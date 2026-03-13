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Home > Sports > Not Shahid Afridi or Shoaib Akhtar: Who Was the Last Pakistan Player in an IPL Final?

Not Shahid Afridi or Shoaib Akhtar: Who Was the Last Pakistan Player in an IPL Final?

Sohail Tanvir was the last Pakistan player to feature in an IPL final, starring for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2008. The left-arm pacer won the Purple Cap with 22 wickets in the inaugural season.

Rajasthan Royals won the inaugural season of the Indian Premier League in 2008. Image Credit: X/@rajasthanroyals
Rajasthan Royals won the inaugural season of the Indian Premier League in 2008. Image Credit: X/@rajasthanroyals

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: March 13, 2026 22:19:37 IST

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Not Shahid Afridi or Shoaib Akhtar: Who Was the Last Pakistan Player in an IPL Final?

Long before the cricket players from India and Pakistan did not see eye-to-eye, they played together in the Indian Premier League. For newer fans of the sport or the IPL in itself, it might be impossible to believe that Pakistani players once played in the IPL. 

Some of the top players from Pakistan played in the first season of the IPL in 2008. One of these players even went on to play the final and won the coveted trophy with the Rajasthan Royals. 

Fans would think it would be someone like Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar, Shoaib Malik, or Misbah-ul-Haq. But they would be wrong as an unforgettable name among the plethora of Pakistani pacers, Sohail Tanvir was the last Pakistani player to have played in an IPL final.

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Sohail Tanvir: Last Pakistani Player to Play in IPL Final

Sohail Tanvir was the last Pakistani player to have played in the IPL final. The left-arm pacer played an instrumental role in the Rajasthan Royals’ triumphant season in 2008. In 11 games for the franchise, Tanvir picked up 22 wickets, consistently denting the batting unit of opposition teams. With his tally of 22 wickets, Tanvir won the purple cap as well.

He had an economy of less than 6.5 through the season, not allowing the batters to score freely against him. While he did not have the best of performances in the final, Tanvir etched his name in the record books with his magnificent spell of 6/14.

Best bowling figures in the IPL

Player

Wickets

Runs

Bowling Figures

Overs

Opposition

Match Date

Alzarri Joseph (MI)

6

12

6/12

3.4

Sunrisers Hyderabad

6th April, 2019

Sohail Tanvir (RR)

6

14

6/14

4

Chennai Super Kings

4th May, 2008

Adam Zampa (RPSG)

6

19

6/19

4

Sunrisers Hyderabad

10th May, 2016

Anil Kumble (RCB)

5

5

5/5

3.1

Rajasthan Royals

18th April, 2009

Akash Madhwal (MI)

5

5

5/5

3.3

Lucknow Super Giants

24th May, 2023

Tanvir, for 11 years, held the record for the best bowling figures in the Indian Premier League. It was a magical spell when he picked up six wickets while giving away only 14 runs against the Chennai Super Kings in Jaipur. For more than a decade, it seemed like the record would not be broken until Alzarri Joseph registered figures of 6/12 in his debut game for the Mumbai Indians in 2019. 

Pakistani players in IPL 2008

As many as 11 players from Pakistan played in the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League. These players included some of the top players at the time, like Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Akhtar. Here is a full list of Pakistani players in IPL 2008:

  • Shahid Afridi (Deccan Chargers)

  • Shoaib Akhtar (Kolkata Knight Riders)

  • Sohail Tanvir (Rajasthan Royals)

  • Misbah-ul-Haq (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

  • Shoaib Malik (Delhi Daredevils)

  • Mohammad Asif (Delhi Daredevils)

  • Kamran Akmal (Rajasthan Royals)

  • Younis Khan (Rajasthan Royals)

  • Mohammad Hafeez (Kolkata Knight Riders)

  • Umar Gul (Kolkata Knight Riders)

  • Salman Butt (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Also Read: Inside Rishabh Pant’s ₹3 Crore Dream Home in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar | IN PICS

First published on: Mar 13, 2026 10:19 PM IST
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Tags: IPL 2008rajasthan royalsShahid AfridiShoaib AkhtarSohail Tanvir

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Not Shahid Afridi or Shoaib Akhtar: Who Was the Last Pakistan Player in an IPL Final?

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