IPL 2026: ‘Abhishek Sharma Is a Slogger’ — RCB vs SRH Failure Sparks Fresh Debate as Mohammad Amir’s T20 World Cup Claim Resurfaces | Stats and Reactions Inside

Abhishek Sharma has endured a tough run of scores since the start of the T20 World Cup 2026. The left-handed batter, having entered the ICC tournament as the number 1-ranked batter in the official rankings, started his tournament with three ducks on the trot. Barring a couple of half-centuries in the tournament, it was an overall disappointing tournament for the opening batter.

In the first match of the Indian Premier League, Abhishek could not bounce back as he was dismissed after scoring seven runs in eight balls in the RCB vs SRH clash at Chinnaswamy Stadium. His dismissal brought back Pakistan’s Mohammad Amir’s outlandish ‘slogger’ claim made during the T20 World Cup 2026 to life.

Abhishek’s dismissal started a mini-collapse in the first innings for Sunrisers Hyderabad as they were soundly defeated by Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opening clash of the season.

Mohammad Amir Calls Abhishek a Slogger

Mohammad Amir, during the T20 World Cup 2026, made multiple claims regarding Team India and Abhishek Sharma. While he predicted that India would not even reach the semi-final, his claim turned out to be false as the Suryakumar Yadav-led side won the trophy. However, his claim that calling Abhishek Sharma a slogger seems to be true. The left-handed batter, in spite of boasting a high strike rate, has not managed to find any consistency.

Abhishek Sharma’s Poor Form

In the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2026, Abhishek Sharma was arguably the biggest disappointment of the tournament. The 25-year-old scored only 141 runs in the tournament. He scored a couple of fifties in the tournament against Zimbabwe and New Zealand in the final at Narendra Modi Stadium. His lack of consistency raised questions with fans calling him a slogger.

Fans slam Abhishek Sharma calls him ‘slogger’

Abhishek slogger Sharma.. well said Mohammad Amir. He couldnt even score on a flat track. #RCBvSRH #IPL

pic.twitter.com/izQbegXxbE — Imtiaz (@CricImtiaz) March 28, 2026







Unpopular opinion : Ishan Kishan is better than a blind slogger like Abhishek Sharma. At least Kishan can build an innings, not just hit or miss. #Jacobduffy #ishankishan pic.twitter.com/EmmQOIEN3r — baba tillu 🤖 (@Govindjoshi45) March 28, 2026







Teams are ready for Abhishek Sharma. In IPL 26, all teams comes with strategy against Abhishek. In T20 WC 26, he struggled against off spinner. Is Abhishek Sharma slogger ? pic.twitter.com/ufpIRNIDep — VIKAS (@Vikas662005) March 28, 2026







Even DP played with solid strike rate but it felt genuine, striking, just like Mahesh babu in action And u – Abhishek Sharma… looking like blind slogger nowadays.. play with good cricketing shots man. — SIPPY 🔆 (@Sippy__7) March 29, 2026







I have never seen a bigger blind slogger than abhishek sharma change my mind — Arthur Morgan (@brewisnation) March 28, 2026









Abhishek Sharma in RCB vs SRH

In the first game of the IPL 2026, Abhishek Sharma was dismissed after scoring only seven runs in eight balls. He was dismissed by Jacob Duffy after the Orange Army, led by Ishan Kishan, was put in to bat by Rajat Patidar. Sharma’s dismissal in the third over triggered a mini-collapse, which resulted in SRH losing three wickets inside the power play. The collapse proved to be too difficult to recover from despite Ishan Kishan’s fiery knock of 80 runs.

Also Read: RCB vs SRH: Ravichandran Ashwin’s Blunt Take on Abhishek Sharma After IPL 2026 Opener Failure — ‘Has to Pay Attention’