IPL 2026 Auction: Complete List of Head Coaches and Major Changes Before the Mini Auction

The IPL 2026 auction is going to be held in December and will bring about important changes in the coaching departments, as the main coaches are going to be changed, as well as the coaching staff of the teams in the auction ahead of the mini-auction, which is scheduled for December 16, 2025. The new strategies, along with the experience of the old, will be shown in the teams that are being managed by the same old coaches.

Rajasthan Royals Appoint Kumar Sangakkara as New Head Coach

Rajasthan Royals have made a major investment in the team as Kumar Sangakkara has been chosen as the new head coach of the team, following the recent changes in the leadership of the franchise. The coach role is seen as essential to lead the newly minted RR team with the new leadership on the field. Just like that, KKR is relying on Abhishek Nayar, who has officially taken over from Chandrakant Pandit, for the tactical planning of the 2026 season, a savvy move indeed.

CSK, MI, RCB and PBKS Rely on Experienced Coaches

While the Chennai Super Kings are letting their head coach, Stephen Fleming, first, continue first, the Mumbai Indians are counting on the immense know-how of Mahela Jayawardene to the maximum. The Royal Challengers Bangalore side has Andy Flower still at the helm, focusing on the merger between young and experienced players, while the Punjab Kings have scored a victory of having Ricky Ponting around, who is giving them the benefit of his sharp mind.

DC, GT, LSG and SRH Maintain Coaching Stability

The Delhi Capitals keep Hemang Badani, while the Gujarat Titans are going to keep Ashish Nehra, along with the Lucknow Super Giants, who are under Justin Langer’s leadership. Sunrisers Hyderabad continue to have Daniel Vettori as their head coach, who is giving the team the stability they need with player changes going on in the team.

Teams Balance Stability and Fresh Vision Ahead of Mini Auction

The coaching appointments are a reflection of the teams’ mixed approach of stability and fresh perspectives as they prepare to navigate the critical mini-auction to fill key squad gaps, aiming for success in the IPL 2026 season.

