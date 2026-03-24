IPL 2026: Punjab Kings’ Mystery Spinner Eyes ‘Priced Scalp’ Of Virat Kohli In Upcoming Edition

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
abu dhabi weather Didier Deschamps Aamir Khan film Iran parliament speaker Iran IRGC speculation Babli murder case Dhurandhar 2 box office Iran denies negotiations port arthur diplomatic tension donald trump Iran US War Indian-US Mahindra Thar Kalyani Priyadarshan abu dhabi weather Didier Deschamps Aamir Khan film Iran parliament speaker Iran IRGC speculation Babli murder case Dhurandhar 2 box office Iran denies negotiations port arthur diplomatic tension donald trump Iran US War Indian-US Mahindra Thar Kalyani Priyadarshan abu dhabi weather Didier Deschamps Aamir Khan film Iran parliament speaker Iran IRGC speculation Babli murder case Dhurandhar 2 box office Iran denies negotiations port arthur diplomatic tension donald trump Iran US War Indian-US Mahindra Thar Kalyani Priyadarshan abu dhabi weather Didier Deschamps Aamir Khan film Iran parliament speaker Iran IRGC speculation Babli murder case Dhurandhar 2 box office Iran denies negotiations port arthur diplomatic tension donald trump Iran US War Indian-US Mahindra Thar Kalyani Priyadarshan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
abu dhabi weather Didier Deschamps Aamir Khan film Iran parliament speaker Iran IRGC speculation Babli murder case Dhurandhar 2 box office Iran denies negotiations port arthur diplomatic tension donald trump Iran US War Indian-US Mahindra Thar Kalyani Priyadarshan abu dhabi weather Didier Deschamps Aamir Khan film Iran parliament speaker Iran IRGC speculation Babli murder case Dhurandhar 2 box office Iran denies negotiations port arthur diplomatic tension donald trump Iran US War Indian-US Mahindra Thar Kalyani Priyadarshan abu dhabi weather Didier Deschamps Aamir Khan film Iran parliament speaker Iran IRGC speculation Babli murder case Dhurandhar 2 box office Iran denies negotiations port arthur diplomatic tension donald trump Iran US War Indian-US Mahindra Thar Kalyani Priyadarshan abu dhabi weather Didier Deschamps Aamir Khan film Iran parliament speaker Iran IRGC speculation Babli murder case Dhurandhar 2 box office Iran denies negotiations port arthur diplomatic tension donald trump Iran US War Indian-US Mahindra Thar Kalyani Priyadarshan
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: Punjab Kings’ Mystery Spinner Eyes ‘Priced Scalp’ Of Virat Kohli In Upcoming Edition

IPL 2026: Punjab Kings’ Mystery Spinner Eyes ‘Priced Scalp’ Of Virat Kohli In Upcoming Edition

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) have unearthed a potential gem in 20-year-old mystery spinner Vishal Nishad. Signed for his base price of ₹30 lakh, Nishad’s journey is one of extreme perseverance; the son of a painter from a small village near Gorakhpur, he nearly quit the sport due to financial hardships before finding success in the UPT20 League.

Virat Kohli in focus. Photo- X Screengrab
Virat Kohli in focus. Photo- X Screengrab

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: March 24, 2026 10:16:22 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPL 2026: Punjab Kings’ Mystery Spinner Eyes ‘Priced Scalp’ Of Virat Kohli In Upcoming Edition

For any new bowler who is making his way into competitive cricket, the idea of getting a big player out always revolves around the head. The same is the case for Punjab Kings’ recruit Vishal Nishad, who will face his idol Virat Kohli twice in the upcoming season of IPL. Vishal, who has been signed for a base price of Rs 30 lakh by PBKS, will pose his challenge as a mystery spinner against his opponents.

Notably, Vishal went unsold in the first phase but eventually got picked by the Shreyas Iyer-led side. A self-proclaimed fan of Kohli, Vishal wanted to number his jersey (18), but teammate and opener Priyansh Arya had already reserved it for himself. The 20-year-old then opted for number 81 on his jersey.

“I haven’t met him yet, but I will face him twice this season,” said Nishad, while speaking on PBKS’ YouTube channel.

You Might Be Interested In

“Off the field I will talk to him, try to learn from him,” he said.

“On the field — same attitude. I will still try to get him out.”

How PBKS got Vishal Nishad in auctions?

Before the mini auction, Nishad was a relatively unknown player, but PBKS had their eyes on him. His dad is a painter in Madraha, a tiny village 13 km from Gokarhpur. He started playing with the leather ball just four years back, and swiftly emerged as an essential part of the Gokarkhpur Lions team, a franchise in the UPT20 League.

