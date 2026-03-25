Lalit Modi Had IPL Blueprint Ready in 1997–98, Reveals Former Delhi Capitals Coach Ahead of IPL 2026

Ex-India cricketer Saba Karim has disclosed that the franchise-based T20 cricket idea in India is much older than most people think. To Karim, as a matter of fact, Lalit Modi had a league concept similar to the Indian Premier League even as late as the late 1990s. On Doordarshan, Karim said that Modi gave a detailed plan to the Board of Control for Cricket in India in the 1997-98 season. Cricket at that time was largely about One-Day Internationals, and the T20 format was not yet introduced. Nonetheless, Modi imagined a quick, team-based rivalry featuring players joining city-based franchises.

The plan was not just an idea, Karim said. Several Bengal players were said to have got the idea and signed contracts for the league launch. Besides, there was a plan to organise teams in such a way that a few players from outside the region were allowed in the mix to keep the local talent and external ones balanced.

Even though the news reports and players’ reactions hinted at a positive outlook towards the proposal, it ultimately did not come through at the time. The cricket ecosystem, after all, may not have been ready for such a drastic departure from the traditional cricket formats. Next to come, after the ICC World T20 2007 top show, at last got its time to shine.

IPL started Back in 2008

The IPL was started in 2008, which totally changed the game with its franchise-based format and worldwide attraction. Nowadays, the league is one of the most financially successful sports properties on the planet, and it is clear proof that Modi’s idea was really ahead of its time. The Rajasthan Royals became the first champions back in 2008.

All IPL Champions From 2008 to 2025

Year Winner Won by Runner Up Venue 2008 Rajasthan Royals 3 wickets Chennai Super Kings Mumbai 2009 Deccan Chargers 6 runs Royal Challengers Bangalore Johannesburg 2010 Chennai Super Kings 22 runs Mumbai Indians Mumbai 2011 Chennai Super Kings 58 runs Royal Challengers Bangalore Chennai 2012 Kolkata Knight Riders 5 wickets Chennai Super Kings Chennai 2013 Mumbai Indians 23 runs Chennai Super Kings Kolkata 2014 Kolkata Knight Riders 3 wickets Kings XI Punjab Bangalore 2015 Mumbai Indians 41 runs Chennai Super Kings Kolkata 2016 Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 runs Royal Challengers Bangalore Bangalore 2017 Mumbai Indians 1 run Rising Pune Supergiants Hyderabad 2018 Chennai Super Kings 8 wickets Sunrisers Hyderabad Mumbai 2019 Mumbai Indians 1 run Chennai Super Kings Hyderabad 2020 Mumbai Indians 5 wickets Delhi Capitals Dubai 2021 Chennai Super Kings 27 runs Kolkata Knight Riders Dubai 2022 Gujarat Titans 7 wickets Rajasthan Royals Ahmedabad 2023 Chennai Super Kings 5 wickets Gujarat Titans Ahmedabad 2024 Kolkata Knight Riders 8 wickets Sunrisers Hyderabad Chennai 2025 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 6 runs Punjab Kings Ahmedabad

The Indian Premier League 2026 season will kick off on March 28 with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad. The opening clash is set to be held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, with the match scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Also read: From Playing Together With Rajat Patidar to Joining Rajasthan Royals— 5 Unknown Facts About RCB Chairman Aryaman Birla