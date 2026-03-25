Lalit Modi Had IPL Blueprint Ready in 1997–98, Reveals Former Delhi Capitals Coach Ahead of IPL 2026

Ex-India cricketer Saba Karim has disclosed that the franchise-based T20 cricket idea in India is much older than most people think. To Karim, as a matter of fact, Lalit Modi had a league concept similar to the Indian Premier League even as late as the late 1990s. On Doordarshan, Karim said that Modi gave a detailed plan to the Board of Control for Cricket in India in the 1997-98 season. Cricket at that time was largely about One-Day Internationals, and the T20 format was not yet introduced. Nonetheless, Modi imagined a quick, team-based rivalry featuring players joining city-based franchises.
The plan was not just an idea, Karim said. Several Bengal players were said to have got the idea and signed contracts for the league launch. Besides, there was a plan to organise teams in such a way that a few players from outside the region were allowed in the mix to keep the local talent and external ones balanced.
1997. No T20 format existed anywhere in cricket. Lalit Modi walked into BCCI headquarters with a franchise league proposal — complete with Bengal team contracts and multi-region player drafts.
Saba Karim confirms the IPL blueprint was sitting in filing cabinets for a decade… pic.twitter.com/aqUWPha8SY
— Gully Point (@gullypoint_) March 24, 2026
Even though the news reports and players’ reactions hinted at a positive outlook towards the proposal, it ultimately did not come through at the time. The cricket ecosystem, after all, may not have been ready for such a drastic departure from the traditional cricket formats. Next to come, after the ICC World T20 2007 top show, at last got its time to shine.
IPL started Back in 2008
The IPL was started in 2008, which totally changed the game with its franchise-based format and worldwide attraction. Nowadays, the league is one of the most financially successful sports properties on the planet, and it is clear proof that Modi’s idea was really ahead of its time. The Rajasthan Royals became the first champions back in 2008.
All IPL Champions From 2008 to 2025
|Year
|Winner
|Won by
|Runner Up
|Venue
|2008
|Rajasthan Royals
|3 wickets
|Chennai Super Kings
|Mumbai
|2009
|Deccan Chargers
|6 runs
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Johannesburg
|2010
|Chennai Super Kings
|22 runs
|Mumbai Indians
|Mumbai
|2011
|Chennai Super Kings
|58 runs
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Chennai
|2012
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|5 wickets
|Chennai Super Kings
|Chennai
|2013
|Mumbai Indians
|23 runs
|Chennai Super Kings
|Kolkata
|2014
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|3 wickets
|Kings XI Punjab
|Bangalore
|2015
|Mumbai Indians
|41 runs
|Chennai Super Kings
|Kolkata
|2016
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|8 runs
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Bangalore
|2017
|Mumbai Indians
|1 run
|Rising Pune Supergiants
|Hyderabad
|2018
|Chennai Super Kings
|8 wickets
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Mumbai
|2019
|Mumbai Indians
|1 run
|Chennai Super Kings
|Hyderabad
|2020
|Mumbai Indians
|5 wickets
|Delhi Capitals
|Dubai
|2021
|Chennai Super Kings
|27 runs
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Dubai
|2022
|Gujarat Titans
|7 wickets
|Rajasthan Royals
|Ahmedabad
|2023
|Chennai Super Kings
|5 wickets
|Gujarat Titans
|Ahmedabad
|2024
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|8 wickets
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Chennai
|2025
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|6 runs
|Punjab Kings
|Ahmedabad
The Indian Premier League 2026 season will kick off on March 28 with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad. The opening clash is set to be held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, with the match scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST.
Also read: From Playing Together With Rajat Patidar to Joining Rajasthan Royals— 5 Unknown Facts About RCB Chairman Aryaman Birla