? Intense Conversation Goes Viral

India Vs Australia: Did Shubman Gill Get A Good Scolding From Gautam Gambhir After Losing 1st ODI? Intense Conversation Goes Viral
India Vs Australia: Did Shubman Gill Get A Good Scolding From Gautam Gambhir After Losing 1st ODI? Intense Conversation Goes Viral
India Vs Australia: Did Shubman Gill Get A Good Scolding From Gautam Gambhir After Losing 1st ODI? Intense Conversation Goes Viral
India Vs Australia: Did Shubman Gill Get A Good Scolding From Gautam Gambhir After Losing 1st ODI? Intense Conversation Goes Viral
QUICK LINKS