Home > Sports > Koneru Humpy, Divya Deshmukh Make History: Enter FIDE Women’s World Cup Final For India’s First World Chess Title

Koneru Humpy, Divya Deshmukh Make History: Enter FIDE Women’s World Cup Final For India’s First World Chess Title

India has made history as Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh reached the final of the FIDE Women’s World Cup 2025, ensuring the country’s first-ever world title in women’s chess. Both players defeated top Chinese opponents in the semifinals, setting up an all-Indian title clash.

Koneru Humpy, Divya Deshmukh Make History: Enter FIDE Women's World Cup Final for India's First World Chess Title (Image Credit - X)
Koneru Humpy, Divya Deshmukh Make History: Enter FIDE Women's World Cup Final for India's First World Chess Title (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: July 25, 2025 03:40:49 IST

In a historic achievement for India, two Indian women chess players will play the final of the FIDE Women’s World Cup 2025. This will be India’s first world title in women’s chess.

Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh Set for Title Clash

India’s Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh entered the final, defeating their Chinese opponents to set up the title clash.

Divya Deshmukh defeated her Chinese opponent Tan Zhongyi 1.5-0.5 in the semis, whereas Koneru Humpy won against Lei Tingjie by a 5-3 margin.

Humpy’s first game with Lei Tingjie ended in a draw at 0.5-0.5 each, and so did the other semifinal first game between Tan Zhongyi and Divya.

“Divya Deshmukh and Humpy Koneru will face off in an all-Indian Final at the FIDE Women’s World Cup 2025! Who are you backing in the Final? Results – Semifinal: Divya Deshmukh 1.5-0.5 Tan Zhongyi, Humpy Koneru 5-3 Lei Tingjie,” International Chess Federation said in a post on X.

Koneru Humpy Makes History with Semifinal Spot

Earlier, Humpy created history by becoming the first Indian woman to reach the semifinals of the tournament. A solid draw in the second game of her quarterfinal clash against China’s IM Song Yuxin was enough to seal the deal, according to ESPN.

There were a couple of minor inaccuracies along the way, but Humpy kept things under control, playing safe and smart. Eventually, her opponent settled for a draw, which confirmed Humpy’s passage into the final four.

Divya Deshmukh’s Grit Shines in Quarterfinal Against Harika

Deshmukh produced a remarkable performance to defeat compatriot GM Harika Dronavalli in the quarterfinals, winning both the tie-break games to advance to the semifinals.

The match was tightly contested in the classical segment, but Divya grabbed her opportunity in the first tie-break, when Harika made a crucial error in the endgame.

In the second tie-break game, Harika had chances to bounce back, but she missed a couple of winning opportunities, and Divya made her pay for it. As a result, Harika’s campaign came to an end, while Divya marched on with great composure and maturity.

India’s Unprecedented Run in Women’s World Cup

Four Indian women had entered the quarterfinals of the FIDE Women’s World Cup for the very first time, creating a unique achievement for India.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: IND vs ENG 4th Test: Mohammed Siraj and Ben Duckett Engage In Fierce Exchange | Watch Video

RELATED News

ECB Confirms India’s ODI Tour: Know When You’ll See Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Last Play In England
Sachin Tendulkar Applauds Rishabh Pant’s Determination Despite Toe Injury: ‘Playing Through Pain..’
Vince McMahon Pays Tribute to Hulk Hogan, Calls Him The ‘GOAT WWE Superstar’ Following His Passing
Emma Raducanu Upsets Naomi Osaka, Advances To Quarterfinals at Mubadala Citi DC Open
Injured Rishabh Pant Breaks Record That MS Dhoni Held For Nearly Three Decades – Know What It Is

LATEST NEWS

J&K CM Omar Abdullah To Take Action Against Showrooms Misbranding Machine Made Carpets
Coldplay Kiss Cam Fallout: Astronomer HR Chief Kristin Cabot Quits Days After CEO Andy Byron
Aquarius Horoscope Today For July 25, 2025: Emotions Run Deep—Trust Your Instincts
Pisces Horoscope Today For July 25, 2025: Your Charisma Is Magnetic Today
Capricorn Horoscope Today For July 25, 2025: Expect Surprises And New Ideas
Sagittarius Horoscope Today For July 25, 2025: Stability Is Your Strength Today
Scorpio Horoscope Today For July 25, 2025: Today Brings In Positive Energy
Libra Horoscope Today For July 25, 2025: Your Dreams Offer Guidance
Virgo Horoscope Today For July 25, 2025: Innovation Drives You Today
Leo Horoscope Today For July 25, 2025: Goals Become Clearer Today
Koneru Humpy, Divya Deshmukh Make History: Enter FIDE Women’s World Cup Final For India’s First World Chess Title

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Koneru Humpy, Divya Deshmukh Make History: Enter FIDE Women’s World Cup Final For India’s First World Chess Title

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Koneru Humpy, Divya Deshmukh Make History: Enter FIDE Women’s World Cup Final For India’s First World Chess Title
Koneru Humpy, Divya Deshmukh Make History: Enter FIDE Women’s World Cup Final For India’s First World Chess Title
Koneru Humpy, Divya Deshmukh Make History: Enter FIDE Women’s World Cup Final For India’s First World Chess Title
Koneru Humpy, Divya Deshmukh Make History: Enter FIDE Women’s World Cup Final For India’s First World Chess Title

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?