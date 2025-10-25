LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ind vs aus AI-generated content Islamophobia NYC Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi ind vs aus AI-generated content Islamophobia NYC Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi ind vs aus AI-generated content Islamophobia NYC Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi ind vs aus AI-generated content Islamophobia NYC Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ind vs aus AI-generated content Islamophobia NYC Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi ind vs aus AI-generated content Islamophobia NYC Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi ind vs aus AI-generated content Islamophobia NYC Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi ind vs aus AI-generated content Islamophobia NYC Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Inter Miami vs Nashville SC: Lionel Messi Opens Playoffs With A Bang, With A Header From Heaven

Inter Miami vs Nashville SC: Lionel Messi Opens Playoffs With A Bang, With A Header From Heaven

Lionel Messi began the MLS Cup Playoffs against Nashville SC with a bang by scoring an unusual diving header that shocked the crowd. The Inter Miami star showed once again why he is a class above all others, reminding everyone that even late in his career he is still unrivaled.

Team Inter Miami. (Image Credit: Inter Miami CF via X)
Team Inter Miami. (Image Credit: Inter Miami CF via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 25, 2025 08:21:06 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Inter Miami vs Nashville SC: Lionel Messi Opens Playoffs With A Bang, With A Header From Heaven

Lionel Messi impressed the MLS Cup Playoffs by scoring a very uncommon header in the first match of Inter Miami. Also famous with his magic feet, Messi amazed the audience with an acrobatic diving header, this is how flexible he is, and he wants to achieve success even now in his career. The goal set the atmosphere of a solid performance for Miami and reminded the world of his unparalleled instincts before the goal.

Lionel Messi Opens Playoffs With A Bang, With A Header From Heaven In Inter Miami vs Nashville SC

The off ball movement, timing, and precision of Messi showed why he was one of the greatest players to play of all time. This objective was reached following a brilliant team sequence, which demonstrated that Miami had better chemistry since he took over. His spiritedness, which was strong and fervent, was a reflection of his hopes to take Miami deep into the playoffs.



You Might Be Interested In

Inter Miami vs Nashville SC

In addition to the goal, Messi was an integral part of the team’s overall play in the game, including creating, dictating, and as other players noticed, motivating them. His presence as a leader on the field and off field has continued to give Inter Miami confidence and cohesiveness. This was not merely a goal to MLS fans but a glimpse of greatness writing new stories of soccer in America. With Miami developing, no one will stop their eyes on Messi and his genius is helping to reshape the limits of the game.

Also Read: Will Lionel Messi Stay At Inter Miami Until 2026? The ‘GOAT’ Signs A New Contract

First published on: Oct 25, 2025 8:21 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: inter miamiInter miami cfInter Miami vs Nashvilleinter miami vs nashville sclionel messiLionel Messi Inter MiamiMessi goal vs Nashville SCMessi header goalMessi Inter Miami playoffsMLS Cup Playoffs 2025

RELATED News

Six in a row for Australia at Timbersports World Championship

Six in a row for Australia at Timbersports World Championship

Six in a row for Australia at Timbersports World Championship

Six in a row for Australia at Timbersports World Championship

Marcos Leonardo on target as Al Hilal beat Al Ittihad 2-0

LATEST NEWS

Inter Miami vs Nashville SC: Lionel Messi Opens Playoffs With A Bang, With A Header From Heaven

Oreo-maker Mondelez to use new generative AI tool to slash marketing costs

MLS Top Scorers

Adam Silver on gambling allegations: 'Very upsetting'

UPDATE 6-WTA 125K Series, Queretaro Open Women's Singles Final Rounds and Seeds Progress

Netflix shuts down game studio behind 'Squid Game: Unleashed'

Oreo-maker Mondelez to use new generative AI tool to slash marketing costs

UPDATE 4-Primera División Summaries

Oreo-maker Mondelez to use new generative AI tool to slash marketing costs

Oreo-maker Mondelez to use new generative AI tool to slash marketing costs

Inter Miami vs Nashville SC: Lionel Messi Opens Playoffs With A Bang, With A Header From Heaven

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Inter Miami vs Nashville SC: Lionel Messi Opens Playoffs With A Bang, With A Header From Heaven

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Inter Miami vs Nashville SC: Lionel Messi Opens Playoffs With A Bang, With A Header From Heaven
Inter Miami vs Nashville SC: Lionel Messi Opens Playoffs With A Bang, With A Header From Heaven
Inter Miami vs Nashville SC: Lionel Messi Opens Playoffs With A Bang, With A Header From Heaven
Inter Miami vs Nashville SC: Lionel Messi Opens Playoffs With A Bang, With A Header From Heaven

QUICK LINKS