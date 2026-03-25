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Home > Sports News > Lalit Modi Had IPL Blueprint Ready in 1997–98, Reveals Former Delhi Capitals Coach Ahead of IPL 2026

Lalit Modi Had IPL Blueprint Ready in 1997–98, Reveals Former Delhi Capitals Coach Ahead of IPL 2026

Saba Karim reveals Lalit Modi proposed the Indian Premier League in the 1990s; launched in 2008, it became global, with the 2026 season starting March 28.

Lalit Modi (Image Credits:X)
Lalit Modi (Image Credits:X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: March 25, 2026 13:13:15 IST

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Lalit Modi Had IPL Blueprint Ready in 1997–98, Reveals Former Delhi Capitals Coach Ahead of IPL 2026

Ex-India cricketer Saba Karim has disclosed that the franchise-based T20 cricket idea in India is much older than most people think. To Karim, as a matter of fact, Lalit Modi had a league concept similar to the Indian Premier League even as late as the late 1990s. On Doordarshan, Karim said that Modi gave a detailed plan to the Board of Control for Cricket in India in the 1997-98 season. Cricket at that time was largely about One-Day Internationals, and the T20 format was not yet introduced. Nonetheless, Modi imagined a quick, team-based rivalry featuring players joining city-based franchises.

The plan was not just an idea, Karim said. Several Bengal players were said to have got the idea and signed contracts for the league launch. Besides, there was a plan to organise teams in such a way that a few players from outside the region were allowed in the mix to keep the local talent and external ones balanced.

Even though the news reports and players’ reactions hinted at a positive outlook towards the proposal, it ultimately did not come through at the time. The cricket ecosystem, after all, may not have been ready for such a drastic departure from the traditional cricket formats. Next to come, after the ICC World T20 2007 top show, at last got its time to shine.

IPL started Back in 2008

The IPL was started in 2008, which totally changed the game with its franchise-based format and worldwide attraction. Nowadays, the league is one of the most financially successful sports properties on the planet, and it is clear proof that Modi’s idea was really ahead of its time. The Rajasthan Royals became the first champions back in 2008.

All IPL Champions From 2008 to 2025

Year Winner Won by Runner Up Venue
2008 Rajasthan Royals 3 wickets Chennai Super Kings Mumbai
2009 Deccan Chargers 6 runs Royal Challengers Bangalore Johannesburg
2010 Chennai Super Kings 22 runs Mumbai Indians Mumbai
2011 Chennai Super Kings 58 runs Royal Challengers Bangalore Chennai
2012 Kolkata Knight Riders 5 wickets Chennai Super Kings Chennai
2013 Mumbai Indians 23 runs Chennai Super Kings Kolkata
2014 Kolkata Knight Riders 3 wickets Kings XI Punjab Bangalore
2015 Mumbai Indians 41 runs Chennai Super Kings Kolkata
2016 Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 runs Royal Challengers Bangalore Bangalore
2017 Mumbai Indians 1 run Rising Pune Supergiants Hyderabad
2018 Chennai Super Kings 8 wickets Sunrisers Hyderabad Mumbai
2019 Mumbai Indians 1 run Chennai Super Kings Hyderabad
2020 Mumbai Indians 5 wickets Delhi Capitals Dubai
2021 Chennai Super Kings 27 runs Kolkata Knight Riders Dubai
2022 Gujarat Titans 7 wickets Rajasthan Royals Ahmedabad
2023 Chennai Super Kings 5 wickets Gujarat Titans Ahmedabad
2024 Kolkata Knight Riders 8 wickets Sunrisers Hyderabad Chennai
2025 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 6 runs Punjab Kings Ahmedabad

The Indian Premier League 2026 season will kick off on March 28 with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad. The opening clash is set to be held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, with the match scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Also read: From Playing Together With Rajat Patidar to Joining Rajasthan Royals— 5 Unknown Facts About RCB Chairman Aryaman Birla

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Lalit Modi Had IPL Blueprint Ready in 1997–98, Reveals Former Delhi Capitals Coach Ahead of IPL 2026

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Lalit Modi Had IPL Blueprint Ready in 1997–98, Reveals Former Delhi Capitals Coach Ahead of IPL 2026
Lalit Modi Had IPL Blueprint Ready in 1997–98, Reveals Former Delhi Capitals Coach Ahead of IPL 2026
Lalit Modi Had IPL Blueprint Ready in 1997–98, Reveals Former Delhi Capitals Coach Ahead of IPL 2026
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