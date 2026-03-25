‘He Is Talking Bullsh**t’: Yograj Singh Slams Ravichandran Ashwin Over Arjun Tendulkar LSG Playing XI Snub Remark

Former cricketer and Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh has lashed out at R Ashwin for his take on Arjun Tendulkar’s place in the Playing XI in Lucknow Super Giants. The former spinner had said that Arjun won’t find a place in the XI earlier.

“He is talking bulls**t, this guy, R Ashwin, whoever he is. He should know what to talk about somebody. Somebody’s sitting on the television and talking,’ Oh, he can’t do this, he can’t do that’. Who are you? What are you?”

The left-handed cricketer who has played five IPL matches so far, picking up three wickets at an average of 38.00 and an economy rate of 9.37 was traded to LSG earlier. Yograj pointed out the drawback that Arjun has and the reason why he is not consistent in his bowling.

“He is Sachin Tendulkar’s son, that is a different story. When he was here, I told Yuvi, that all of you are concentrating wrong on Arjun Tendulkar. He is not a bowler, he had a spine problem, and his hands come down from 45 degree. When he was here, I was talking to him. I told his coach as well when he was with the Goa team.”

What R Ashwin Exactly Said?

The former India cricketer said that Arjun might not find a place in the Playing XI as LSG already have the likes of Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, and Mohammad Shami in this lineup.

“Arjun Tendulkar khelega hi nahi (Arjun Tendulkar won’t play at all), and let’s not even go there. I think it is very difficult because there are Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, and Mohammad Shami in this lineup. There are so many fast bowlers. How will he play? I don’t think he makes any case unless and until there are a lot of injuries,” Ashwin said.

LSG’s Schedule

Lucknow Super Giants will begin the IPL 2026 campaign against Delhi Capitals at home on April 1 before travelling to Hyderabad to face the Sunrisers in an away fixture on April 5. They will then play at the Eden Gardens on April 9 against Kolkata Knight Riders and will conclude the first phase against Gujarat Titans on April 12 at home.

Arjun Tendulkar’s Bowling Career

Arjun Tendulkar plays for Goa at the domestic level. In 24 First-Class matches, the left-arm bowler has picked up 52 wickets while has 26 scalps to his name in 24 matches. In overall T20s, he has 35 wickets in 29 matches to his name. Arjun was earlier a part of the Mumbai Indians before joining the Super Giants.

Also Read: Will Jasprit Bumrah Play MI’s First Match vs KKR in IPL 2026? Big Update on Mumbai Indians Pacer’s Availability

