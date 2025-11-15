IPL 2026: IPL 2026 Gujarat Titans Complete List of Retained, Released Players List And Other Details

IPL 2026 Gujarat Titans Retained and Released Players List: Gujarat Titans have announced their list of retained and released players ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction. The franchise has retained 20 players, including key stars like captain Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Jos Buttler, Mohammed Siraj, and Kagiso Rabada.

The team has released five players as part of its squad restructuring. Gerald Coetzee, Karim Janat, Mahipal Lomror, Dasun Shanaka, and Kulwant Khejroliya will not be part of the squad next season. Earlier, Sherfane Rutherford was traded to Mumbai Indians. The management stated that these moves reflect their focus on “maintaining balance and strengthening specific areas ahead of the 2026 campaign.”

Head coach Ashish Nehra added, “We’ve retained a group that gives us balance and clarity as we plan for the season ahead. We appreciate the efforts of the released players and wish them well for the future.”

The Gujarat Titans, who won their first IPL title in 2022, finished as runners-up last season. The team will enter the IPL 2026 auction with a purse of 12.9 crore and has the opportunity to fill five remaining spots in the squad, including four foreign player slots. With a strong lineup already in place, the franchise aims to continue its legacy and mount another strong title challenge.

IPL 2026 Gujarat Titans Retained Players List

Retained players include Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Jos Buttler, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Nishant Sindhu, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Manav Suthar, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Sai Kishore, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, and Glenn Phillips.

IPL 2026 Gujarat Titans Released Players List

Released players are Karim Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Gerald Coetzee, Dasun Shanaka, and Mahipal Lomror.

