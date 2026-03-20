IPL 2026 Injury Tracker: Pat Cummins, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Starc And More — Full List of Injured And Unavailable Players

IPL 2026 is likely to open with a lot of players on the sidelines due to injuries as quite a few main players will not be available throughout the entire tournament or only for certain periods.

Teams are already forced to make changes in their line-ups even before the first ball is thrown.

Harshit Rana

Harshit Rana is a young Indian fast bowler. He won’t be able to play at all this season as he got injured during India’s T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match against South Africa held in Navi Mumbai on 4 February. KKR will miss the services of Rana as their pacers will definitely be less potent without him.

IPL 2026 Injury Tracker – Team-wise KKR – Harshit Rana (knee injury, ruled out) CSK – Nathan Ellis (hamstring injury, ruled out), Matthew Short (fractured thumb) MI – Atharva Ankolekar (knee injury, ruled out) SRH – Jack Edwards (foot injury, ruled out), Pat Cummins (back… pic.twitter.com/CFZqZxKcLa — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) March 20, 2026

Nathan Ellis

Ellis has sustained a hamstring injury that has kept him out of the tournament as per an announcement from CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan on March 19. The franchise was counting on him in particular with the ball in the last overs.

Sam Curran

Along with Ravindra Jadeja, the England all-rounder Sam Curran was acquired by the Rajasthan Royals last year through a trade with CSK involving Sanju Samson, will not be playing the entire season owing to a groin injury.

Jack Edwards

The new recruit, picked up for Rs 3 crore in the 2026 auction, will miss the entire season due to a foot injury, delaying his anticipated IPL debut.

Pat Cummins

Cummins will miss the initial matches as he continues recovery from the injury that also ruled him out of the T20 World Cup 2026. In his absence, Ishan Kishan will lead the side, with Abhishek Sharma as vice-captain.

Josh Hazlewood

A vital part of RCB’s title-winning campaign last season, Hazlewood is still recovering from an injury that has kept him out for four months. He will miss the early stages of IPL 2026.

Lockie Ferguson

The New Zealand fast bowler will miss the initial part of IPL 2026, choosing to prioritize time with his family before potentially joining PBKS later in the tournament.

Mitchell Starc

Starc will miss the start of IPL 2026 as Cricket Australia manages his workload ahead of a demanding international schedule. His availability will depend on his progress in return-to-play protocols.

Matheesha Pathirana

The Sri Lankan pacer, bought for INR 18 crore, has been sidelined due to injury. While he is expected to return during the tournament, there is no clarity on his availability for the full season.

Matthew Short

Following Nathan Ellis, CSK suffers another setback as Australian all-rounder Short will miss the initial games due to a fractured thumb.

Eshan Malinga

Malinga is doubtful for the entire season after suffering a shoulder injury.

Atharva Ankolekar

Atharva has been ruled out of the whole season due to a knee injury.

Wanindu Hasaranga

Scans revealed a tear in his left hamstring, which is linked to previous injury issues, requiring a forced withdrawal from the tournament.

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