Ankit Rajpoot, the former skipper of Uttar Pradesh and a scout for PBKS, supported him, and ultimately, he was signed by the franchise signing him. Rajpoot is the head coach for the Gorakhpur Lions as well.

A standout product of a local T20 league and as a testament to perseverance, Nishad joined the Kings, following a journey marked by grit and family sacrifice.

“There were tough times. I used to go with my father and help him [with work]. I even thought I’d quit cricket,” Nishad recalled. “My mother told me to leave it and learn something else because becoming a cricketer is so difficult. But I didn’t give up. I told her, ‘Mom, I will definitely do it.’ Once they saw my resolve, my family stood behind me.”

Punjab Kings Squad:

Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, Harnoor Pannu, Pyla Avinash, Shashank Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur, Xavier Bartlett, Lockie Ferguson, Pravin Dubey, Vishal Nishad, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Priyansh Arya, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Mitch Owen, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Vishnu Vinod, Prabhsimran Singh

Also Read: IPL 2026 | ‘No Practice On Matchdays To No Open Nets…’: BCCI Issues Fresh Directives For Upcoming Season – Report

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: IPL 2026Virat Kohli vs spinvirat kohli’Vishal NishadVishal Nishad vs Virat Kohli

RELATED News

IPL 2026: Not Matheesha Pathirana or Wanindu Hasaranga, But This Sri Lankan Pacer Receives Fitness Clearance From SLC

IPL 2026 | ‘No Practice On Matchdays To No Open Nets…’: BCCI Issues Fresh Directives For Upcoming Season – Report

Dhurandhar 2 Fever Sweeps Cricket! Sunil Gavaskar Fails to Book Tickets to Bollywood Superhit; Actor Rakesh Bedi Steps In | WATCH VIDEO

Hardik Pandya Playlist Revealed: Why MI Captain Prefers Listening to Hanuman Chalisa in His Ferrari 12Cilindri Ahead of IPL 2026

ISL 2025-26: Red and Gold Riot! East Bengal Thrash 10-Man Mohammedan SC 7-0 in Historic Derby Rout

LATEST NEWS

UAE Weather Today on March 24: Rain, Strong Winds and Dust Storms Likely Till THIS Date, Police Issue Advisory; Check Dubai, Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast

IPL 2026: Punjab Kings’ Mystery Spinner Eyes ‘Priced Scalp’ Of Virat Kohli In Upcoming Edition

First Indian Female DJ to feature in a Gaming Reality Show “Wheel of Fortune”

Sitaare Zameen Par Arrives On OTT: When And Where To Watch Aamir Khan’s Much-Awaited Film Online Release Details

Who Is Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf? US Eyes Iran’s Parliament Speaker And Former IRGC Commander As A Potential Partner And Future Leader

‘This Feels Like Disney’: 7 Dogs Travel 17 KM to Escape Kidnappers, 1 Brave Corgi Leads Daring Return Home in Real-Life Movie Moment- What Happened Next Will Surprise You

Is Iran Behind The Valero Refinery Explosion? IRGC Angle Emerges As Fire And Smoke Rock Port Arthur, Texas Facility, Sparking ‘Sabotage’ Speculation

BJP MP Urges Govt Rethink On Vacating Of Jaipur Polo Grounds In Delhi, Cong MP Backs Him

Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 6: Worship Maa Katyayani With The Right Muhurat, Colour, Puja Vidhi, Mantras, And Aarti

UP Shocker: Lover Kills Dead Friend’s Wife Who Pressured Him to Marry, Beheads Her and Scatters Body Parts to Hide Identity, Headless Body Found After Four Days

IPL 2026: Punjab Kings’ Mystery Spinner Eyes ‘Priced Scalp’ Of Virat Kohli In Upcoming Edition

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IPL 2026: Punjab Kings’ Mystery Spinner Eyes ‘Priced Scalp’ Of Virat Kohli In Upcoming Edition

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IPL 2026: Punjab Kings’ Mystery Spinner Eyes ‘Priced Scalp’ Of Virat Kohli In Upcoming Edition
IPL 2026: Punjab Kings’ Mystery Spinner Eyes ‘Priced Scalp’ Of Virat Kohli In Upcoming Edition
IPL 2026: Punjab Kings’ Mystery Spinner Eyes ‘Priced Scalp’ Of Virat Kohli In Upcoming Edition
IPL 2026: Punjab Kings’ Mystery Spinner Eyes ‘Priced Scalp’ Of Virat Kohli In Upcoming Edition

QUICK LINKS