India vs New Zealand: Who Is Ayush Badoni? Delhi All-Rounder Who Has Received Maiden Call-Up For ODI Series

India suffered a blow during the first ODI after Washington Sundar was ruled out of the series due to rib injury. The selectors have now called-up Ayush Badoni as his replacement. The Delhi all-rounder has received his maiden India call-up.

“India all-rounder Washington Sundar reported an acute onset discomfort in his left lower rib area while bowling during the first ODI against New Zealand at the BCA Stadium, Vadodara, on Sunday. He will undergo further scans, following which the BCCI Medical Team will seek expert opinion,” the BCCI said in a statement.

“Washington has been ruled out of the remaining two matches of the IDFC First Bank ODI series. The Men’s Selection Committee has named Ayush Badoni as his replacement. Badoni will link up with the squad in Rajkot, the venue for the second ODI,” the statement added.







Who Is Ayush Badoni?

Ayush Badoni is an all-rounder who plays for Delhi in the domestic circuit and Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League. The right-handed cricketer has played 21 First-Class matches where he has struck 1681 runs at an average of over 57. Badoni already has four hundreds including the best score of 205*.

In 27 List A matches, Badoni has scored 693 runs while 1788 in 96 T20s at a strike-rate of 137.96.

He has been an important part of the LSG unit as well. In 56 matches, Badoni has 963 runs at a strike-rate of 138.56.

At the mega auction before IPL 2022, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) selected Ayush Badoni for his base price of INR 20 lakh. He was backed by the then LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir, who slotted him at No. 6 and he responded with a half-century on his IPL debut. LSG retained him for INR 4 crore ahead of the mega auction before IPL 2025.

India’s updated squad for 2nd and 3rd ODIs: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ayush Badoni

India are presently leading the three-match ODI series 1-0 after winning the first match.

