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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: Sanju Samson And Jamie Overton Star As CSK Notch First Home Win After 6 Losses, Beat DC By 23 Runs

IPL 2026: Sanju Samson And Jamie Overton Star As CSK Notch First Home Win After 6 Losses, Beat DC By 23 Runs

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have managed to finally pull one back as they are on board in IPL 2026 after defeating the Delhi Capitals by 23 runs on April 11, Saturday at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium.

IPL 2026: Sanju Samson And Jamie Overton Star As CSK Notch First Home Win After 6 Losses, Beat DC By 23 Runs. (Image Credits: IPL X/CSK X)
IPL 2026: Sanju Samson And Jamie Overton Star As CSK Notch First Home Win After 6 Losses, Beat DC By 23 Runs. (Image Credits: IPL X/CSK X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: April 11, 2026 23:57:55 IST

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IPL 2026: Sanju Samson And Jamie Overton Star As CSK Notch First Home Win After 6 Losses, Beat DC By 23 Runs

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have managed to finally pull one back as they are on board in IPL 2026 after defeating the Delhi Capitals by 23 runs on April 11, Saturday at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium. Sanju Samson’s hundred followed by Jamie Overton’s remarkable spell were the catalysts as the Yellow Army have risen from being at the bottom of the table in the 19th edition of the tournament. It also proved to be the five-time champions’ first win at home after six losses.

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s sluggish innings impacts Chennai Super Kings’ powerplay

Having notched up three single-figure scores, Sanju Samson came out by striking silky boundaries as the ball pinged off his bat almost throughout the innings. However, Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad continued to struggle for rhythm as he managed only 15 runs off the 18 deliveries faced before Axar Patel put him out of his misery, ending a 62-run opening stand. Ayush Mhatre, who walked out next, proved to be the perfect foil for Samson, who brought up his half-century in 26 balls. The Kerala-born cricketer received a reprieve in the over after his half-century. KL Rahul missed a run-out chance against Mhatre, while Pathum Nissanka dropped a catching opportunity at long-off to send Samson back.

Samson was unstoppable after that and so was Mhatre, who hammered a 27-ball half-century. However, the 18-year-old was retired out in the 18th over of the innings seemingly due to slowing down after his half-century, prompting the Super Kings to send in Shivam Dube. After Samson scored his maiden ton, Dube dished out some lusty blows, hitting a 10-ball 20 to lift the Super Kings to 212/2 in their stipulated 20 overs.

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Chennai Super Kings’ bowlers hit their straps after a battering at RCB’s hands

The Super Kings, who looked well and truly off-colour against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) showed much better intensity this time around. Although KL Rahul and Pathum Nissanka capped off a 61-run opening stand in five overs, the Capitals lost four wickets in the next 17 runs to crash to 76/4. But the South African duo of David Miller and Tristan Stubbs dug in as they kept getting the odd boundary in every over to keep the Capitals in hunt. It was Jamie Overton, who had earlier sent Sameer Rizvi packing, produced a seed of a delivery to clean up David Miller, breaking the game open.

With the Capitals still having Ashutosh Sharma in the dugout, his stay ended in 10 deliveries for 19 runs as Noor Ahmad got his first wicket of IPL 2026. Tristan Stubbs made a valiant 60 and tried his best to take the run-chase deep but the Super Kings’ bowlers were too good on the night for him to be able to do anything. The final ball of the innings was also when the Capitals’ 10th wicket fell, with Lungi Ngidi being the last man to be dismissed. Overton was the pick of the bowlers with outstanding figures of 4-0-18-4.

Samson, who made 115, edged Overton for the Player of the Match award.

Also Read: Explained: Why Did Yuvraj Singh Ask Lalit Modi For a Ferrari Upgrade After Porsche 911 Challenge Following 6 Sixes vs Stuart Broad?

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Tags: axar-patelchennai super kingsDelhi Capitalsindian premier leagueiplIPL 2026Jamie Overtonsanju samson

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IPL 2026: Sanju Samson And Jamie Overton Star As CSK Notch First Home Win After 6 Losses, Beat DC By 23 Runs

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IPL 2026: Sanju Samson And Jamie Overton Star As CSK Notch First Home Win After 6 Losses, Beat DC By 23 Runs

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IPL 2026: Sanju Samson And Jamie Overton Star As CSK Notch First Home Win After 6 Losses, Beat DC By 23 Runs
IPL 2026: Sanju Samson And Jamie Overton Star As CSK Notch First Home Win After 6 Losses, Beat DC By 23 Runs
IPL 2026: Sanju Samson And Jamie Overton Star As CSK Notch First Home Win After 6 Losses, Beat DC By 23 Runs
IPL 2026: Sanju Samson And Jamie Overton Star As CSK Notch First Home Win After 6 Losses, Beat DC By 23 Runs

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