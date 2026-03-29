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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma’s Explosive 78 Triggers Fan Frenzy in High-Octane MI vs KKR Opener

IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma’s Explosive 78 Triggers Fan Frenzy in High-Octane MI vs KKR Opener

Mumbai Indians star Rohit Sharma lit up the Wankhede Stadium to no end with his pyrotechnics in their first game of IPL 2026 against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma’s Explosive 78 Triggers Fan Frenzy in High-Octane MI vs KKR Opener. (Image Credits: IPL X)
IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma’s Explosive 78 Triggers Fan Frenzy in High-Octane MI vs KKR Opener. (Image Credits: IPL X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: March 29, 2026 22:56:31 IST

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IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma’s Explosive 78 Triggers Fan Frenzy in High-Octane MI vs KKR Opener

Mumbai Indians star Rohit Sharma lit up the Wankhede Stadium to no end with his pyrotechnics in their first game of IPL 2026 against the Kolkata Knight Riders. The right-handed batter went hammer and tongs against the Knight Riders amid his innings of 78. Although he missed a well-deserved 100, fans couldn’t help but be in awe of the veteran’s innings on the night.

Rohit Sharma hammers six sixes in his 38-ball knock against the Kolkata Knight Riders

With 221 for the five-time champions to win, Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton wasted no time in going after the Knight Riders’ bowlers. With Blessing Muzarabani taking the new ball, Rohit mustered two boundaries to get up and running. With Rickelton also going hard at the bowlers, it let no respite for the Knight Riders. Rohit eventually got to his fifty off only 23 deliveries. He eventually departed for 78 off 38 deliveries as Vaibhav Arora got the better of him in the 12th over, dismissing the star batter after he had scored at a strike rate of 205.26. The Nagpur-born cricketer had dropped a catch off Angkrish Raghuvanshi in the first innings but has contributed more than enough with the bat to put the Mumbai Indians on the verge of a win.

Here’s how the fans have reacted to Rohit’s innings

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Despite losing Allen for 37 and Cameron Green for 18, the Knight Riders were on track for a massive total. However, slowing down slightly in the middle overs after Ajinkya Rahane’s 67 meant that despite cameos from Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Rinku Singh, the three-time champions could only make 220 on an excellent batting strip at the Wankhede.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Blessing Muzarabani.
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Markande, AM Ghazanfar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

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Tags: indian premier leagueIPL 2026KKRKolkata Knight RidersMumbai Indiansrohit sharma

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IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma’s Explosive 78 Triggers Fan Frenzy in High-Octane MI vs KKR Opener

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IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma’s Explosive 78 Triggers Fan Frenzy in High-Octane MI vs KKR Opener
IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma’s Explosive 78 Triggers Fan Frenzy in High-Octane MI vs KKR Opener
IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma’s Explosive 78 Triggers Fan Frenzy in High-Octane MI vs KKR Opener
IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma’s Explosive 78 Triggers Fan Frenzy in High-Octane MI vs KKR Opener

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