LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Arjun Tendulkar CJI Surya Kant Monalisa Bhosale latest india news akshay kumar OnePlus India child sexual assault case Goa councillor son iran Harshil Kalia earthquake Arjun Tendulkar CJI Surya Kant Monalisa Bhosale latest india news akshay kumar OnePlus India child sexual assault case Goa councillor son iran Harshil Kalia earthquake Arjun Tendulkar CJI Surya Kant Monalisa Bhosale latest india news akshay kumar OnePlus India child sexual assault case Goa councillor son iran Harshil Kalia earthquake Arjun Tendulkar CJI Surya Kant Monalisa Bhosale latest india news akshay kumar OnePlus India child sexual assault case Goa councillor son iran Harshil Kalia earthquake
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Arjun Tendulkar CJI Surya Kant Monalisa Bhosale latest india news akshay kumar OnePlus India child sexual assault case Goa councillor son iran Harshil Kalia earthquake Arjun Tendulkar CJI Surya Kant Monalisa Bhosale latest india news akshay kumar OnePlus India child sexual assault case Goa councillor son iran Harshil Kalia earthquake Arjun Tendulkar CJI Surya Kant Monalisa Bhosale latest india news akshay kumar OnePlus India child sexual assault case Goa councillor son iran Harshil Kalia earthquake Arjun Tendulkar CJI Surya Kant Monalisa Bhosale latest india news akshay kumar OnePlus India child sexual assault case Goa councillor son iran Harshil Kalia earthquake
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > ‘He Is Talking Bullsh**t’: Yograj Singh Slams Ravichandran Ashwin Over Arjun Tendulkar LSG Playing XI Snub Remark

‘He Is Talking Bullsh**t’: Yograj Singh Slams Ravichandran Ashwin Over Arjun Tendulkar LSG Playing XI Snub Remark

Arjun Tendulkar has moved to the Lucknow Super Giants ahead of IPL 2026 after spending three seasons with the Mumbai Indians. Arjun, son of India great Sachin Tendulkar, plies his trade for Goa in domestic cricket and is an all-rounder.

Yograj Singh has taken a dig at R Ashwin. (Photo Credits: X)
Yograj Singh has taken a dig at R Ashwin. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: March 25, 2026 18:07:51 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘He Is Talking Bullsh**t’: Yograj Singh Slams Ravichandran Ashwin Over Arjun Tendulkar LSG Playing XI Snub Remark

Former cricketer and Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh has lashed out at R Ashwin for his take on Arjun Tendulkar’s place in the Playing XI in Lucknow Super Giants. The former spinner had said that Arjun won’t find a place in the XI earlier. 

“He is talking bulls**t, this guy, R Ashwin, whoever he is. He should know what to talk about somebody. Somebody’s sitting on the television and talking,’ Oh, he can’t do this, he can’t do that’. Who are you? What are you?”

The left-handed cricketer who has played five IPL matches so far, picking up three wickets at an average of 38.00 and an economy rate of 9.37 was traded to LSG earlier. Yograj pointed out the drawback that Arjun has and the reason why he is not consistent in his bowling. 

You Might Be Interested In

“He is Sachin Tendulkar’s son, that is a different story. When he was here, I told Yuvi, that all of you are concentrating wrong on Arjun Tendulkar. He is not a bowler, he had a spine problem, and his hands come down from 45 degree. When he was here, I was talking to him. I told his coach as well when he was with the Goa team.”

What R Ashwin Exactly Said?

The former India cricketer said that Arjun might not find a place in the Playing XI as LSG already have the likes of  Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, and Mohammad Shami in this lineup. 

“Arjun Tendulkar khelega hi nahi (Arjun Tendulkar won’t play at all), and let’s not even go there. I think it is very difficult because there are Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, and Mohammad Shami in this lineup. There are so many fast bowlers. How will he play? I don’t think he makes any case unless and until there are a lot of injuries,” Ashwin said.

