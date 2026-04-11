IPL 2026: Virat Kohli’s ‘Exclusive’ Praise For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Post RR vs RCB Match Should Not Be Missed | Video

RR vs RCB Highlights: Rajasthan Royals’ blue-eyed boy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was at his imperious best as he produced a sensational knock, which helped his side clinch a memorable win for his team on Friday. Notably, Sooryavanshi took no prisoners as he smashed bowlers to almost every part of the ground. The onslaught also earned him the Orange Cap as talismanic Virat Kohli reserved special praise for the 15-year-old cricketer. Opening the batting for Rajasthan Royals at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, the young sensation powered himself to 78 off just 26 balls, which featured 8 fours and 7 sixes, as RR completed the chase with two overs to spare.

By this innings, Sooryavanshi not only secured a match-winning knock but also climbed to the top of the leading run-scorers, acquiring the Orange Cap in IPL 2026. Sooryavanshi’s performance showcased a bold display of power-hitting as he tackled seasoned RCB bowlers, transforming the chase into a lopsided contest.

He reached his half-century in merely 15 balls, matching the season’s fastest fifty, a record he had previously established against CSK, highlighting his consistency in explosive openings.

Virat Kohli-Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Bond

The night became even more memorable for the youngster when Virat Kohli acknowledged his brilliance. After the match, Kohli gifted Sooryavanshi an autographed cap with a heartfelt message: “Dear Vaibhav, well done.”

The video of the signed cap was posted by the official handle of RR. Check out the video here:

A job well done with a long road ahead! 💗 pic.twitter.com/tymVTrdeqK — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 11, 2026







Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on His Stellar Knock

Speaking at the post-match presentation after RR’s win, Sooryavanshi said that he focuses on playing his natural game and what he practises, rather than trying anything extra, and aims to react to the ball instead of the bowler.

He also said he was disappointed with his dismissal, as staying longer at the crease could have added 10-20 more runs or finished the chase earlier against RCB.

“I just try to do what I do in practice and try not to do extra, and back my natural game. (On facing Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar and Hazlewood) Back of the mind, it is there (on who is bowling). I try to play the ball and not the bowler, and play my game. (On his disappointment at getting dismissed) If I am at the wicket, 10-20 runs extra can be scored or a target can be chased (1-2 overs earlier). That is what I get upset about – that I could play a little longer,” Sooryavanshi said.

Rajasthan Royals defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets, extending their unbeaten run to four straight wins while handing RCB their first loss of the season.

(with agencies’ inputs)

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