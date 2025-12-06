IPL 2026 Auction: Updated Remaining Purse Balance For All 10 Teams Ahead Of Abu Dhabi Bidding

IPL 2026 Auction: With the Indian Premier League (IPL) mini auction scheduled in Abu Dhabi on December 16, all 10 franchises recently submitted their final retention and release lists to the BCCI by the November 15 deadline. The revised squads set the stage for intense bidding as teams prepare to fill gaps and rebuild ahead of the 2026 season.

Each franchise has confirmed which players will stay and which will make way, shaping their strategies for the upcoming auction. Here is a detailed breakdown of every team’s available purse and released players.

Mumbai Indians Remaining Purse

The five-time champions head into the auction with the smallest purse of ₹2.75 crore.

MI Released players:

Overseas: Lizaad Williams, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Bevon Jacobs, Reece Topley

Indian uncapped: Vignesh Puthur, D Satyanarayana Raju

Punjab Kings Remaining Purse

Last season’s runners-up enter the auction with ₹11.5 crore.

PBKS Released players:

Overseas: Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie

Indian: Praveen Dubey, Kuldeep Sen

Gujarat Titans Remaining Purse

Former champions Gujarat Titans will operate with a purse of ₹12.9 crore.

Released players:

Karim Janat, Gerald Coetzee, Dasun Shanaka, Mahipal Lomror, Kulwant Khejroliya

Rajasthan Royals Remaining Purse

The inaugural IPL champions have freed up significant space, entering the auction with ₹16.05 crore.

Rajasthan Royals Released players:

Overseas: Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Indian: Akash Madhwal, Ashok Sharma, Kunal Rathore, Kumar Kartikeya

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Remaining Purse

The defending champions will participate with ₹16.4 crore.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Released players:

Overseas: Liam Livingstone, Lungi Ngidi

Indian: Mayank Agarwal, Swatik Chikara

Delhi Capitals Remaining Purse

DC goes into the auction with ₹21.8 crore after releasing six players.

Delhi Capitals Released players:

Overseas: Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sediqullah Atal

Indian: Mohit Sharma, Manvanth Kumar, Darshan Nalkande

Lucknow Super Giants Remaining Purse

The Rishabh Pant-led side has the fourth-highest purse at ₹22.9 crore.

Lucknow Super Giants Released players:

Aryan Juyal, David Miller, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Akash Deep, Ravi Bishnoi, Shamar Joseph

Sunrisers Hyderabad Remaining Purse

The Pat Cummins-led SRH will enter the auction with ₹25.5 crore.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Released players:

Adam Zampa, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder, Abhinav Manohar, Atharva Taide, Sachin Baby

Chennai Super Kings Remaining Purse

Finishing last in IPL 2025 has prompted a major overhaul, giving CSK the second-largest purse at ₹43.4 crore.

Chennai Super Kings Released players:

Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Shaik Rasheed, Matheesha Pathirana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rahul Tripathi, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth

Kolkata Knight Riders Remaining Purse

The three-time champions KKR hold the largest purse of all teams, a massive ₹64.3 crore.

KKR has released Luvnith Sisodia, Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Moeen Ali, Spencer Johnson, Anrich Nortje, and Chetan Sakariya. Mayank Markande was traded to Mumbai Indians.

