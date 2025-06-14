Live Tv
Home > Sports > ISL Update: East Bengal FC Announces Departure Of Hector Yuste, Rafael Messi Bouli, And Richard Celis

ISL Update: East Bengal FC Announces Departure Of Hector Yuste, Rafael Messi Bouli, And Richard Celis

East Bengal FC announced the exit of Hector Yuste, Rafael Messi Bouli, and Richard Celis. Each player contributed to the club in the 2024-25 ISL season but will not continue in the squad moving forward.

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: June 14, 2025 10:44:06 IST

East Bengal FC have confirmed the departure of three overseas players—Hector Yuste, Rafael Messi Bouli, and Richard Celis—from their squad ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season.

All three players made significant contributions during their time with the club, though their journeys with the Kolkata side were relatively short-lived.

Hector Yuste Leaves After Solid Season in Defence

Hector Yuste signed with East Bengal FC ahead of the 2024-25 season as their sixth foreign recruit.

Despite struggling with injuries, the Spanish centre-back appeared in 18 matches, logging a total of 1354 minutes. His consistent presence at the back was a stabilizing factor for the team.

Yuste’s performance in the build-up phase was notable, as he maintained a passing accuracy of 83%. He anchored the backline with efficiency, securing 42 duels, completing 11 tackles, and achieving 69 recoveries and 55 clearances.

His defensive numbers also included 14 interceptions, 13 blocks, and three clean sheets, making him one of the key figures in East Bengal’s defensive structure.

Rafael Messi Bouli Returns to ISL with Impact

Cameroonian forward Rafael Messi Bouli returned to the Indian Super League midway through the season, having previously played for Kerala Blasters FC in 2019-20.

Though his stint was short, he made a noticeable impact. In just five games, Messi Bouli managed to clock 353 minutes and scored two goals while providing an assist.

Known for his creativity and sharp footwork, the striker brought much-needed flair to East Bengal’s attack. His performances were particularly crucial following the absence of Talal.

During his brief spell, Messi Bouli created 10 goal-scoring opportunities, won 36 duels, and managed two successful dribbles. He ended his run with a goal conversion rate of 16.67%, reflecting his efficiency in front of goal.

Richard Celis Offers Spark but Falls Short on Goals

Unlike Messi Bouli, Richard Celis was making his ISL debut when he joined East Bengal during the winter window.

The Venezuelan forward featured in six matches during the 2024-25 campaign, offering energy and pace down the left flank. While he did not manage to contribute with goals or assists, his movement and technical play created space and chances in the final third.

Celis created four chances overall, averaged 26 passes per match, and proved competitive in physical contests, winning 39 duels.

Despite not getting on the scoresheet, his role was considered valuable, especially in a squad dealing with injury concerns.

ISL Transition: East Bengal FC Rebuild Continues

East Bengal’s decision to release these three international players appears to be part of a broader strategy to reshape their squad ahead of the new season.

The 2024-25 campaign saw the team make steady progress, but with injuries affecting consistency, a fresh start seems likely on the cards for the club.

As the Red and Gold Brigade continue their planning for the upcoming season, fans can expect new foreign signings to fill the gaps left by Yuste, Messi Bouli, and Celis.

The club will be aiming to find the right balance of experience and creativity as they look to improve their standings in the next ISL season.

Tags: east bengal fchector yusteislrafael messi boulirichard celis
