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Home > Sports News > Karachi Kings vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Live Streaming: Where to Watch PSL 2026 in India And Pakistan — Full TV, Online, and Match Time Details

Karachi Kings vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Live Streaming: Where to Watch PSL 2026 in India And Pakistan — Full TV, Online, and Match Time Details

Karachi Kings face Hyderabad Kingsmen in PSL 2026 on April 11 at National Stadium, Karachi. The match starts at 7:30 pm IST. Hyderabad, winless so far, aim to revive their campaign, while Karachi look to maintain momentum. No live streaming in India; Pakistan viewers can watch on Tapmad.

PSL: Karachi Kings vs Hyderabad Kingsmen (Image Credits: X)
PSL: Karachi Kings vs Hyderabad Kingsmen (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: April 11, 2026 14:06:03 IST

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Karachi Kings vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Live Streaming: Where to Watch PSL 2026 in India And Pakistan — Full TV, Online, and Match Time Details

 Karachi Kings vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Live Streaming: Hyderabad is at the bottom of the points table after a rough opening in the PSL 2026, having lost four games in a row. Hyderabad Kingsmen still have six matches left in the group phase and face Karachi Kings next. The game starts at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday at the National Stadium.

Karachi Kings came back from a bad stretch – losing 159 runs to Peshawar Zalmi, but won three straight before that. That strong run puts them ahead in the standings right now. Ends up being a must-win for Hyderabad if they want any momentum.

Their defense has been shaky lately, and scoring consistently remains tough. It’s clear how much pressure the upcoming match carries, even though the schedule hasn’t changed yet.

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Karachi Kings vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL: Streaming Details

When will the Karachi Kings vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL 2026 match take place? 

The match will be held on  April 11, 2026.

When will the Karachi Kings vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL 2026 match start?

The match starts at 7:30 pm IST, with the toss at 7:00 pm IST on Saturday, the 11th of April.

Where will the Karachi Kings vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL 2026 match be played?

The match will be played at the National Stadium, Karachi.

Where to watch the Karachi Kings vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL 2026 Match in India?

There is no live Streaming of this Match in India

Where to watch the Karachi Kings vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL 2026 Match in Pakistan?

The match will be Live on Tapmad in Pakistan.



Karachi Kings vs Hyderabad Kingsmen: Predicted XIs

KAR vs HYK: Predicted Playing XIs

Karachi Kings (KAR):

Muhammad Waseem, David Warner (c), Salman Agha, Azam Khan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Moeen Ali, Abbas Afridi, Saad Baig, Hasan Ali, Adam Zampa, Mir Hamza

Hyderabad Kingsmen (HYK):

Maaz Sadaqat, Saim Ayub, Sharjeel Khan, Usman Khan (wk), Marnus Labuschagne (c), Kusal Perera, Irfan Khan, Hassan Khan, Maheesh Theekshana, Hunain Shah, Mohammad Ali

Also Read:  Peshawar Zalmi vs Rawalpindi Pindiz PSL 2026 Live Streaming: Where to Watch Pakistan Super League Match on TV and Online In India

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Tags: Hyderabad KingsmenKarachi KingsKarachi Kings vs Hyderabad KingsmenKarachi Kings vs Hyderabad Kingsmen live streamingKarachi vs HyderabadPSLPSL 11

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Karachi Kings vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Live Streaming: Where to Watch PSL 2026 in India And Pakistan — Full TV, Online, and Match Time Details
Karachi Kings vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Live Streaming: Where to Watch PSL 2026 in India And Pakistan — Full TV, Online, and Match Time Details
Karachi Kings vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Live Streaming: Where to Watch PSL 2026 in India And Pakistan — Full TV, Online, and Match Time Details
Karachi Kings vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Live Streaming: Where to Watch PSL 2026 in India And Pakistan — Full TV, Online, and Match Time Details

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