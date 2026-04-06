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Home > Sports News > KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 12 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 12 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

Kolkata Knight Riders face Punjab Kings in a crucial IPL 2026 clash, with KKR seeking first win and PBKS aiming to extend momentum on a batting-friendly Eden Gardens pitch.

KKR vs PBKS
KKR vs PBKS

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: April 6, 2026 16:54:47 IST

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KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 12 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

Kolkata Knight Riders have endured a disappointing start to IPL 2026, losing their first two matches while conceding over 220 runs in both games, highlighting concerns around their bowling performance. Injuries and lack of form have further added to their struggles, and they will be desperate to secure their first points.

KKR will face Punjab Kings on Monday at the Eden Gardens, with the match set to begin at 7:30 PM IST. In contrast, Punjab Kings have enjoyed a strong start to the season, registering back-to-back wins. With their top order firing consistently, PBKS will aim to continue their winning momentum and make it three victories in a row.

Dream 11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Prabhsimran Singh

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Batters: Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Priyansh Arya

All-rounder: Cooper Connolly

Bowlers: Yuzi Chahal, Vijaykumar, Blessing Muzarabani

Captain First-Choice: Shreyas Iyer Vice Captain : Priyansh Arya

KKR vs PBKS: Predicted XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Blessing Muzarabani.(Impact Player: Kartik Tyagi).

 Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Cooper Connolly, Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.(Impact Player: Priyansh Arya)

KKR vs PBKS: Head-to-Head

Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings have faced each other 35 times in the IPL. KKR hold the advantage with 21 wins, while PBKS have secured 13 victories, with one match ending in a washout.

KKR vs PBKS: Weather Report

There is a possibility of light rain in Kolkata on Monday during the match. The temperature is expected to hover around 27°C, with humidity near 68%, which could affect playing conditions.

KKR vs PBKS: Pitch Report

The Eden Gardens pitch is known to favour batters. In the previous game, Sunrisers Hyderabad posted a massive 226 runs despite slowing down towards the end, indicating a high-scoring surface with limited assistance for bowlers.

Also Read: Multan Sultans vs Rawalpindi Pindiz PSL Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan Super League Matches in India

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KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 12 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices
KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 12 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices
KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 12 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices
KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 12 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

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