Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings: Shaheen Afridi, Sikandar Raza Under Scanner For Security Breach Amid PSL 2026 — PCB Likely To Initiate Probe

A serious breach of protocol seems to have taken place amid the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026. Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi and all-rounder Sikandar Raza have disregarded the directives issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The board is likely to investigate the matter.

Several players reportedly guilty of non-compliance of PCB’s directives

As per The Daily Times, official sources and one of the formal correspondences stated that a host of players have allegedly bypassed the PCB mandates at a local night on March 28. The incident reportedly unfolded at 10:35 PM when Qalandars’ Liaison officer contacted Lt. Col. (Retd) Akhtar Hussain, who serves as the manager of PCB’s security and anti-corruption. The Liaison officer had reportedly requested permission for four guests that were identified as the relatives of Raza for the purpose of visiting the player’s private premises.

However, the PCB denied the request and it was refused for the second time by PSL CEO Salman Naseer on security grounds. Nevertheless, security presented a report of 11:05 PM when Afridi and Raza breached the PCB directives. The report also mentioned that four unauthorized person entered the hotel room that was assigned to Raza. As per The Daily Times, the four guests were identified as Shahzaib Mujahid, Adil Nadeem, Usman Ahmed Dar, and Bilal Ahmed and they remained inside until 1:25 am.

PCB has reportedly been urged to review the incident, given its sensitive nature.

Lahore Qalandars won the PSL 2026 opener convincingly

Meanwhile, Qalandars, who are the defending champions faced the Hyderabad Kingsmen at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore to open PSL 2026. The reigning champions defeated the newly-formed franchise by 69 runs as Raza particularly played an instrumental role.

The Qalandars are currently facing the Karachi Kings in Lahore. However, they have made a paltry score of 128/9 in their stipulated 20 overs. Abdullah Shafique top-scored with 33, while Haseebullah Khan made a scratchy 28-ball 30. Moeen Ali, Mir Hamza and Adam Zampa took two wickets each to complete a very tidy bowling performance. However, the Karachi Kings, who defeated the Quetta Gladiators in their opening match of the eight-team tournament, have lost three early wickets. Hence, it suggests that it could be a tight run-chase. Moeen and Muhammad Waseem are currently batting.

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