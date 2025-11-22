IPL 2026 Auction: From Lockie Ferguson To Jos Buttler, Season-Wise List Of GT Costliest Players

IPL 2026 Auction: Gujarat Titans, New Team-New Rage

Meet the Gujarat Titans (GT), Ahmedabad’s pride and the IPL’s new sensation! Founded in 2022, these newcomers made history by winning the IPL title in their debut season. Playing at the colossal Narendra Modi Stadium (yes, the world’s largest cricket stadium), they’re hard to miss , literally and figuratively. Co-owned by Torrent Group (67%) and CVC Capital Partners (33%), the team is led by dynamic captain Shubman Gill and tactical head coach Ashish Nehra.

Whether you’re a stats geek or just here for the thrill, GT’s mix of youthful energy, star power, and fearless gameplay makes every match a must-watch!

IPL 2026 Auction Gujrat Titans: From Lockie Ferguson To Jos Buttler- Season-Wise List of the Costliest Player

Season Player Price (INR) 2022 Lockie Ferguson ₹10 crore 2023 Shivam Mavi ₹6 crore 2024 Spencer Johnson ₹10 crore 2025 Jos Buttler ₹15.75 crore

Note: Prices reflect the highest paid for auction or trade acquisitions only, excluding retained players. Hardik Pandya (₹15 crore, 2022) and Rashid Khan (₹18 crore, 2025) are not included as they were retained/direct acquisitions.

Key Players Of Gujrat Titans: (Current)

Shubman Gill: Captain and top-order batsman.

Captain and top-order batsman. Rashid Khan: Afghanistan spinner, exceptional bowling, useful lower-order batting.

Afghanistan spinner, exceptional bowling, useful lower-order batting. David Miller: Middle-order batsman, potent finisher.

Middle-order batsman, potent finisher. Mohammed Shami: Pace bowler, Purple Cap winner in 2023.

Pace bowler, Purple Cap winner in 2023. Sai Sudharsan: Promising young domestic talent, consistent run-scorer.

Team Philosophy: A mix of experienced international players and young domestic talent, central to their success.

Background Of the Team: Gujarat Titans Inaugural Splash (2022): Won the IPL title in their first season under Hardik Pandya, only the second team in history to pull off such an amazing debut.

Close but No Cigar (2023): Reached the final again, but Chennai Super Kings snatched the crown. Almost consecutive great times!

Ups and Comebacks (2024–2025): Injuries and leadership changes came in 2024 after Hardik Pandya’s trade, 8th place. 2025? Titans returned to the playoffs.

Record Holders: Best win percentage in IPL history. They really made every match count! (With Inputs) Also Read: IPL 2026 Auction: From Gautam Gambhir To Axar Patel, Season-Wise List Of Delhi Capitals Costliest Players (2008 To 2025)