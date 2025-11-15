IPL 2026: Did Arjun Tendulkar Leave Mumbai Indians? Which Team Signed Him

In a major IPL 2026 trade, young all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar has parted ways with Mumbai Indians to join the Lucknow Super Giants. Tendulkar, the son of legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar, was traded before the IPL 2026 retention deadline for his current fee of ₹30 lakh.

Arjun Tendulkar leaving MI

Arjun was first picked by Mumbai Indians in the 2021 IPL auction and went on to make his IPL debut in 2023. The left-arm seamer has picked up three wickets in five games for MI at an economy rate of 9.37. Taking to social media, MI thanked Arjun for his services: “Thank you, Arjun, for being a valued member of the Mumbai Indians family. We wish you the very best for the next chapter of your journey with Lucknow Super Giants.”

Thank you, Arjun for being a valued member of the Mumbai Indians family 💙 Everyone at MI wishes you the very best for the next chapter of your journey with Lucknow Super Giants 🤗 We are proud to have been a part of your development and look forward to seeing you continue to… pic.twitter.com/KYIxqjOtLb — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) November 15, 2025







Who all are in in LSG?

Apart from Arjun Tendulkar, LSG also signed experienced pacer Mohammed Shami in an all-cash deal from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Shami, who represented SRH in nine games last season, struggled with his rhythm and fitness upon returning from a lengthy injury lay-off.

At the same time, Mumbai Indians finalized a trade to bring leg-spinner Mayank Markande back into the team fold from KKR in exchange for ₹30 lakh. Markande, who started his IPL journey with MI, has represented multiple franchises like Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, capturing 37 wickets in 37 matches.

Nitish Rana to Delhi Capitals

Other prominent IPL 2026 trades saw Nitish Rana go from Rajasthan Royals to Delhi Capitals at ₹4.2 crore, with Fabrizio Ferreira coming back into RR’s fold for ₹1 crore. Rajasthan Royals also traded Sanju Samson to Chennai Super Kings to round off a busy day of player movements with the retention deadline passed.

These headline transfers promise fresh team dynamics and some really exciting match-ups for the 2026 season as Arjun Tendulkar will look to make his mark with Lucknow Super Giants.

ALSO READ: What Are IPL 2026 Retention Rules And How Your Favorite Players May Be Affected, Here Are The Key Details