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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Gets Rare Praise! Yograj Singh Takes Massive U-Turn, Slams Thala’s Critics Amid Retirement Talks

IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Gets Rare Praise! Yograj Singh Takes Massive U-Turn, Slams Thala’s Critics Amid Retirement Talks

Yograj Singh slams critics calling for MS Dhoni's retirement! See why he wants 'Thala' to play 10 more years as CSK adds Sanju Samson for the IPL 2026 season.

IPL 2026 MS Dhoni Gets Rare Praise! Yograj Singh Takes Massive U-Turn Slams Thala's Critics Amid Retirement Talks. Photo- X/ANI
IPL 2026 MS Dhoni Gets Rare Praise! Yograj Singh Takes Massive U-Turn Slams Thala's Critics Amid Retirement Talks. Photo- X/ANI

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Last updated: March 27, 2026 17:15:37 IST

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IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Gets Rare Praise! Yograj Singh Takes Massive U-Turn, Slams Thala’s Critics Amid Retirement Talks

IPL 2026: In the ever-changing realm of Indian cricket, we had thought that nothing could surprise us anymore. However, as only a day is left for the IPL 2026 season, sudden outburst of nice words has come from a most unexpected source. Yograj Singh, a person who has been throwing verbal bombs at MS Dhoni for years, has officially surrendered it seems and even gone to the extent of advocating the CSK superstar

For one whole decade, the so-called feud between these two men was the talk of the cricket world. However, Dhoni’s continued excellence at the age of 44 seems to have softened the hard feelings. In an interview with Inside Sports, Yograj didn’t just back Dhoni; he demanded he stay on the pitch for another decade.

MS Dhoni Can Play For 10 Years

“He (Dhoni) is still playing and should keep on doing so for the next 10 years. Because he has proved his fitness with the right discipline and dedication. I still see his forearm, amazing man. Who the hell are people to tell him to retire? No. As far as cricket is concerned, hats off to him,” Yograj Singh said.

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It is a surreal moment for the fans. While the rest of his contemporaries have long since moved to the commentary box or coaching roles, Dhoni remains the heartbeat of the Chennai Super Kings. However, even “Thala” has had to adapt to the ticking clock. He is no longer the man who occupies the crease for ten overs; he has evolved into a specialist slogger.

His current role is surgical: he walks out in the final few deliveries, his only mission being to tonk the ball big and ignite the crowd. It is a reduced role in terms of time spent on the pitch, but his impact on the scoreboard and the team’s morale remains as massive as ever.

MS Dhoni’s Successor? Sanju Samson Arrives

The 2026 season brings a tactical shift that many didn’t see coming. CSK has roped in the explosive Sanju Samson, a move that signals a changing of the guard behind the stumps in the near future and who knows, even the captaincy as well.

If he decides to step back from the gloves, Dhoni is effectively becoming a pure “player-mentor.” He is there for the big hits and the even bigger tactical decisions. While some critics argue that a 44-year-old part-timer shouldn’t take up a spot in a franchise, Yograj Singh’s “massive U-turn” serves as a blunt reminder: as long as the fitness is there, the age is just a number. In a sport obsessed with finding the “next big thing,” Dhoni proves that the “old big thing” isn’t going anywhere without a fight.

Read More: J&K Pacer Auqib Nabi Sets IPL 2026 Target For Delhi Capitals — ‘Only Focus is Winning The Trophy’

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Tags: chennai super kingsCricket News 2026cricket updatescskindian premier leagueIPL 2026IPL 2026 Auctionms dhoniMS Dhoni FitnessMS Dhoni Retirementsanju samsonThalaYograj SinghYograj Singh Dhoni Praise

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IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Gets Rare Praise! Yograj Singh Takes Massive U-Turn, Slams Thala’s Critics Amid Retirement Talks

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IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Gets Rare Praise! Yograj Singh Takes Massive U-Turn, Slams Thala’s Critics Amid Retirement Talks

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IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Gets Rare Praise! Yograj Singh Takes Massive U-Turn, Slams Thala’s Critics Amid Retirement Talks
IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Gets Rare Praise! Yograj Singh Takes Massive U-Turn, Slams Thala’s Critics Amid Retirement Talks
IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Gets Rare Praise! Yograj Singh Takes Massive U-Turn, Slams Thala’s Critics Amid Retirement Talks
IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Gets Rare Praise! Yograj Singh Takes Massive U-Turn, Slams Thala’s Critics Amid Retirement Talks

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