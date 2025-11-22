IPL 2026 Auction: From Lockie Ferguson To Jos Buttler, Season-Wise List Of GT Costliest Players

IPL 2026 Auction: Gujarat Titans, New Team-New Rage
Meet the Gujarat Titans (GT), Ahmedabad’s pride and the IPL’s new sensation! Founded in 2022, these newcomers made history by winning the IPL title in their debut season. Playing at the colossal Narendra Modi Stadium (yes, the world’s largest cricket stadium), they’re hard to miss , literally and figuratively. Co-owned by Torrent Group (67%) and CVC Capital Partners (33%), the team is led by dynamic captain Shubman Gill and tactical head coach Ashish Nehra.
Whether you’re a stats geek or just here for the thrill, GT’s mix of youthful energy, star power, and fearless gameplay makes every match a must-watch!
IPL 2026 Auction Gujrat Titans: From Lockie Ferguson To Jos Buttler- Season-Wise List of the Costliest Player
|Season
|Player
|Price (INR)
|2022
|Lockie Ferguson
|₹10 crore
|2023
|Shivam Mavi
|₹6 crore
|2024
|Spencer Johnson
|₹10 crore
|2025
|Jos Buttler
|₹15.75 crore
Note: Prices reflect the highest paid for auction or trade acquisitions only, excluding retained players. Hardik Pandya (₹15 crore, 2022) and Rashid Khan (₹18 crore, 2025) are not included as they were retained/direct acquisitions.
Key Players Of Gujrat Titans: (Current)
- Shubman Gill: Captain and top-order batsman.
- Rashid Khan: Afghanistan spinner, exceptional bowling, useful lower-order batting.
- David Miller: Middle-order batsman, potent finisher.
- Mohammed Shami: Pace bowler, Purple Cap winner in 2023.
- Sai Sudharsan: Promising young domestic talent, consistent run-scorer.
Team Philosophy: A mix of experienced international players and young domestic talent, central to their success.
