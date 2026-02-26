LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ipl Afghanistan news nothing crime news punch Aditi Bhatia godrej CJI Surya Kant Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein miami dade murder case donald trump ipl Afghanistan news nothing crime news punch Aditi Bhatia godrej CJI Surya Kant Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein miami dade murder case donald trump ipl Afghanistan news nothing crime news punch Aditi Bhatia godrej CJI Surya Kant Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein miami dade murder case donald trump ipl Afghanistan news nothing crime news punch Aditi Bhatia godrej CJI Surya Kant Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein miami dade murder case donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ipl Afghanistan news nothing crime news punch Aditi Bhatia godrej CJI Surya Kant Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein miami dade murder case donald trump ipl Afghanistan news nothing crime news punch Aditi Bhatia godrej CJI Surya Kant Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein miami dade murder case donald trump ipl Afghanistan news nothing crime news punch Aditi Bhatia godrej CJI Surya Kant Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein miami dade murder case donald trump ipl Afghanistan news nothing crime news punch Aditi Bhatia godrej CJI Surya Kant Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein miami dade murder case donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ISL Row: Churchill Brothers Blocked from Entry Despite AIFF Backing

ISL Row: Churchill Brothers Blocked from Entry Despite AIFF Backing

ISL News: Churchill Brothers denied entry to the Indian Super League (ISL), in spite of a proposal from the AIFF. The Goan club currently find themselves out of the second-tier Indian Football League.

Churchill Brothers denied entry to ISL as clubs jointly write to AIFF. Image Credit: X/@Churchill_Goa
Churchill Brothers denied entry to ISL as clubs jointly write to AIFF. Image Credit: X/@Churchill_Goa

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: February 26, 2026 17:38:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

ISL Row: Churchill Brothers Blocked from Entry Despite AIFF Backing

No Indian Super League (ISL) for Churchill Brothers as ISL clubs deny entry to the Goa-based football club. It was a proposal floated by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to include the club in the ongoing season, which started only a couple of weeks ago. 

The major reason cited by the ISL clubs for the rejection of Churchill Brothers was that the league had already started. FC Goa and SC Delhi had already agreed to the inclusion of Churchill Brothers before the AIFF wrote to the remaining 12 ISL clubs.

So close yet so far for Churchill Brothers

Churchill Brothers had finished the I-League as provisional leader after drawing with Real Kashmir on the final matchday. However, before the celebrations could begin for the Goa-based club, the title was taken away from them. Inter Kashi, which had four points taken away, appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, and the verdict was in their favour. 

You Might Be Interested In

As a result, they won the league and earned a promotion to ISL, with Churchill Brothers missing out. The move for their inclusion in India’s top-flight football came from the non-footballing population. The club is owned by the former Chief Minister of Goa, Churchill Alemao. He has served as a Member of Parliament twice and four times as a Member of the Goa Legislative Assembly. 

How did the ISL clubs respond to AIFF’s proposal?

The move to include Churchill Brothers was called “inconsistent” by the ISL clubs. In their joint statement, the clubs said that their inclusion would be “inconsistent with merit-based participation and undermines competitive integrity.”

With discussions and deliberation already taken place once, the clubs believed there was no point in reopening the matter. The statement from the clubs read, “Given that this issue was previously deliberated upon and aligned in discussions with the AIFF, we are unclear on the basis for reopening the matter.”

First published on: Feb 26, 2026 5:38 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Churchill BrothersFC GoaHyundai I LeagueIndian Super Leagueisl

RELATED News

KKR Pacer Umran Malik Leaks 36 in One Over, 59 in Two During DY Patil T20 Cup Spell

Stuttgart vs Celtic Live Streaming: Where to Watch UEFA Europa League match on TV and Online

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Turns DY Patil Clash into Video Game with Blistering 331.58 Strike Rate

From Pitch to Power: Cristiano Ronaldo Secures 25% Of UD Almeria In Bold Business Investment

IPL 2026: Thala Magic Incoming? Internet Erupts After MS Dhoni’s Practice Video Surfaces

LATEST NEWS

Meerut Man Kills Wife’s Lover, Lights ‘Beedi’ In Front Of Police Before Surrender, Boasts About Murder On Video – Watch Viral Clip

Who Is Borge Brende? President And CEO Of World Economic Forum Who Resigned Over Links With Jeffrey Epstein; What Are Allegations Against Him

Agriculture To AI, UPI System: PM Modi Signs Multiple Cooperation Agreements To Strengthen India-Israel Relations During State Visit

NSSNET 2026: Registration Begins for Classes 6–7 Admissions, Important Dates And Direct Link Here

March 2026 Holiday Calendar India: Full List of Festivals, Long Weekends, Bank Holidays & School Closings

ISL Row: Churchill Brothers Blocked from Entry Despite AIFF Backing

Dr Priti Adani Calls For Women To Anchor India’s Growth Story

GSEB Board Exams 2026 Begin for SSC and HSC Students, Check Key Exam-Day Guidelines Here

Virosh Ties The Knot: Age Difference Between Dear Comrade Stars Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Will Shock You

Who Is Amit Malhotra? The Media Veteran Taking Charge As JioStar’s Head Of International Business

ISL Row: Churchill Brothers Blocked from Entry Despite AIFF Backing

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

ISL Row: Churchill Brothers Blocked from Entry Despite AIFF Backing

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

ISL Row: Churchill Brothers Blocked from Entry Despite AIFF Backing
ISL Row: Churchill Brothers Blocked from Entry Despite AIFF Backing
ISL Row: Churchill Brothers Blocked from Entry Despite AIFF Backing
ISL Row: Churchill Brothers Blocked from Entry Despite AIFF Backing

QUICK LINKS