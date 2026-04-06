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Home > Sports News > KKR vs PBKS Match Prediction IPL 2026: Who Will Win at Eden Gardens? Shreyas Iyer vs Sunil Narine Headline Key Battles

KKR vs PBKS Match Prediction IPL 2026: Who Will Win at Eden Gardens? Shreyas Iyer vs Sunil Narine Headline Key Battles

KKR vs PBKS match prediction sees the Punjab Kings as favourites at Eden Gardens. Shreyas Iyer’s PBKS face struggling Kolkata Knight Riders in the 12th match of IPL 2026, with key battles like Shreyas Iyer vs Sunil Narine likely to decide the outcome of tonight’s clash.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 Match Prediction Image Credit X/@IPL
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 Match Prediction Image Credit X/@IPL

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 6, 2026 16:55:39 IST

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KKR vs PBKS Match Prediction IPL 2026: Who Will Win at Eden Gardens? Shreyas Iyer vs Sunil Narine Headline Key Battles

KKR vs PBKS Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders will host Punjab Kings in the 12th match of IPL 2026. The clash at Eden Gardens will see Shreyas Iyer return to Kolkata to face his ex-team. PBKS come into this game on the back of a couple of wins; meanwhile, KKR have lost both of their opening fixtures of the season. 

In their previous game at home, the Knight Riders lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad. The bowling department has been a point of concern for the three-time champions. In their two games in IPL 2026 so far, the bowlers from KKR have conceded more than 220 runs in 20 overs. 

On the other hand, PBKS successfully chased down 210 runs in their previous game against Chennai Super Kings. In only two games in the season, the batters from PBKS have struck form and are looking dangerous. Who will win the clash between KKR and PBKS in IPL 2026?

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KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Match Information

Match

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, Match 12

Date

Monday, April 6, 2026

Time 

7:30 PM IST

Venue

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Live Streaming

JioHotstar

TV Broadcast

Star Sports Network

KKR vs PBKS: Eden Gardens Pitch Report

The pitch at Eden Gardens in recent years has been a heaven for the batters. As two of the most explosive batting units clash in IPL 2026, the pitch will have a huge impact on the result of the KKR vs PBKS clash. The batters from Punjab Kings have been in hot form since the start of the season. The pitch at Eden Gardens will once again provide the batters a chance to have a blast. With rain expected in Kolkata, the team winning the toss would be inclined to bowl first. 

KKR vs PBKS: Predicted Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders XI: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy

Impact Player: Blessing Muzarabani

Punjab Kings XI: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (C), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak

Impact Player: Yuzvendra Chahal

KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Key Player Battles to Watch

Finn Allen vs Arshdeep Singh: There is no doubt about the fact that Finn Allen has been one of the best batters against fast bowling for a while. The Kiwi batter would need to provide a strong start as the Kolkata Knight Riders search for their first win of the season.

Shreyas Iyer vs Sunil Narine: Sunil Narine, as a spinner, holds the record for taking the most wickets against a single opponent. He has taken 35 wickets against PBKS. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer has a strong record against his former team. He has scored 481 runs against KKR while striking at close to 150.

KKR vs PBKS Prediction: Who Will Win?

Punjab Kings will start as favourites in this KKR vs PBKS clash at Eden Gardens. The Shreyas Iyer-led unit has already started its campaign with two wins on the trot. They will fancy their chances of making it three in three as they travel to the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. However, winning the toss could give a slight advantage to the Knight Riders with rain being around in the city.

KKR vs PBKS Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Also Read: IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Return Date Revealed? Massive Boost For Chennai Super Kings After RCB Loss; Dewald Brevis Update Inside

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KKR vs PBKS Match Prediction IPL 2026: Who Will Win at Eden Gardens? Shreyas Iyer vs Sunil Narine Headline Key Battles
KKR vs PBKS Match Prediction IPL 2026: Who Will Win at Eden Gardens? Shreyas Iyer vs Sunil Narine Headline Key Battles
KKR vs PBKS Match Prediction IPL 2026: Who Will Win at Eden Gardens? Shreyas Iyer vs Sunil Narine Headline Key Battles
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