LSG’s Schedule

Lucknow Super Giants will begin the IPL 2026 campaign against Delhi Capitals at home on April 1 before travelling to Hyderabad to face the Sunrisers in an away fixture on April 5. They will then play at the Eden Gardens on April 9 against Kolkata Knight Riders and will conclude the first phase against Gujarat Titans on April 12 at home. 

Arjun Tendulkar’s Bowling Career

Arjun Tendulkar plays for Goa at the domestic level. In 24 First-Class matches, the left-arm bowler has picked up 52 wickets while has 26 scalps to his name in 24 matches. In overall T20s, he has 35 wickets in 29 matches to his name. Arjun was earlier a part of the Mumbai Indians before joining the Super Giants. 

Also Read: Will Jasprit Bumrah Play MI’s First Match vs KKR in IPL 2026? Big Update on Mumbai Indians Pacer’s Availability

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Arjun TendulkarArjun Tendulkar bowlingArjun Tendulkar careerCricketCricket newshome-hero-pos-6iplIPL 2026LSGr ashwinYograj Singh

RELATED News

MI vs RCB: Tickets For Marquee Clash Sold Out in Minutes; Exorbitant Prices, Third-Party Reselling Among Major Concerns Ahead Of IPL 2026

IPL 2026: MS Dhoni’s Towering Six Against Pacer Mukesh Choudhary During CSK Nets Goes Viral | Video

RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 Tickets Gone in Minutes: Fans Allege Transparency Issues, Black Market Concerns Rise

IPL 2026: Who Gets the Camera? — Kavya Maran or Ananya Birla? Fans Can’t Decide! Reactions On Social Media Go Viral Ahead of RCB vs SRH Match

South Africa vs New Zealand 5th T20I Match Report: Connor Esterhuizen Stars as Proteas Seal 3-2 Series Win Over Blackcaps

LATEST NEWS

Innexia Introduces Future-Ready Smart Home Automation for Every Age, Every Space

NASA Artemis II: Historic Moon Mission Set To Lift-Off After Multiple Failures, Check New Launch Date And Key Details Here

5 Common Eye Accidents You Deal With At Home Accidentally- Expert Reveals What To Do Immediately If Your Eyes Start Troubling

How Parenting in India Differs From The Netherlands: Dutch Mother Breaks Down 7 Eye-Opening Differences, Says ‘Academic Pressure Starts Far Too Early in India’

‘He Is Talking Bullsh**t’: Yograj Singh Slams Ravichandran Ashwin Over Arjun Tendulkar LSG Playing XI Snub Remark

CTET Result 2026 Expected Soon At ctet.nic.in: Where And How To Download Scorecard, Check Key Details Here

Chand Mera Dil Release: Lakshya And Ananya Panday’s Romantic Musical Gets A Release Date, Fans Await Big Screen Magic

ZoarSoar Enters the Wellness Market with a Clear Mission of Pure Organic Nutrition

‘Dares To Call My Brother…’ Chief Justice Surya Kant Warns Of Criminal Contempt Over Attempt To Contact His Family To Challenge His Decision

BEML Junior Executive Recruitment 2026 Begins: Check Eligibility, Number of Vacancies And How To Apply Online

‘He Is Talking Bullsh**t’: Yograj Singh Slams Ravichandran Ashwin Over Arjun Tendulkar LSG Playing XI Snub Remark

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘He Is Talking Bullsh**t’: Yograj Singh Slams Ravichandran Ashwin Over Arjun Tendulkar LSG Playing XI Snub Remark

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘He Is Talking Bullsh**t’: Yograj Singh Slams Ravichandran Ashwin Over Arjun Tendulkar LSG Playing XI Snub Remark
‘He Is Talking Bullsh**t’: Yograj Singh Slams Ravichandran Ashwin Over Arjun Tendulkar LSG Playing XI Snub Remark
‘He Is Talking Bullsh**t’: Yograj Singh Slams Ravichandran Ashwin Over Arjun Tendulkar LSG Playing XI Snub Remark
‘He Is Talking Bullsh**t’: Yograj Singh Slams Ravichandran Ashwin Over Arjun Tendulkar LSG Playing XI Snub Remark

QUICK LINKS