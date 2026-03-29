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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: ‘Abhishek Sharma Is a Slogger’ — RCB vs SRH Failure Sparks Fresh Debate as Mohammad Amir’s T20 World Cup Claim Resurfaces | Stats and Reactions Inside

IPL 2026: ‘Abhishek Sharma Is a Slogger’ — RCB vs SRH Failure Sparks Fresh Debate as Mohammad Amir’s T20 World Cup Claim Resurfaces | Stats and Reactions Inside

Abhishek Sharma’s poor run in T20 cricket continued in IPL 2026 opener as he managed just 7 off 8 balls in RCB vs SRH clash, once again exposing his inconsistency at the top. The failure has reignited Mohammad Amir’s ‘slogger’ claim from the T20 World Cup 2026, with fans piling on the criticism despite his reputation for a high strike rate.

Abhishek Sharma trolled after poor performance in RCB vs SRH clash. Image Credit: ANI
Abhishek Sharma trolled after poor performance in RCB vs SRH clash. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: March 29, 2026 11:52:07 IST

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IPL 2026: ‘Abhishek Sharma Is a Slogger’ — RCB vs SRH Failure Sparks Fresh Debate as Mohammad Amir’s T20 World Cup Claim Resurfaces | Stats and Reactions Inside

Abhishek Sharma has endured a tough run of scores since the start of the T20 World Cup 2026. The left-handed batter, having entered the ICC tournament as the number 1-ranked batter in the official rankings, started his tournament with three ducks on the trot. Barring a couple of half-centuries in the tournament, it was an overall disappointing tournament for the opening batter.

In the first match of the Indian Premier League, Abhishek could not bounce back as he was dismissed after scoring seven runs in eight balls in the RCB vs SRH clash at Chinnaswamy Stadium. His dismissal brought back Pakistan’s Mohammad Amir’s outlandish ‘slogger’ claim made during the T20 World Cup 2026 to life.

Abhishek’s dismissal started a mini-collapse in the first innings for Sunrisers Hyderabad as they were soundly defeated by Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opening clash of the season. 

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Mohammad Amir Calls Abhishek a Slogger

Mohammad Amir, during the T20 World Cup 2026, made multiple claims regarding Team India and Abhishek Sharma. While he predicted that India would not even reach the semi-final, his claim turned out to be false as the Suryakumar Yadav-led side won the trophy. However, his claim that calling Abhishek Sharma a slogger seems to be true. The left-handed batter, in spite of boasting a high strike rate, has not managed to find any consistency.

Abhishek Sharma’s Poor Form

In the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2026, Abhishek Sharma was arguably the biggest disappointment of the tournament. The 25-year-old scored only 141 runs in the tournament. He scored a couple of fifties in the tournament against Zimbabwe and New Zealand in the final at Narendra Modi Stadium. His lack of consistency raised questions with fans calling him a slogger. 

Fans slam Abhishek Sharma calls him ‘slogger’












Abhishek Sharma in RCB vs SRH

In the first game of the IPL 2026, Abhishek Sharma was dismissed after scoring only seven runs in eight balls. He was dismissed by Jacob Duffy after the Orange Army, led by Ishan Kishan, was put in to bat by Rajat Patidar. Sharma’s dismissal in the third over triggered a mini-collapse, which resulted in SRH losing three wickets inside the power play. The collapse proved to be too difficult to recover from despite Ishan Kishan’s fiery knock of 80 runs. 

Also Read: RCB vs SRH: Ravichandran Ashwin’s Blunt Take on Abhishek Sharma After IPL 2026 Opener Failure — ‘Has to Pay Attention’

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Tags: Abhishek SharmaAbhishek Sharma TrolledIPL 2026Mohammad AmirSunrisers Hyderabadt20 world cup 2026

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IPL 2026: ‘Abhishek Sharma Is a Slogger’ — RCB vs SRH Failure Sparks Fresh Debate as Mohammad Amir’s T20 World Cup Claim Resurfaces | Stats and Reactions Inside
IPL 2026: ‘Abhishek Sharma Is a Slogger’ — RCB vs SRH Failure Sparks Fresh Debate as Mohammad Amir’s T20 World Cup Claim Resurfaces | Stats and Reactions Inside
IPL 2026: ‘Abhishek Sharma Is a Slogger’ — RCB vs SRH Failure Sparks Fresh Debate as Mohammad Amir’s T20 World Cup Claim Resurfaces | Stats and Reactions Inside
IPL 2026: ‘Abhishek Sharma Is a Slogger’ — RCB vs SRH Failure Sparks Fresh Debate as Mohammad Amir’s T20 World Cup Claim Resurfaces | Stats and Reactions Inside

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