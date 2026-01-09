India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli 25 Runs Away From Breaking Another Massive Record

Virat Kohli has been known for re-writing history. The right-handed batter already has numerous records to his name and is just 25 runs away from surpassing the great Sachin Tendulkar to achieve another milestone. Kohli currently stands at 27,975 and he is hence only 25 runs away from getting to 28,000.

If he gets to it in the upcoming series against New Zealand or even in the next one against England scheduled in July, Kohli would become the fastest batter to get to 28000 runs in international cricket. Kohli has played 623 innings in international cricket thus far while Tendulkar had got there in 644.

Moreover, he is 41 behind Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara (28,016) and 4,482 behind Tendulkar (34,357). While Sangakkara played 666 innings in international cricket, Kohli could go past him in just his 624th innings.

Music to ears…..🎶 pic.twitter.com/s9HWwjN6vm — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) January 9, 2026







There’s another record on the line for Kohli. If he scores 93 runs across the three ODIs, he’ll become India’s all-time highest run-scorer against New Zealand in ODIs.

Virat Kohli giving autographs to young fans. pic.twitter.com/H1WHzD9Mb6 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 9, 2026







Kohli currently has 1,657 runs in the contest after 33 innings, and Tendulkar leads him with 1,750 runs in 41 innings.

Virat Kohli reached the stadium around 3 PM IST for practice, even though the India's practice session was scheduled to begin at 5.30 PM in Baroda today. – The Commitment & Dedication of King Kohli..!!!! 🫡 pic.twitter.com/aUvWwsrWDT — Tanuj (@ImTanujSingh) January 9, 2026







THE CRAZE FOR KING KOHLI IS ABSOLUTELY INSANE IN BARODA 🐐🥶 Virat Kohli isn't just a cricketer –

he's the MOST CELEBRATED athlete India has ever seen 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/iZ7uORWKI2 — Adarsh (@AdarshUniverse) January 7, 2026







Virat Kohli’s Recent Form

Virat has been in sublime form in the recent past. He concluded the Australian tour with a 74* against Australia, he smashed two consecutive tons against South Africa, followed by a 65*. Then, playing for Delhi in the VHT for the first time in over a decade, he hit back-to-back match-winning knocks of 131 and 77, respectively.

