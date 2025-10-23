India Women vs New Zealand Women: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana’s Net Worth

India Women vs New Zealand Women: The Indian women’s cricket team is facing New Zealand in a decisive ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. This match serves as India’s final opportunity to secure the remaining semifinal spot after suffering three consecutive defeats to Australia, South Africa, and England.

Among the standout players, Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana have become fans’ favorites as both have impressive game strategies and an inspiring journey. Their growing popularity has significantly contributed to their net worth and brand value. Here’s a look at Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana’s net worth highlights.

Smriti Mandhana Net Worth

Smriti Mandhana is one of the batters in the Indian Women’s Cricket team, who established a space not only in the team but also in the hearts of cricket fans. She was one of the most expensive players in the WPL auction after RCB women roped in the star batter for Rs 3.4 crore in the auction. According to reports, she holds a Grade A BCCI contract, under which she earns an annual salary of Rs 50 lakh. Smriti Mandhana’s net worth lies between Rs 32-42 crore.

Pratika Rawal Net Worth

Pratika Rawal has emerged to become a mainstay in Indian’s ODI team, taking over the opening spot from Shafali Verma alongside Smriti Mandhana at the top of the batting order. According to various media reports, Pratika Rawal’s estimated net worth is around Rs 10 crore ($1 million approx). Her income primarily comes from cricket contracts, advertisements, match fees, and state teams.