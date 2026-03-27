IPL 2026: Big Blow To RCB! Josh Hazlewood Ruled Out Of SRH Match, Confirms Coach Andy Flower

IPL 2026, RCB vs SRH: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have encountered a huge setback only a few hours before the start of their IPL 2026 journey. In a move that shocked the entire Bengaluru fan base, the team’s head coach Andy Flower has announced that Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood is not going to be able to play in the season opener against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) this Saturday, March 28.

Historically, the RCB side has based its bowling discipline to counterbalance its big-hitting batting; therefore, losing Hazlewood, an experienced and highly skilled player, is a big blow to their season-early planning. The “Tower of Precision” was the leading figure of the bowling attack at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, but now the fans will have to wait before seeing him again in the red and gold jersey.

The Injury Struggle

Hazlewood’s not being on the field is far from the mere sudden flash of bad luck; rather it’s the story of him being beaten up by his own body again! The seasoned Aussie fast bowler has been away from competitive cricket for quite a while now. The break was triggered by his famously missing the Ashes series. The main problem was a double strike of hamstring and Achilles troubles, injuries that are best known for being very tough for fast bowlers to recover from. Even with the IPL being a major event, the RCB medical team are obviously not daring to hope for a half-fit player. At a tense pre-match briefing, while talking to the press, Andy Flower described the real situation.

“Hazlewood won’t be ready for tomorrow. But we are monitoring his fitness,” the RCB head coach stated.

A Tactical Headache for Bengaluru

The timing couldn’t be worse. Facing a Sunrisers Hyderabad side known for their aggressive intent at the top of the order, RCB now finds itself without its most reliable Powerplay weapon. Hazlewood’s ability to dry up runs and extract bounce is irreplaceable, and his absence forces the management to look toward their bench strength much earlier than anticipated.

While the phrase “monitoring his fitness” offers a glimmer of hope for the later stages of the tournament, the immediate reality is a “big blow” to RCB’s momentum. The Achilles injury, in particular, requires a slow build-up of intensity, meaning the coaching staff will likely take a cautious approach to ensure he doesn’t break down again mid-season.

As the lights go up in Bengaluru tomorrow, the pressure will shift entirely onto the domestic pace battery to fill the void left by the giant Australian. For now, RCB starts its 2026 journey on the back foot, praying that their star pacer’s recovery is swift.

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